Трамп раскритиковал Беннона словами экс-разведчика

Показать меню
Актуально
Лавров отменил поездку на саммит G20 в Аргентине - 16:26 Лавров отменил поездку на саммит G20 в Аргентине Вован и Лексус поговорили с призвавшим разбомбить Крымский мост журналистом - 16:26 Вован и Лексус поговорили с призвавшим разбомбить Крымский мост журналистом Принц Гарри женился на Меган Маркл - 16:27 Принц Гарри женился на Меган Маркл Фильм Серебренникова «Лето» в Каннах наградили за саундтрек - 16:27 Фильм Серебренникова «Лето» в Каннах наградили за саундтрек Партия «Альтернатива для Германии» подала в суд на Меркель - 16:28 Партия «Альтернатива для Германии» подала в суд на Меркель Сторонники Навального учредили партию «Россия будущего» - 16:28 Сторонники Навального учредили партию «Россия будущего» Bild: Путин в Сочи показал Меркель, «кто в доме хозяин» - 16:34 Bild: Путин в Сочи показал Меркель, «кто в доме хозяин» Лера Кудрявцева одновременно станет молодой мамой и бабушкой - 16:34 Лера Кудрявцева одновременно станет молодой мамой и бабушкой Свадебное платье Меган Маркл создали Givenchy - 16:41 Свадебное платье Меган Маркл создали Givenchy Ричард Гир и Алехандра Сильва сыграли свадьбу - 16:48 Ричард Гир и Алехандра Сильва сыграли свадьбу Новые фото беременной Рэйчел Вайс - 16:48 Новые фото беременной Рэйчел Вайс Райан Рейнольдс раскрыл секрет счастливого брака с Блейк Лайвли - 16:48 Райан Рейнольдс раскрыл секрет счастливого брака с Блейк Лайвли Марго Овсянникова и Никита Турчин объявили себя парой - 16:49 Марго Овсянникова и Никита Турчин объявили себя парой Военнослужащие авиабазы Кант в Киргизии посетили благотворительную ярмарку - 16:55 Военнослужащие авиабазы Кант в Киргизии посетили благотворительную ярмарку Останки загадочного морского чудища обнаружены на мексиканском пляже - 17:00 Останки загадочного морского чудища обнаружены на мексиканском пляже Члены британской королевской семьи на свадьбе принца Гарри и Меган Маркл: фото - 17:28 Члены британской королевской семьи на свадьбе принца Гарри и Меган Маркл: фото Порошенко поздравил ученых с Днем науки - 17:56 Порошенко поздравил ученых с Днем науки
» » Трамп раскритиковал Беннона словами экс-разведчика

Трамп раскритиковал Беннона словами экс-разведчика


Добавлено: 21 май 2018 в 15:34, Категория: Новости на сегодня
Трамп раскритиковал Беннона словами экс-разведчика

На странице в твиттере американский лидер Дональд Трамп раскритиковал бывшего директора Центрального разведывательного управления Джона Бреннона, опубликовав слова Дэна Бонгино, экс-сотрудника разведки.

Бонгино заявил, что Бреннон своей деятельностью опозорил не только себя и разведывательное сообщество, но и всю страну. Бывший агент подчеркнул, экс-глава ЦРУ — единственный, кто несет ответственность за «уничтожение веры американцев» в разведку и руководство ведомства в частности.

Бонгино считает, что именно бывший директор разведки США завел досье на Трампа.

«Бреннан начал это провальное дело», — подчеркнул Бонгино, отметив, что дело является сфабрикованным. Сейчас бывший директор ЦРУ беспокоится о том, чтобы не попасть в тюрьму.

“John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

....top of the FBI. Brennan started this entire debacle about President Trump. We now know that Brennan had detailed knowledge of the (phony) Dossier...he knows about the Dossier, he denies knowledge of the Dossier, he briefs the Gang of 8 on the Hill about the Dossier, which....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

...they then used to start an investigation about Trump. It is that simple. This guy is the genesis of this whole Debacle. This was a Political hit job, this was not an Intelligence Investigation. Brennan has disgraced himself, he’s worried about staying out of Jail.” Dan Bongino

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

 


Материалы по теме:

Трамп заявил, что его бывший советник Бэннон утратил рассудок
Джон Бреннан рассказал о запугивании Трампа Путиным
Разведка США паникует: Путин «запугал» Трампа, всё очень серьёзно
Бывший глава ЦРУ сообщил о влиянии Путина на Трампа
Добавлено: 21 май 2018 в 15:34, Журналист, сотрудник ИА "NewsTes"
По материалам: fapnews

Добавить комментарий
Ваше Имя:
Ваш E-Mail:

Популярное на сегодня
еще новости
Более 2 тысяч фанатов «Реала» вернули билеты на финал ЛЧ

