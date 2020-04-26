СМИ узнали, что актер из "Ирландца" получил роль в "Острых козырьках"
"Я подписал контракт и должен был приступить к съемкам, но их приостановили на неопределенный срок", – прокомментировал Грэм.
Других подробностей актер не уточнил, кроме того, что его персонаж был в работе в какое-то время. Режиссер Стивен Найт давно хотел, чтобы он снялся в "Острых козырьках", после их совместной работы в мини-сериале " Рождественская песнь" (2019 год).
Ранее в инстаграме появилось сообщение Киллиана Мерфи, исполнителя одной из главных ролей Томаса Шелби. В нем он поблагодарил съемочную группу за "терпение".
View this post on Instagram
Ten minutes into Netflix & Cill and he gives you this look… Peaky Blinders director @antobyrne75 did a fun live Q&A on @peakyblindersofficial to celebrate S5’s arrival on @netfixuk today. Some highlights: A message from Cillian: “Hello everyone. Sending love and fortitude to Peaky fans everywhere. We will be back as soon as we can, I promise, causing chaos and knocking heads as usual. I want to send a special thank you to all our wildly talented crew for all their hard work and their talent, for their forbearance and patience during this time. So I don’t know about you guys but sometimes I wonder what Tommy Shelby would be doing in quarantine. I really hope he would be busy writing Volume 1 of his memoirs, ‘Tommy Shelby the Pre-War Years’. That’s something I would definitely like to read. And I think by now he’s definitely cutting his own hair with his hat while smoking a cigarette.” 😂 S6 status: No date yet for the start of filming S6. Filming was supposed to start in March (delayed because of coronavirus ofc) and they would now be on day 23 of a 78 day shoot. 😟 Working with Cillian: He’s a serious, phenomenal actor and a gift for any director to work with. He’s usually the first on the set - unusual for lead actors, who typically arrive last and late. 👏 Those cigarettes: They’re herbal Honeyrose and gross. Cillian has a stash that follows him around the set. When he’s done with a take the cigarette is put out in water. He starts off with a fresh one for the next scene, or one cut to size as needed for continuity. 🚬 Cillian and social media: He’s NOT on any social media, and he can’t and won’t be convinced to join. 🚫 Anthony is hoping to do more of these Q&A’s with Peaky cast and crew (yes please!) Make sure to follow @antobyrne75 for Peaky updates, exclusive photos and assorted interesting non Peaky stuff. · #cillianmurphy #peakyblinders #tommyshelby #netflix
Мерфи подчеркнул, что новая дата начала съемок еще не определена. Первоначально к ним должны были приступить в марте.