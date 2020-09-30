Муж умершей Наи Риверы переехал жить к ее сестре
Этим летом звезда сериала «Хор» Ная Ривера (Naya Rivera) трагически погибла — девушка утонула во время прогулки на лодке, а ее четырехлетний сын Джози (Josey) остался жив. Тело актрисы нашли не сразу. Вскрытие показало, что Ная страдала от сильных головокружений и головной боли.
This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. 🖤💔🖤 ♥️ To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about. ♥️
После смерти матери Джози стал жить со своим отцом Райном Дорси (Ryan Dorsey), с которым Ная развелась пару лет назад. Однако воспитывает сына он не один, а вместе с сестрой Наи, которая теперь живет вместе с ними. Очевидцы сообщают, что модель Никайла (Nickayla Rivera) и Райн стали неразлучны с момента гибели актрисы.
Многие негативно отреагировали на эту ситуацию, но Никайла объясняет, что объединилась с экс-супругом ради Джози.
«В это темное время единственное, что для меня важно, — это мои друзья и семья. Я помогаю своему племяннику, даже если не могу помочь себе. Меня не волнует, как это все выглядит со стороны, потому что никто не видит, через какие страдания мы проходим. Главное, чему я научилась, — это проявлять сострадание, не судить других и не принимать жизнь как должное. Надеюсь, вы тоже этому научитесь»,— заявила модель.
Живет пара теперь в арендованном доме в Лос-Анджелесе. Помощь им оказывают родители актера.