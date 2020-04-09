Есть новости или
Выпуск итальянского Vogue впервые выйдет с пустой обложкой

В инстаграм-аккаунте Vogue Italia был опубликован пост, в котором представители издания сообщили, что апрельский номер журнала впервые выйдет с пустой обложкой белого цвета.
View this post on Instagram

The Vogue Italia April Issue will be out next Friday 10th. 🤍🤍🤍 “In its long history stretching back over a hundred years, Vogue has come through wars, crises, acts of terrorism. Its noblest tradition is never to look the other way. Just under two weeks ago, we were about to print an issue that we had been planning for some time, and which also involved L’Uomo Vogue in a twin project. But to speak of anything else – while people are dying, doctors and nurses are risking their lives and the world is changing forever – is not the DNA of Vogue Italia. Accordingly, we shelved our project and started from scratch. The decision to print a completely white cover for the first time in our history is not because there was any lack of images – quite the opposite. We chose it because white signifies many things at the same time. 🤍🤍🤍 White is first of all respect. White is rebirth, the light after darkness, the sum of all colours. White is the colour of the uniforms worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours. It represents space and time to think, as well as to stay silent. White is for those who are filling this empty time and space with ideas, thoughts, stories, lines of verse, music and care for others. White recalls when, after the crisis of 1929, this immaculate colour was adopted for clothes as an expression of purity in the present, and of hope in the future. Above all: white is not surrender, but a blank sheet waiting to be written, the title page of a new story that is about to begin.” #EmanueleFarneti @EFarneti #imagine #FarAwaySoClose #WhiteCanvas --- Read the full Editor’s letter via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @Efarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi

A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) on

"Решение напечатать такую обложку было связано не с отсутствием изображений, совсем наоборот. Мы выбрали белый цвет, потому что он одновременно символизирует множество вещей. Белый— это уважение, а также перерождения (свет после тьмы) и сумма всех цветов. Это цвет униформы тех, кто рискует своей жизнью, чтобы спасти нашу. Белый наполняет пространство идеями, мыслями, идеями, историями, стихами, музыкой и заботой", — объяснили такой выбор в редакции.


За несколько часов этот пост набрал почти 300 тысяч лайков и несколько тысяч комментариев, в основном положительных. "Невероятно", "браво", "красивое послание в простом исполнении", — написали пользователи.


Выход этого номера одного из старейших изданий о моде (был создан в 1892 году. — Прим.ред.) планируется в эту пятницу, 10 апреля.

