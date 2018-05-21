Трамп раскритиковал Беннона словами экс-разведчика

На странице в твиттере американский лидер Дональд Трамп раскритиковал бывшего директора Центрального разведывательного управления Джона Бреннона, опубликовав слова Дэна Бонгино, экс-сотрудника разведки.

Бонгино заявил, что Бреннон своей деятельностью опозорил не только себя и разведывательное сообщество, но и всю страну. Бывший агент подчеркнул, экс-глава ЦРУ — единственный, кто несет ответственность за «уничтожение веры американцев» в разведку и руководство ведомства в частности.

Бонгино считает, что именно бывший директор разведки США завел досье на Трампа.

«Бреннан начал это провальное дело», — подчеркнул Бонгино, отметив, что дело является сфабрикованным. Сейчас бывший директор ЦРУ беспокоится о том, чтобы не попасть в тюрьму.

“John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

....top of the FBI. Brennan started this entire debacle about President Trump. We now know that Brennan had detailed knowledge of the (phony) Dossier...he knows about the Dossier, he denies knowledge of the Dossier, he briefs the Gang of 8 on the Hill about the Dossier, which....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

...they then used to start an investigation about Trump. It is that simple. This guy is the genesis of this whole Debacle. This was a Political hit job, this was not an Intelligence Investigation. Brennan has disgraced himself, he’s worried about staying out of Jail.” Dan Bongino

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018