Более 2 тысяч фанатов «Реала» вернули билеты на финал ЛЧ

Немецкий политик назвал антироссийские санкции США частью торговой войны

Немецкий политик назвал антироссийские санкции США частью торговой войны

Военные химики ЗВО проведут уникальное межвидовое учение по локализации последствий радиационного заражения в условиях техногенной катастрофы

Военные химики ЗВО проведут уникальное межвидовое учение по локализации последствий радиационного заражения в условиях техногенной катастрофы

Машина с «ВСУшниками» упала в реку, есть жертвы (ФОТО)

Машина с «ВСУшниками» упала в реку, есть жертвы (ФОТО)

Новости России
еще новости
Третьи страны оказали влияние на президентские выборы в Венесуэле — МИД РФ

Третьи страны оказали влияние на президентские выборы в Венесуэле — МИД РФ

Полтавченко не исключил возможности пойти на очередной губернаторский срок

Полтавченко не исключил возможности пойти на очередной губернаторский срок

Роспотребнадзор: Почти 90 тысяч россиян обратились к врачам из-за укусов клещей

Роспотребнадзор: Почти 90 тысяч россиян обратились к врачам из-за укусов клещей

Количество КПП в Приморье увеличат до 12, чтобы упростить въезд иностранцам

Количество КПП в Приморье увеличат до 12, чтобы упростить въезд иностранцам

Новости шоу-бизнеса
еще новости
Дэвид Бекхэм нарушил королевский протокол!

Дэвид Бекхэм нарушил королевский протокол!

Селена Гомес выступила вместе с Тейлор Свифт

Селена Гомес выступила вместе с Тейлор Свифт

В Екатеринбурге появится первый арт-объект, нарисованный роботом

В Екатеринбурге появится первый арт-объект, нарисованный роботом

Марина Африкантова дебютировала в роли ведущей шоу «Пламя Любви»

Марина Африкантова дебютировала в роли ведущей шоу «Пламя Любви»

Новости политики
еще новости

"Проситься в состав РФ" или чем на самом деле Киев может шантажировать МВФ

Армию НАТО похоронят в России леса, реки и партизаны

Армию НАТО похоронят в России леса, реки и партизаны

Израильское лобби в США уничтожает государство и народ

Израильское лобби в США уничтожает государство и народ

Порошенко объяснил, как РФ оккупировала Донбасс и Крым

Порошенко объяснил, как РФ оккупировала Донбасс и Крым

Новости экономики
еще новости
США лишили Россию важнейшего источника доходов 

США лишили Россию важнейшего источника доходов 

К 30 рассчитаются: в ЛДПР предложили оформлять ипотеку с детства

К 30 рассчитаются: в ЛДПР предложили оформлять ипотеку с детства

Порошенко рассказал, на что тратятся

Порошенко рассказал, на что тратятся "деньги Януковича"

Тревога в Прибалтике: транзит под ударом, у России появился новый «козырь»

Тревога в Прибалтике: транзит под ударом, у России появился новый «козырь»

Новости общества
еще новости
Ростов вошел в десятку рейтинга самых матерящихся городов

Ростов вошел в десятку рейтинга самых матерящихся городов

В Ростове замечены инопланетяне – очевидцы

В Ростове замечены инопланетяне – очевидцы

Военные летчики ЦВО сбросили 120 тонн воды для тушения пожара, защитив от огня село на Южном Урале

Военные летчики ЦВО сбросили 120 тонн воды для тушения пожара, защитив от огня село на Южном Урале

Океанографическое исследовательское судно ВМФ России «Адмирал Владимирский» прибыло в сицилийский порт Мессина

Океанографическое исследовательское судно ВМФ России «Адмирал Владимирский» прибыло в сицилийский порт Мессина

Происшествия
еще новости
Резонансное ДТП в Челябинске попало на видео: толпа едва не линчевала пьяного виновника аварии

Резонансное ДТП в Челябинске попало на видео: толпа едва не линчевала пьяного виновника аварии

Стрельба на западе ФРГ по живым мишеням: двое убиты

Стрельба на западе ФРГ по живым мишеням: двое убиты

«Ошибочка вышла»: в США военный вертолет сбросил боеприпасы на крышу школы

«Ошибочка вышла»: в США военный вертолет сбросил боеприпасы на крышу школы

В Башкирии на трассе Уфа - Оренбург «скоростном» ДТП с экскаватором погибли 6 человек

В Башкирии на трассе Уфа - Оренбург «скоростном» ДТП с экскаватором погибли 6 человек

Новости Украины
еще новости
На границе задержан мужчина с паспортом «ДНР»

На границе задержан мужчина с паспортом «ДНР»

Бойцы ВСУ получили новые мощные пушки

Бойцы ВСУ получили новые мощные пушки

Полторак пошел на жесткие меры из-за взрыва гранаты в Ивано-Франковске

Полторак пошел на жесткие меры из-за взрыва гранаты в Ивано-Франковске

Британский парламент опубликовал доклад о «грязных деньгах» из РФ

Британский парламент опубликовал доклад о «грязных деньгах» из РФ

Мировые новости
еще новости
Боевики начали обстрел Торецка: полиция эвакуирует детей

