    Леонардо Ди Каприо предложил фанатам сняться в фильме Мартина Скорсезе

. Голливудский актер Леонардо Ди Каприо дал фанатам шанс появиться в следующем фильме Мартина Скорсезе "Убийцы цветочной луны", сообщает Independent.

В ленте также принимает участие Роберт Де Ниро.

We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?

Идея Ди Каприо – часть инициативы All In Challenge, в которой знаменитости предлагают разные возможности сбора денег для пожилых людей, детей и медперсонал в условиях пандемии коронавируса. Ди Каприо и Де Ниро пригласили присоединиться к этой инициативе Мэттью Макконехи, Эллен Дедженерес и Джейми Фокса.


allinchallenge.com и сделать любое пожертвование.
# Шоу-бизнес
По материалам: ria.ru

