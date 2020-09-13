Есть новости или
Звезды "Сверхъестественного" выложили фото с последнего дня съемок

. Исполнители главных ролей в сериале "Сверхъестественное", который шел 15 лет, выложили в Сеть фотографии с последнего дня съемок.

Первым поделился своим селфи, сделанным по дороге на работу, Джаред Падалеки (Сэм Винчестер).

"Конечно, у меня голова идет кругом, и эмоции зашкаливают. Но у меня еще есть немного времени. Большое спасибо за огромную любовь и поддержку. Они очень чувствуются", — написал он.

Чуть позже Дженсен Эклс (Дин Винчестер) выложил несколько кадров с финального дня съемок.

"Сегодня последний день путешествия длиной в 15 лет, которое навсегда изменило мою жизнь. Я бесконечно ценю всех, кто работал со мной, смотрел сериал и поддерживал. "Спасибо" — это очень мало. У меня нет слов. Я благодарен всем за эти воспоминания, которые навсегда останутся со мной", — прокомментировал он.

Сериал начали показывать в 2005 году. С тех пор вышло более 300 эпизодов в 15 сезонах. Последний пришлось разбить на две части из-за пандемии. Первую половину показали в начале 2020 года, вторую начнут показывать в октябре и закончат 19 ноября.

Дженсен Эклс, сыгравший Дина Винчестера в «Сверхъестественном», заберет себе культовую Chevrolet Impalа