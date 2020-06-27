Фанаты Metallica выбрали лучшую песню группы
View this post on Instagram
The people have spoken and single song stands alone above the rest. Your champion is ~ drum roll please ~ "MASTER OF PUPPETS!" Along the way it defeated "Dyers Eve," "Atlas, Rise!," "Ride The Lightning," "Sad But True," "Fade To Black," and "One" in head to head match-ups... no wonder that thing is in the Library of Congress! Thanks for playing along with us! #ObeyYourMaster #SomeKindOfBracket Listen to “Master of Puppets” (Live / Seattle ’89) - http://tallica.lnk.to/MasterOfPuppetsSeattle89
В финале “Master of puppets” обошла "One". До полуфиналов дошли также “Enter sandman” и “Fade to black”.
Турнир проводился в течение месяца, изначально в его сетке было 64 композиции. Решения в каждом раунде принимались исходя из соотношения голосов поклонников. Изначальный список выглядел следующим образом:
Фанаты голосовали в Stories в фейсбуке и инстаграме.