Опубликованы первые кадры из сериала "Противостояние" по роману Кинга

View this post on Instagram

FIRST LOOK: Stephen King’s #TheStand is coming to life once again. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, and legions more, the upcoming limited series adaptation—which was in production just as COVID-19 hit—puts a new spin on the author’s legendary plague novel. “It’s about the fundamental questions of what society owes the individual and what we owe to each other,” says showrunner Benjamin Cavell. “Over the last however-many years, we have sort of taken for granted the structure of democracy. Now, so much of that is being ripped down to the studs. It’s interesting to see a story about people who are rebuilding it from the ground up.” See more at the link in bio.