Звезды "Сверхъестественного" выложили фото с последнего дня съемок
Well, here goes... I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural. My last day with #SamWinchester. Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours. It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo #spnfamily
Первым поделился своим селфи, сделанным по дороге на работу, Джаред Падалеки (Сэм Винчестер).
"Конечно, у меня голова идет кругом, и эмоции зашкаливают. Но у меня еще есть немного времени. Большое спасибо за огромную любовь и поддержку. Они очень чувствуются", — написал он.
Чуть позже Дженсен Эклс (Дин Винчестер) выложил несколько кадров с финального дня съемок.
Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever. To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported...you will never understand my great appreciation for you. “Thank you” doesn’t cover it. There just aren’t words. I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run. #spnfamilyforever here are a few shots from our final days...including today. I’ll try and send more later, but in true SPN form...we are in the middle of “nowhere” and have zero service. Go figure. Stay tuned.
"Сегодня последний день путешествия длиной в 15 лет, которое навсегда изменило мою жизнь. Я бесконечно ценю всех, кто работал со мной, смотрел сериал и поддерживал. "Спасибо" — это очень мало. У меня нет слов. Я благодарен всем за эти воспоминания, которые навсегда останутся со мной", — прокомментировал он.
Сериал начали показывать в 2005 году. С тех пор вышло более 300 эпизодов в 15 сезонах. Последний пришлось разбить на две части из-за пандемии. Первую половину показали в начале 2020 года, вторую начнут показывать в октябре и закончат 19 ноября.