Фанаты Metallica выбрали лучшую песню группы

. Музыканты Metallica объявили результаты "турнира" на лучшую песню. Победителем стала "Master of puppets”, сообщила группа в своем инстаграме.

В финале “Master of puppets” обошла "One". До полуфиналов дошли также “Enter sandman” и “Fade to black”.

Турнир проводился в течение месяца, изначально в его сетке было 64 композиции. Решения в каждом раунде принимались исходя из соотношения голосов поклонников. Изначальный список выглядел следующим образом:

Фанаты голосовали в Stories в фейсбуке и инстаграме.

# Шоу-бизнес
По материалам: ria.ru

