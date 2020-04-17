Есть новости или
Виктория Бекхэм пригласила всех желающих к себе на день рождения

. Британская певица и дизайнер Виктория Бекхэм сделала в инстаграме пост, в котором объявила, что приглашает всех желающих отпраздновать в Сети ее день рождения. Сегодня супруге футболиста Дэвида Бекхэма исполнилось 46 лет.

"Пожалуйста, присоединяйтесь ко мне для виртуального празднования дня рождения. Диджей Fat Tony будет играть мои любимые песни", – написала бывшая участница Spice Girls.


Танцевальная вечеринка состоится в 22:00 по московскому времени в прямом эфире ее инстаграма.


Она заявила, что в этом году вместо подарков попросила друзей и семью пожертвовать средства благотворительной организации The Children's Society. Фонд помогает детям и подросткам, которые оказались в сложной ситуации из-за пандемии коронавируса.

# Шоу-бизнес
По материалам: ria.ru

