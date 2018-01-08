BREAKING: Powerful blast in Idlib destroyed Caucasus militants command point, 100 dead and wounded (+VIDEO, PHOTO)

Показать меню
Актуально
Российские СМИ назвали украинца одним из лучших боксеров планеты - 06:08 Российские СМИ назвали украинца одним из лучших боксеров планеты Что скрывает сознание? (ВИДЕО) - 06:11 Что скрывает сознание? (ВИДЕО) Трамп запросил более $15 млрд на строительство стены на границе с Мексикой - 06:25 Трамп запросил более $15 млрд на строительство стены на границе с Мексикой Новые герои Украины: Убийцы евреев, отрицатели Холокоста, — СМИ Израиля (ФОТО) - 06:38 Новые герои Украины: Убийцы евреев, отрицатели Холокоста, — СМИ Израиля (ФОТО) Цукерберг пообещал «исправить» Facebook - 06:42 Цукерберг пообещал «исправить» Facebook По итогам ушедшего 2017 года Тихоокеанский флот обошел все флота России по - 07:09 По итогам ушедшего 2017 года Тихоокеанский флот обошел все флота России по количеству призов Главкома ВМФ «Германия Украине теперь не указ. Потомок древних шумеров Климкин - 07:09 «Германия Украине теперь не указ. Потомок древних шумеров Климкин не дал Берлину диктовать условия» Инопланетяне воспринимают людей как животных из зоопарка - 07:15 Инопланетяне воспринимают людей как животных из зоопарка Франция не согласилась с оценкой США в Иране - 07:23 Франция не согласилась с оценкой США в Иране В Николаевской области построят самую крупную ветроэлектростанцию в Восточной - 07:38 В Николаевской области построят самую крупную ветроэлектростанцию в Восточной Европе Русский меч сильнее щита США: ЕвроПРО за триллионы долларов на сможет - 07:43 Русский меч сильнее щита США: ЕвроПРО за триллионы долларов на сможет остановить удар Москвы Россия тут ни при чем: Литву огорошили плачевным итогом 27-летней независимости - 07:44 Россия тут ни при чем: Литву огорошили плачевным итогом 27-летней независимости «Страшная, беременная и старая»: прогулявшуюся по Дубаю Ольгу Бузову - 07:57 «Страшная, беременная и старая»: прогулявшуюся по Дубаю Ольгу Бузову раскритиковали хейтеры Бунт наемников в Донбассе; где ударят ВСУ, раскрыли в Донецке – ДНР и ЛНР, - 07:58 Бунт наемников в Донбассе; где ударят ВСУ, раскрыли в Донецке – ДНР и ЛНР, развитие событий От Винниченко к Порошенко: как начинались гонения на православие на Украине в - 08:08 От Винниченко к Порошенко: как начинались гонения на православие на Украине в ХХ веке Нефтяное проклятие - 08:08 Нефтяное проклятие 68-летняя Пугачева поразила молодежным нарядом на ледовом шоу Навки - 08:17 68-летняя Пугачева поразила молодежным нарядом на ледовом шоу Навки
» » BREAKING: Powerful blast in Idlib destroyed Caucasus militants command point, 100 dead and wounded (+VIDEO, PHOTO)

BREAKING: Powerful blast in Idlib destroyed Caucasus militants command point, 100 dead and wounded (+VIDEO, PHOTO)


Добавлено: 08 янв 2018 в 05:04,
BREAKING: Powerful blast in Idlib destroyed Caucasus militants command point, 100 dead and wounded (+VIDEO, PHOTO)

Idlib, the capital of the Syrian islamists has just heard powerful blast. Local activists report twenty killed and more than 30 injured after the terror act.

It is reported that a vehicle rigged with explosives has been blown up near staff of Caucasus group.

«Adzhnad Caucasus» miitants are said to be killed and injured. The group consists mostly of militants originating from Northern Caucasus, they are on he wanted list in Russian Federation for being members of illegal armed gangs.

Let us remind that Idlib province is controlled by Syrian «Al-Qaeda»* («Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham»).

Updated

Force of explosion was so big that 6-storeyed building partially collapsed. It is reported that local residents were killed and wounded besides the militants. Bodies are being taken from under the debris of explosion.

According to preliminary data total number of victims exceeded 100 people.

* terror organizations banned in Russian Federation.

Tags: Al-QaedaIdlibIslamistsMiddle EastSyriaterrorismWar In Syria Количество просмотров: 3 Новости СМИ2 Новости advert.mirtesen.ru


Материалы по теме:

Syrian militants joined forces with Ukranians and «destroyed» Russian airbase in Syria with twitter-missiles
Hunting US militants: Army repells attacks on Syrian Christian town (PHOTO)
Islamists breach de-escalation zones agreements near Damascus, — source 
BREAKING: An-Nusra Leader Gravely Injured By Airstrike, 12 Commanders Killed (VIDEO)
Добавлено: 08 янв 2018 в 05:04, Журналист, сотрудник ИА "NewsTes"
По материалам: rusvesna

Добавить комментарий
Ваше Имя:
Ваш E-Mail:

Популярное на сегодня
еще новости
Типичный «политический украинец»: потерял язык, имя, семью и детей (ВИДЕО)

Типичный «политический украинец»: потерял язык, имя, семью и детей (ВИДЕО)

Ученые назвали порции мясных продуктов, вызывающих рак

Ученые назвали порции мясных продуктов, вызывающих рак

Ким Чен Ын приказал создать условия для нормализации отношений с Сеулом

Ким Чен Ын приказал создать условия для нормализации отношений с Сеулом

Иванка Трамп будет баллотироваться в президенты

Иванка Трамп будет баллотироваться в президенты

Загрузка...



