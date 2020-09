Бьюти-инфлюенсер Дарья Мудрова о пути к успеху в Америке

View this post on Instagram

NYC Phase 4th of reopening happened this! How do you feel? :) ⠀ What is they promised to reopen: ⠀ • Low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment: Outdoor zoos, botanical gardens, nature parks, grounds of historic sites and cultural institutions, outdoor museums, outdoor agri-tourism, local agricultural demonstrations and exhibitions. ⠀ • Media production: All activities undertaken in motion picture, music, television, and streaming productions on set, on location, or at any production or recording site. This means we will have new shows and films to watch in the future! ⠀ • Professional sports competitions with no fans: Stadiums or arenas with professional sports events, except for collegiate sports, horse racing or auto racing. (The US Open is already planned to start on August 31 with no fans allowed.) ⠀ Is there something special you are waiting to reopen again? I missed museums, cultural events and swimming pool in my gym, hope it be open at the end of august :) ⠀ Here is video Style: @vassa_co Video: Nikolay Kazantsev Model: Daria Mudrova