Боевики начали обстрел Торецка: полиция эвакуирует детей

Астрономы обнаружили самые старые звезды во Вселенной

Астрономы обнаружили самые старые звезды во Вселенной

У aмepикaнцa вo pту взopвaлacь элeктpoннaя cигapeтa

У aмepикaнцa вo pту взopвaлacь элeктpoннaя cигapeтa

Украинский режиссер получил награду на престижном кинофестивале

Украинский режиссер получил награду на престижном кинофестивале




Лента новостей
Боевики начали обстрел Торецка: полиция эвакуирует детей - 15:01 Боевики начали обстрел Торецка: полиция эвакуирует детейКровавый провал наступления ВСУ под Горловкой: первые доказательства (ФОТО 18+) - 14:41 Кровавый провал наступления ВСУ под Горловкой: первые доказательства (ФОТО 18+)В Ростове замечены инопланетяне – очевидцы - 14:35 В Ростове замечены инопланетяне – очевидцыМарина Африкантова дебютировала в роли ведущей шоу «Пламя Любви» - 14:28 Марина Африкантова дебютировала в роли ведущей шоу «Пламя Любви»Крисси Тейген опубликовала первые фотографии новорожденного сына и обнародовала его имя - 14:27 Крисси Тейген опубликовала первые фотографии новорожденного сына и обнародовала его имяМедведев запретил вице-премьерам «раскачиваться» - 14:21 Медведев запретил вице-премьерам «раскачиваться»В Корнуолле найдено погребение бронзового века - 14:20 В Корнуолле найдено погребение бронзового векаСообщивший о ложном минировании Думы москвич арестован в Чите - 14:20 Сообщивший о ложном минировании Думы москвич арестован в ЧитеОдиннадцать туристов обратились к медикам после экстренной посадки в Волгограде - 14:20 Одиннадцать туристов обратились к медикам после экстренной посадки в ВолгоградеДвое альпинистов умерли при попытке покорить Эверест - 14:20 Двое альпинистов умерли при попытке покорить ЭверестСуд отменил приговор Тесаку - 14:19 Суд отменил приговор ТесакуПри обыске у взорвавшего гранату рядом с кафе найдены оружие и боеприпасы - 14:07 При обыске у взорвавшего гранату рядом с кафе найдены оружие и боеприпасыБойцы ВСУ получили новые мощные пушки - 13:55 Бойцы ВСУ получили новые мощные пушкиО чем умолчали в биографии Меган Маркл на сайте Royal.uk? - 13:49 О чем умолчали в биографии Меган Маркл на сайте Royal.uk?
Последние новости
Дэвид Бекхэм нарушил королевский протокол! - 16:14 Дэвид Бекхэм нарушил королевский протокол! Селена Гомес выступила вместе с Тейлор Свифт - 16:14 Селена Гомес выступила вместе с Тейлор Свифт В Екатеринбурге появится первый арт-объект, нарисованный роботом - 16:13 В Екатеринбурге появится первый арт-объект, нарисованный роботом Ростов вошел в десятку рейтинга самых матерящихся городов - 16:02 Ростов вошел в десятку рейтинга самых матерящихся городов На границе задержан мужчина с паспортом «ДНР» - 15:41 На границе задержан мужчина с паспортом «ДНР» Трамп раскритиковал Беннона словами экс-разведчика - 15:34 Трамп раскритиковал Беннона словами экс-разведчика Под Горловкой врагу нанесён ощутимый урон: сводка о военной ситуации в ДНР - 15:28 Под Горловкой врагу нанесён ощутимый урон: сводка о военной ситуации в ДНР Мосгорсуд не разрешил Серебренникову посещать «Гоголь-центр» - 15:27 Мосгорсуд не разрешил Серебренникову посещать «Гоголь-центр» По делу математика Богатова арестован житель Ставрополя - 15:27 По делу математика Богатова арестован житель Ставрополя Депутат от ЛДПР предложил давать ипотеку школьникам - 15:27 Депутат от ЛДПР предложил давать ипотеку школьникам Месси стал первым на планете пятикратным обладателем «Золотой бутсы» - 15:27 Месси стал первым на планете пятикратным обладателем «Золотой бутсы» Режиссер фильма «Комиссар» Александр Аскольдов скончался в Швеции - 15:27 Режиссер фильма «Комиссар» Александр Аскольдов скончался в Швеции Машков возглавил театральный колледж при «Табакерке» - 15:26 Машков возглавил театральный колледж при «Табакерке»
Россия Экономика Общество Политика Шоу-бизнес В мире Статьи Другое Москва
Копирование материала разрешено при использовании активной ссылки.
По вопросам рекламы и предложений обращайтесь на почту [email protected]

Редакция        
Контакты

Copyright 2012-2016,
Информационное агенство "NewsTes"