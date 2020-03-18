Участники Евровидения отреагировали в Сети на отмену конкурса

View this post on Instagram

Tears Getting Sober is a project that means the world to me as an artist and to the great team behind it. I understand and respect this necessary decision but I also believe we, the 2020 #Eurovision artists, should be allowed to perform our songs in 2021. #iCardEurovisionBG #OpenUp @eurovision @eurovision.bg 🇧🇬 ————————————————————————Tears Getting Sober е песен, която означава много за мен като артист и за невероятния екип, който работи по българското участие на #Евровизия 2020. Разбирам и уважавам решението за отлагане на конкурса, но смятам, че ние, изпълнителните от Евровизия 2020, трябва да можем да представим нашите вече избрани песни на сцената на Евровизия през 2021. ———————————————————————— Photography by: @loramusheva 🖤