Новости » Шоу-бизнес » Участники Евровидения отреагировали в Сети на отмену конкурса

Участники Евровидения отреагировали в Сети на отмену конкурса

Участники Евровидения отреагировали в Сети на отмену конкурса
Участники конкурса Евровидения отреагировали в Сети на новость об отмене конкурса из-за вспышки коронавируса. Многих из них огорчило заявление Европейского вещательного союза, а кто-то принял его с улыбкой. О том, что думают и планируют делать дальше музыканты из разных стран, — в материале РИА Новости.

Одной из первой в сторис инстаграма высказалась певица из Норвегии Ульрикке Брандсторп (она должна была выступать с песней "Attention").


"Я очень хотела поехать на Евровидение, чтобы представить свою страну. Но сейчас есть более серьезные проблемы. Я полностью согласна с решением об отмене конкурса, так как важнее сфокусироваться на коронавирусе. Но все-таки я очень расстроена", — написала Ульрикке Брандсторп.

Такая же позиция сейчас у Джона Мухарремая из Швейцарии, Алиции Шемплинской из Польши, певцов Diodato из Италии, Sandro с Кипра, Саманты Тины из Латвии, Дамира Кеджо из Хорватии и многих других. Все они тяжело переживают сегодняшнюю новость и не знают, как быть с их песнями, в которые они вложили силы и время. При этом все они с пониманием отнеслись к ситуации и призвали своих поклонников прежде всего заботиться о здоровье.

© Аккаунт Diodato в InstagramСкриншот сторис Diodato в Instagram
1 из 3Скриншот сторис Diodato в Instagram© Аккаунт Diodato в Instagram© Аккаунт Sandro в InstagramСкриншот сторис SANDRO в Instagram
2 из 3Скриншот сторис SANDRO в Instagram© Аккаунт Sandro в Instagram© Аккаунт ALICJA в InstagramСкриншот сторис Alicja Szemplińska в Instagram
3 из 3Скриншот сторис Alicja Szemplińska в Instagram© Аккаунт ALICJA в Instagram1 из 3Скриншот сторис Diodato в Instagram© Аккаунт Diodato в Instagram2 из 3Скриншот сторис SANDRO в Instagram© Аккаунт Sandro в Instagram3 из 3Скриншот сторис Alicja Szemplińska в Instagram© Аккаунт ALICJA в Instagram

"Я понимаю и уважаю это необходимое решение. Но я также считаю, что нам, артистам Евровидения 2020 года, должно быть разрешено исполнять наши песни в 2021 году", — считает певица Виктория из Болгарии.

View this post on Instagram

Tears Getting Sober is a project that means the world to me as an artist and to the great team behind it. I understand and respect this necessary decision but I also believe we, the 2020 #Eurovision artists, should be allowed to perform our songs in 2021. #iCardEurovisionBG #OpenUp @eurovision @eurovision.bg 🇧🇬 ————————————————————————Tears Getting Sober е песен, която означава много за мен като артист и за невероятния екип, който работи по българското участие на #Евровизия 2020. Разбирам и уважавам решението за отлагане на конкурса, но смятам, че ние, изпълнителните от Евровизия 2020, трябва да можем да представим нашите вече избрани песни на сцената на Евровизия през 2021. ———————————————————————— Photography by: @loramusheva 🖤

A post shared by VICTORIA (@victoriageorgievaofficial) on

Ее букмекеры ставили на первое место в списке возможных победителей. Исполнительница приготовила для конкурса трогательную композицию "Tears getting sober", которую положительно приняли в Сети.

Справиться с разочарованием пытается и исландский музыкант Дади Фрейр Петюрссон, известный под сценическим псевдонимом Daði. На конкурсе он должен был выступать с группой Gagnamagnið. Ансамбль тоже считали фаворитом.

"Я с нетерпением ждал выступления в Роттердаме с Gagnamagnið. Поддержка была отличной. У нас появилось столько возможностей. Но что поделать. Встретимся в будущем", — написал в сторис Daði.


"Это очень печально. Мы не хотим это отрицать, — комментирует Вайдотас Валюкявичюс, лидер группы The Roop из Литвы. — Но здоровье дороже любых соревнований. Мы обещаем не опускать руки и продолжать продвигать нашу песню и танцы по всему миру. Сейчас наша конкурсная песня "On Fire" начинает звучать на многих зарубежных радиостанциях. Мы заметили, что многим она очень нравится. Ее путь к сердцам слушателей только начинается".

