Фанаты Metallica выбрали лучшую песню группы

The people have spoken and single song stands alone above the rest. Your champion is ~ drum roll please ~ "MASTER OF PUPPETS!" Along the way it defeated "Dyers Eve," "Atlas, Rise!," "Ride The Lightning," "Sad But True," "Fade To Black," and "One" in head to head match-ups... no wonder that thing is in the Library of Congress! Thanks for playing along with us! #ObeyYourMaster #SomeKindOfBracket Listen to “Master of Puppets” (Live / Seattle ’89) - http://tallica.lnk.to/MasterOfPuppetsSeattle89