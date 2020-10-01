Елизавета II хочет лишить Гарри и Меган Маркл титулов из-за войны герцогини с Трампом
Королеву Елизавету II (Elizabeth II) страшно возмутил поступок ее внука принца Гарри (Harry) и герцогини Сассекской Меган Маркл (Meghan Markle), которые записали информативное видео для издания Time и честно высказались о предстоящих выборах в США.
✨❤️ Harry and Meghan urge action against hate speech ahead of US election - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have weighed in on the upcoming US presidential vote, urging people to reject online negativity and hate speech as what Meghan described as "the most important election of our lifetime" approaches. Harry and Meghan called on viewers around the world to act with compassion in both the physical and digital worlds, use their voices, be engaged within their communities and the civic process, and care for one another, according to their representatives. "When one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect, but act," said Harry in his video remarks. "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity. What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us," he said. "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is," said Meghan. "When we vote our values are put into action, and our voices are heard."
Несмотря на то, что пара не уточняла, кого именно из кандидатов поддерживает, исходя из реплик Меган публика сделала вывод, что Дональд Трамп (Donald Trump) точно не входит в число любимчиков королевской династии. Скандал набрал обороты из-за публичной и эмоциональной реакции президента Америки, который с ненавистью высказался о госпоже Маркл и признал, что тоже никогда ее не любил.
Разумеется, новость, облетевшая весь мир, коснулась и Елизаветы II, которая, по сообщениям зарубежных инсайдеров, просто взбешена от выходки Меган и внука. Теперь знаменитым супругам грозят лишением титулов, ведь герцогам было категорически запрещено давать какие-либо комментарии относительно политики других государств.
В сети активно обсуждают представителей британской монархии, которые подставили Елизавету II под удар. Теперь, если Трампа вновь изберут, королеве придется лично «замаливать грех» за герцогов Сассекских.
@meghanmarkle_official 😍 — Meghan made an appearance during the virtual Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit. The Duchess of Sussex is reflecting on how the last few months in America—including the COVID-19 crisis, Black Lives Matter Movement, and high-stakes 2020 presidential election—are affecting our culture at large. As a special guest for Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, which kicked off today, Meghan spoke with Fortune editor Ellen McGirt about how society can work together to revamp the digital world, especially amid such a tumultuous time for the country. In recent months, both Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have consistently campaigned against the spread of misinformation and hate speech online with their respective patronages and during other virtual addresses. "It seems so fantastical, but that's actually the current state of affairs and that is shaping how we interact with each other online and off—and that's the piece that's important," said Meghan during the interview, per The Huffington Post. "It is not just an isolated experience. It transcends into how you interact with anyone around you and certainly your own relationship with yourself."