View this post on Instagram

THE ROOP press release about the cancellation of Eurovision in Rotterdam . Official news about the cancellation of this year’s Eurovision song contest reached THE ROOP. The band feels upset, yet understands that the current situation forces such decision. . “It is very sad; we don’t want to deny it. But health comes before any contests. We promise not to let our hands down and continue to promote our song and dance around the world. Currently the song is starting to reach foreign radio stations. We noticed that “On Fire” is very well liked and its path to people’s hearts is just beginning”, - says THE ROOP leader Vaidotas Valiukevičius. . The band calls everyone to remain united. Stay in quarantine and spread your good mood with “On Fire” dance at home and on your balconies. . “We managed to create something that unites people and spreads positivity. It is very much needed now. And remember that it is not the contest that gives meaning to the song, but the listeners. So, each and every one of us can be an “On Fire” ambassador and promote it”, - says THE ROOP drummer Robertas Baranauskas. . “This year Lithuania was rated very high and that is an achievement in itself. We already proved that we can be notable, brave, professional and leading. We wish all to remain that way in their lives,” – said THE ROOP guitarist Mantas Banišauskas. . The band is not aware of the future of the contest. Would they have an opportunity to participate next year, or will new selection take place? Everything will be clear in the nearest future. Currently THE ROOP members remain in quarantine and use their time at home for writing new songs. The band does not plan to slow down and will continue promoting their music. . THE ROOP wishes everyone health and unity in this difficult period. . Photo: Paulius Zaborskis #theroop #eurovizija #eurovision #theroopisonfire #onfire #STILLonfire #eurovision2020 #theroop #onfire #theroopisonfire #eurovizija #eurovizija2020 #esc2020 #esc

A post shared by THE ROOP (@theroopband) on

Певец Василь (Vasil) из Северной Македонии в инстаграме опубликовал позитивный пост, в котором призвал всех держаться вместе, хотя бы виртуально.

"Всегда улыбайтесь, независимо от того, какие трудные времена могут вас ожидать. Теперь мы должны вникать во все больше, чем когда-либо. Мое сердце, улыбка, энергия и любовь — для вас. Мы все должны сплотиться", — обратился к пользователям исполнитель.


"Нам и смешно, и грустно — такая вот реакция у нас сейчас на это событие. Надеемся, что в следующем году мы все-таки поедем от Белоруссии, возможно, с новой песней, — прокомментировал дуэт VAL (VLAD & LERA).

"У меня с командой был отличный настрой. Подготовка шла хорошо, и, как и многие другие, я с нетерпением ждал конкурса. Однако сейчас есть нечто более важное: здоровье и благополучие каждого. Поэтому я полностью понимаю решение, которое было принято. Этот период я буду использовать, чтобы отдохнуть, и, надеюсь, будучи здоровыми, мы все дождемся Евровидения", — говорит в видеообращении Жангю Макрой, участник из Голландии.

View this post on Instagram

English Version: Hi everyone, I’ve just heard that the Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled for this year and will be postponed to next year. It feels unreal, I was in such a good flow with my team. The preparations were going well and just as many others, I was looking forward to the contest. However, there's something way more important right now: everyone's health and wellbeing. So I completely understand the decision that has been made. I will use the upcoming period to rest and hopefully later this year, in good health, we can all look forward to a wonderful Eurovision Song Contest. Together with #TeamJeangu. Thank you AVROTROS for your support. For now, I'd like to wish you all strength and a good recovery for the people who are ill. Get well soon and take good care of each other! ❤️ #StaySafe #Eurovision #ESC2020 #ESF2020 @songfestival.avrotros @omroepavrotros @eurovision

A post shared by Jeangu Macrooy (@jeangu_macrooy) on

"Я расстроена, но наша безопасность должна быть на первом месте! Спасибо всей моей команде. Этот год научил меня очень многому. Я буду вечно благодарна вам за работу, которую мы проделали в этом замечательном путешествии", — написала Дестини Чукуньере с Мальты.

"Я уверена, что все происходит по какой-то причине. И по моему опыту, когда что-то идет не так, значит, после обязательно случится хорошее. Вот во что я сейчас верю", — прокомментировала новость Атена Манукян из Армении.

View this post on Instagram

My dear all. In life you must know that everything happens for a reason. And in my experience, when something goes wrong or not as scheduled, ALWAYS something better and bigger comes after. That's what I also believe now. Whatever happened, happened ONLY for good. And time will show. I keep that I met amazing, precious and unique people, my team, my Armenian family❤ They worked so hard and they TRULY believed in me. This is the biggest gift. Be patient, NEVER give up and remember that after rain ALWAYS comes the rainbow. In the end our work will be rewarded no matter what. Love you always and thank you for your love and support from the bottom of my heart. Please take care of yourself. The best is yet to come. We'll be back stronger. Your Athena💎🇦🇲 #StayPositive . . . @mari___official @anushik_nush @davidtserunyan @karo_naghdalyan @arthurmanukyan @manukyan_team @kristinaromanova_av @marinos_rovithakis @iren_danielyan_make_up @imdjpaco @dj.prince.official @armpublictv @depievratesil @hasmik_nersisyan_girlytrips @depievratesil @eurovision #DavidTserunyan #AnushikTerGhukasyan #MariAvenesyan #ArmenianPublicTelevision #DepiEvratesil #HasmikNersisyan #DJPrince #DJPaco #IrenDanielyan #MarinosRovithakis #KristinaAvagimyan #ArthurManukyan #TeamManukyan #ChainsOnYou #ESC2020 #Eurovision #Rotterdam #TheNetherlands #Armenia 🇦🇲 #Yerevan

A post shared by Athena Manoukian (@athenamanoukian) on

Песенный конкурс Евровидение должен был проходить 12-16 мая в Роттердаме. К первому и второму полуфиналу были допущены 40 участников, в том числе от России. Нашу страну готовилась представить рейв-группа Little Big с песней "Uno".


Добавлено: 18 мар 2020 в 23:21, Журналист, сотрудник ИА "NewsTes"

