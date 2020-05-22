Есть новости или
авторское мнение?
Напишите нам
    Новости » Шоу-бизнес » Опубликованы первые кадры из сериала "Противостояние" по роману Кинга

Опубликованы первые кадры из сериала "Противостояние" по роману Кинга

Опубликованы первые кадры из сериала "Противостояние" по роману Кинга
В Сети разместили первые кадры из мини-сериала "Противостояние" по одноименному роману Стивена Кинга о глобальной пандемии, вызванной искусственным супер-вирусом.
View this post on Instagram

FIRST LOOK: Stephen King’s #TheStand is coming to life once again. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, and legions more, the upcoming limited series adaptation—which was in production just as COVID-19 hit—puts a new spin on the author’s legendary plague novel. “It’s about the fundamental questions of what society owes the individual and what we owe to each other,” says showrunner Benjamin Cavell. “Over the last however-many years, we have sort of taken for granted the structure of democracy. Now, so much of that is being ripped down to the studs. It’s interesting to see a story about people who are rebuilding it from the ground up.” See more at the link in bio.

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on

На кадрах, которые эксклюзивно были предоставлены изданию Vanity Fair, фигурируют: Вупи Голдберг в образе Матушки Абигайль, исполнитель одной из ключевых ролей Александр Скарсгард, Одесса Янг, которая играет молодую беременную девушку по имени Фрэнни Голдсмит, Джован Адепо (Ларри Андервуд), Хизер Грэм (Рита Блейкмур) и другие.


состоится в этом году на сервисе CBS All Access.
# Шоу-бизнес
По материалам: ria.ru

Последние новости

В России используется порядка 110 тысяч коек для больных COVID-19
В России используется порядка 110 тысяч коек для больных COVID-19
Ссорящимся на карантине парам посоветовали стоп-слово
Ссорящимся на карантине парам посоветовали стоп-слово
Российским банкам дали новые поводы для блокировки счетов
Российским банкам дали новые поводы для блокировки счетов
Опубликованы первые кадры из сериала "Противостояние" по роману Кинга
Опубликованы первые кадры из сериала "Противостояние" по роману Кинга
Кэти Перри призналась, что жизнь в самоизоляции с Орландо Блумом и его сыном помогает ей подготовиться к материнству
Кэти Перри призналась, что жизнь в самоизоляции с Орландо Блумом и
Эксперт оценил решение США выйти из Договора по открытому небу
Эксперт оценил решение США выйти из Договора по открытому небу
Путин поручил подготовить предложения по преодолению последствий пандемии
Путин поручил подготовить предложения по преодолению последствий
Польша обвинила Россию в несоблюдении Договора по открытому небу
Польша обвинила Россию в несоблюдении Договора по открытому небу
Названы сроки возвращения большинства регионов России к нормальной жизни
Названы сроки возвращения большинства регионов России к нормальной
Путин призвал не допустить отката назад при выходе из режимов ограничений
Путин призвал не допустить отката назад при выходе из режимов
Военные ДНР подавили украинские огневые точки у Ясиноватой
Военные ДНР подавили украинские огневые точки у Ясиноватой
Лану Дель Рей обвинили в расизме из-за критики темнокожих звезд
Лану Дель Рей обвинили в расизме из-за критики темнокожих звезд

Топ на сегодня

Так не пойдет. Палестина отказалась принять грузы от ОАЭ через Израиль
Так не пойдет. Палестина отказалась принять грузы от ОАЭ через Израиль
Что пишут в Телеграме: 21 мая
Что пишут в Телеграме: 21 мая
Байден остался в финансовой яме
Байден остался в финансовой яме
Эксперт: США готовы и далее торпедировать военно-политические договоры
Эксперт: США готовы и далее торпедировать военно-политические договоры
Помпео уточнил сроки выхода США из Договора по открытому небу
Помпео уточнил сроки выхода США из Договора по открытому небу

Еще по теме

ФАС обещала не придираться к содержанию фильма «Оно»
Успех "Оно" сделал возможным ремейк "Кладбища домашних животных" по Стивену Кингу
Назначена дата премьеры сиквела ужастика "Оно"
Для поклонников Стивена Кинга сделали тур по городу из «Оно»