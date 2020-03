OneRepublic выпустила песню Better days, посвященную коронавирусу

View this post on Instagram

We’ve been quarantined at my studio for 10 days now after unknowingly being exposed to Coronavirus multiple times at the end of our tour recently. As a strange coincidence our album deadline was also this week and one of the songs we had already started felt like we had written it ABOUT what is happening in the world right now… So much so that tonight we are droppin another new song- and donating proceeds to Music Cares for musicians & creators affected by Covid-19, it’s some hard times without a doubt- better days are ahead. 🤟 Never thought we’d be finishing an album during a global pandemic