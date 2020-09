Китайские АРМИ собрали 7 млн юаней на день рождения Тэхёна из BTS!

[Create the New Record of the Fastest and the Highest Fund-raising]



1M CNY(144,552 USD) in just 1 minute

6M CNY(867,315 USD) in 59 days and 14 minutes



6.47M CNY(935,318 USD; 1,111M KRW) has been raised for V's birthday projects this year.@BTS_twt @bts_bighit #KIMTAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/3sSRbdhGPq