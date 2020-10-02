В США на MTV выбрали Димаша вместо BTS
Талантливого певца Димаша можно поздравить с великолепной возможностью, которую предоставили ему на MTV: сингер станет первым участником MTV USA, который сможет исполнить песню на казахском языке. Также, ему позволено и представить клип на казахском, который будет показан на MTV USA, а для зрителей из других стран организаторы проекта зальют ролики на официальный YouTube-канал, на котором можно будет увидеть все самые последние отобранные американской аудиторией треки.
Любителей k-pop волнует, почему это предложение поступило не южнокорейскому бэнду BTS, но армия фанатов Bangtan Boys соглашается, что талант и сила голоса Димаша также непременно заслуживают признания.
«Я хочу искренне поблагодарить своих поклонников со всего мира за поддержку, за любовь к моей работе, за то, что они сделали все это возможным. Благодаря неоценимой поддержке моих дорогих поклонников не только из Казахстана, но и со всего мира, сбылась одна из моих детских мечт. Я очень счастлив, и моя благодарность вам безгранична!»— поделился приятными эмоциями Димаш.
Пока неизвестно точное время публикации клипа, однако, зарубежные СМИ объявили, что видео будет загружено в эту пятницу с 17:00 до 20:00 по нью-йоркскому времени. Спешите поддержать Димаша!
Dimash will be the first artist from Kazakhstan to appear on MTV USA with a song in Kazakh Dimash will appear on MTV USA, becoming the first artist from Kazakhstan whose song and video will fully be in Kazakh. The video will be available for viewing on MTV USA, and viewers outside USA could witness his first appearance on MTV via its official YouTube channel. “I want to sincerely thank my fans from around the world for supporting my work, and for making this possible. Thanks to the invaluable support of my Dears not only in Kazakhstan, but also from all over the world, one of my childhood dreams has come true. I am very happy, and my gratitude to you is unlimited!” Dimash commented. At the moment, we know that the video will be published between 05:00 p.m. and 08:00 p.m. this Friday, New York time (from 03:00 to 06:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time) which is the Friday evening prime time in America, during which American MTV receives the most views in the country. To support Dimash, subscribe to the official MTV channel and press the bell so as to keep up with the notifications: https://youtube.com/user/MTV @dimash.news