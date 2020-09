Канье Уэст опозорил музыкальную премию и помочился на статуэтку «Грэмми»

Harry was the 10th most tweeted about musician in the world during quarantine according to @billboard!



1 BTS

2 Kanye West

3 Beyoncé

4 Drake

5 Megan Thee Stallion

6 NCT

7 Bad Bunny

8 ATEEZ

9 Cardi B

10 Harry Styles

11 EXO

12 Taylor Swift

13 Lil Uzi Vert

14 Nicki Minaj

15 Kehlani