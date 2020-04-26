СМИ узнали, что актер из "Ирландца" получил роль в "Острых козырьках"

View this post on Instagram

Ten minutes into Netflix & Cill and he gives you this look… Peaky Blinders director @antobyrne75 did a fun live Q&A on @peakyblindersofficial to celebrate S5’s arrival on @netfixuk today. Some highlights: ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ A message from Cillian: “Hello everyone. Sending love and fortitude to Peaky fans everywhere. We will be back as soon as we can, I promise, causing chaos and knocking heads as usual. I want to send a special thank you to all our wildly talented crew for all their hard work and their talent, for their forbearance and patience during this time. So I don’t know about you guys but sometimes I wonder what Tommy Shelby would be doing in quarantine. I really hope he would be busy writing Volume 1 of his memoirs, ‘Tommy Shelby the Pre-War Years’. That’s something I would definitely like to read. And I think by now he’s definitely cutting his own hair with his hat while smoking a cigarette.” ⁣⁣😂⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ S6 status: No date yet for the start of filming S6. Filming was supposed to start in March (delayed because of coronavirus ofc) and they would now be on day 23 of a 78 day shoot.⁣ 😟⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Working with Cillian: He’s a serious, phenomenal actor and a gift for any director to work with. He’s usually the first on the set - unusual for lead actors, who typically arrive last and late.⁣ 👏⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Those cigarettes: They’re herbal Honeyrose and gross. Cillian has a stash that follows him around the set. When he’s done with a take the cigarette is put out in water. He starts off with a fresh one for the next scene, or one cut to size as needed for continuity. ⁣⁣🚬⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Cillian and social media: He’s NOT on any social media, and he can’t and won’t be convinced to join. ⁣⁣🚫⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Anthony is hoping to do more of these Q&A’s with Peaky cast and crew (yes please!) Make sure to follow @antobyrne75 for Peaky updates, exclusive photos and assorted interesting non Peaky stuff. ⁣⁣⁣ ·⁣⁣⁣ #cillianmurphy #peakyblinders #tommyshelby⁣⁣ #netflix