Елизавета II хочет лишить Гарри и Меган Маркл титулов из-за войны герцогини с Трампом

✨❤️ Harry and Meghan urge action against hate speech ahead of US election - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have weighed in on the upcoming US presidential vote, urging people to reject online negativity and hate speech as what Meghan described as "the most important election of our lifetime" approaches. Harry and Meghan called on viewers around the world to act with compassion in both the physical and digital worlds, use their voices, be engaged within their communities and the civic process, and care for one another, according to their representatives. "When one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect, but act," said Harry in his video remarks. "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity. What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us," he said. "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is," said Meghan. "When we vote our values are put into action, and our voices are heard."