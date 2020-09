У волос Чонгука появилась собственная фанбаза после «America’s Got Talent»

The America’s Got Talent episode where @BTS_twt will perform starts in just 1 hour (9am KST)!



📺 Links:

— https://t.co/yWY9Yoh9ut

— https://t.co/zrov1oyo97

— https://t.co/iByP4ZHbAk



If you can watch from TV, tune in on NBC to help boost viewership!#BTSonAGT pic.twitter.com/mGgHnatCGf