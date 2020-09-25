Смертельно больная Мирослава Дума удаляется их социальных сетей
Основательница издания Buro 24/7 Мирослава Дума неоднократно делилась с огромным количеством своих подписчиков историей о ее смертельном диагнозе, который врачи обнаружили у нее год назад и пообещали, что Мира сможет прожить не больше 7 месяцев, однако, бизнесвумен, к счастью, жива и продолжает бороться с болезнью, некогда пообещав, что не будет опускать руки.
Несмотря на свой боевой настрой, Дума, устав от суеты и горьких новостей, приняла серьезное решение, объявив во всеуслышание, что уходит из социальных сетей.
Just like brawn 💪🏼 and brains 🧠 , you can exercise your happiness muscles on a daily basis 💛💚🧡💖 “What and who am I grateful for today?’- this is the exercise I do and the first question I ask myself when I open my eyes every single morning. This practice helps me feel happy from the first minutes of my every day. We tend to take things for granted. That’s how we, humans, are. Wanting more, better, faster. Leaving our yesterdays achieved dreams behind. Which we shouldn’t. The world’s happiest man, Buddhist monk, Matthieu Ricard also believes happiness, like running, is a skill that can be practiced. ‘Start by thinking happy thoughts for 10 to 15 minutes a day’, says Ricard. What is your daily practice to boost happiness? To be continued... @walkingon.earth #happyonearth
«Мой последний толчок к полному выздоровлению — это соединение с реальным миром, окруженным людьми, которых я люблю, здесь и сейчас»,— написала она под своим последним постом.
Поклонников девушки напугала такая перспектива. К тому же, черно-белое фото больной и несчастной красавицы веяло ужасом.
What if everyone on Earth was Happy? With no need for Huxley’s magic pill from the “Brave New World”, a world famous novel on a dystopian world that blew everyone’s minds back in 1932... The sad reality of today is that the world’s happiness rate hit an all-time record low in 2019. And 2020 didn’t help either. Even during and after World War 2 people felt happier (according to a major analysis of global well-being by Gallup World Poll and United Nations’ World Happiness Report). Today 1 person dies of suicide every 40 seconds according to the World Health Organization 😔 At the same time Finland 🇫🇮, motherland of Santa 🎅🏾 has been ranked as the happiest country in the world, followed by Denmark, Sweden, Iceland and Switzerland 🇨🇭.The tiny Kingdom of Bhutan 🇧🇹 (the happiest in all of Asia) is known for its innovative Gross National Happiness Index, and a happiness ministry with policies to incentivize increases in the well being of its people, whilst measuring people's quality of life, and making sure that “material and spiritual development happen together.” Bhutan has done an amazing job of finding this balance. To be continued... #happyonearth @walkingon.earth
«Миру нужна мира!»— эмоционально высказался один из подписчиков законодательницы моды.
Надеемся, что в жизни светской львицы, которая раньше радовала поклонников исключительно счастливыми публикациями, скоро произойдет чудо и она поправится!
«Ждем возвращения, Мира, возьми столько времени, сколько тебе нужно»,— пишут в поддержку фолловеры.
