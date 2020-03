Финал 10 сезона "Ходячих мертвецов" в апреле не покажут

View this post on Instagram

Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year. The first 8 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 will be available for free on AMC.com and the AMC app, immediately following the last Season 10 episode on Sunday, April 5 through Friday May 1. Please follow us at @amcthewalkingdead for updates.