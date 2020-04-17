Виктория Бекхэм пригласила всех желающих к себе на день рождения

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow is my birthday. @dj_fattony_ has given me the best bday present. A playlist of all my favourite songs to share with everyone. Instead of gifts this year I have asked my friends and family to donate to @thechildrenssociety. The link is in my bio. They provide a lifeline for children hidden from view in the coronavirus crisis, and in even more danger now from abuse, exploitation, neglect or hunger. Please support them if you can. Tony will be going live on my Instagram tomorrow at 8PM BST/4PM EDT. Turn the music up and have a dance in your living room/kitchen/bedroom. Thank you Tony! x VB