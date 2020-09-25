Смертельно больная Мирослава Дума удаляется их социальных сетей

View this post on Instagram

Just like brawn 💪🏼 and brains 🧠 , you can exercise your happiness muscles on a daily basis 💛💚🧡💖 “What and who am I grateful for today?’- this is the exercise I do and the first question I ask myself when I open my eyes every single morning. This practice helps me feel happy from the first minutes of my every day. We tend to take things for granted. That’s how we, humans, are. Wanting more, better, faster. Leaving our yesterdays achieved dreams behind. Which we shouldn’t. The world’s happiest man, Buddhist monk, Matthieu Ricard also believes happiness, like running, is a skill that can be practiced. ‘Start by thinking happy thoughts for 10 to 15 minutes a day’, says Ricard. What is your daily practice to boost happiness? To be continued... @walkingon.earth #happyonearth