Лента новостей
Петр Порошенко внес изменения в декларацию о доходах - 04:38 Петр Порошенко внес изменения в декларацию о доходахСМИ: День рождения Ким Чен Ына не отмечают в КНДР - 04:32 СМИ: День рождения Ким Чен Ына не отмечают в КНДРВулкан Ключевской снова выбросил столп пепла - 04:22 Вулкан Ключевской снова выбросил столп пеплаЮжнокорейские СМИ рассказали о проблемах со здоровьем у Ким Чен Ына - 04:09 Южнокорейские СМИ рассказали о проблемах со здоровьем у Ким Чен ЫнаНа западе Мексики бандиты расстреляли шестерых человек - 04:09 На западе Мексики бандиты расстреляли шестерых человекДва украинца покинули ряды “Динамо” - 04:09 Два украинца покинули ряды “Динамо”СМИ: Встреча по РСМД может состояться в январе-феврале - 03:51 СМИ: Встреча по РСМД может состояться в январе-февралеАрмия Сирии уничтожила силы «Аль-Каиды», окружавшие военную базу под Дамаском (КАРТА) - 03:41 Армия Сирии уничтожила силы «Аль-Каиды», окружавшие военную базу под Дамаском (КАРТА)В Москве снизилось число арестантов в СИЗО - 03:32 В Москве снизилось число арестантов в СИЗОНа западе Москвы в ДТП пострадал один человек - 03:21 На западе Москвы в ДТП пострадал один человекИдеальная операция: как советский спецназ штурмовал дворец Амина в Афганистане (ФОТО) - 03:15 Идеальная операция: как советский спецназ штурмовал дворец Амина в Афганистане (ФОТО)В Венгрии беженцев из мусульманских стран назвали «захватчиками» - 03:04 В Венгрии беженцев из мусульманских стран назвали «захватчиками»СМИ: Сирийская армия прорвала окружение военной базы под Дамаском - 02:51 СМИ: Сирийская армия прорвала окружение военной базы под ДамаскомУченые переохладили воду до рекордно низкой температуры? - 02:42 Ученые переохладили воду до рекордно низкой температуры?
Последние новости
Экс-премьер Украины прокомментировал планы Киева подорвать газопроводы - 06:07 Экс-премьер Украины прокомментировал планы Киева подорвать газопроводы Главу МИД Ирана пригласят в ЕС для обсуждения протестов в стране - 05:51 Главу МИД Ирана пригласят в ЕС для обсуждения протестов в стране Успех Армии России: курдские ополченцы и сирийские военные вместе защищают мир в Дейр Зоре (ФОТО) - 05:43 Успех Армии России: курдские ополченцы и сирийские военные вместе защищают мир в Дейр Зоре (ФОТО) Киевляне смогут любоваться столицей Украины с высоты птичьего полета - 05:38 Киевляне смогут любоваться столицей Украины с высоты птичьего полета В Южной Корее предостерегли от недооценки способностей Ким Чен Ына - 05:30 В Южной Корее предостерегли от недооценки способностей Ким Чен Ына Глава Ингушетии постановил восстановить три православные часовни - 05:21 Глава Ингушетии постановил восстановить три православные часовни Симоньян: Через пять лет спецслужбы США заявят о невмешательстве России - 05:16 Симоньян: Через пять лет спецслужбы США заявят о невмешательстве России Советник Трампа сообщил о готовящемся «вмешательстве» РФ в выборы в Мексике - 05:16 Советник Трампа сообщил о готовящемся «вмешательстве» РФ в выборы в Мексике Автор книги о Трампе назвал его наименее надёжным человеком, который когда-либо ходил по земле - 05:12 Автор книги о Трампе назвал его наименее надёжным человеком, который когда-либо ходил по земле В США запустили ракету с секретным правительственным спутником - 05:06 В США запустили ракету с секретным правительственным спутником Крыша многоэтажки горит в Подмоковье - 04:57 Крыша многоэтажки горит в Подмоковье Не менее семи человек погибли в ДТП в Венесуэле - 04:55 Не менее семи человек погибли в ДТП в Венесуэле Пожар в ангаре на севере столицы потушен - 04:53 Пожар в ангаре на севере столицы потушен
Россия Экономика Общество Политика Шоу-бизнес В мире Статьи Другое Москва
Копирование материала разрешено при использовании активной ссылки.
По вопросам рекламы и предложений обращайтесь на почту [email protected]

Редакция        
Контакты

Copyright 2012-2016,
Информационное агенство "NewsTes"