Есть новости или
авторское мнение?
Напишите нам

В США на MTV выбрали Димаша вместо BTS

В США на MTV выбрали Димаша вместо BTS

Талантливого певца Димаша можно поздравить с великолепной возможностью, которую предоставили ему на MTV: сингер станет первым участником MTV USA, который сможет исполнить песню на казахском языке. Также, ему позволено и представить клип на казахском, который будет показан на MTV USA, а для зрителей из других стран организаторы проекта зальют ролики на официальный YouTube-канал, на котором можно будет увидеть все самые последние отобранные американской аудиторией треки.


Любителей k-pop волнует, почему это предложение поступило не южнокорейскому бэнду BTS, но армия фанатов Bangtan Boys соглашается, что талант и сила голоса Димаша также непременно заслуживают признания.

«Я хочу искренне поблагодарить своих поклонников со всего мира за поддержку, за любовь к моей работе, за то, что они сделали все это возможным. Благодаря неоценимой поддержке моих дорогих поклонников не только из Казахстана, но и со всего мира, сбылась одна из моих детских мечт. Я очень счастлив, и моя благодарность вам безгранична!»

— поделился приятными эмоциями Димаш.
View this post on Instagram

Hi

A post shared by Dimash Kudaibergen (@kudaibergenov.dimash) on

Пока неизвестно точное время публикации клипа, однако, зарубежные СМИ объявили, что видео будет загружено в эту пятницу с 17:00 до 20:00 по нью-йоркскому времени. Спешите поддержать Димаша!

View this post on Instagram

Dimash will be the first artist from Kazakhstan to appear on MTV USA with a song in Kazakh Dimash will appear on MTV USA, becoming the first artist from Kazakhstan whose song and video will fully be in Kazakh. The video will be available for viewing on MTV USA, and viewers outside USA could witness his first appearance on MTV via its official YouTube channel. “I want to sincerely thank my fans from around the world for supporting my work, and for making this possible. Thanks to the invaluable support of my Dears not only in Kazakhstan, but also from all over the world, one of my childhood dreams has come true. I am very happy, and my gratitude to you is unlimited!” Dimash commented. At the moment, we know that the video will be published between 05:00 p.m. and 08:00 p.m. this Friday, New York time (from 03:00 to 06:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time) which is the Friday evening prime time in America, during which American MTV receives the most views in the country. To support Dimash, subscribe to the official MTV channel and press the bell so as to keep up with the notifications: https://youtube.com/user/MTV @dimash.news

A post shared by Dimash Kudaibergen (@kudaibergenov.dimash) on

Подпишись на нас в Яндекс Новости
# Шоу-бизнес
По материалам: popcake.tv

Последние новости

В США на MTV выбрали Димаша вместо BTS
В США на MTV выбрали Димаша вместо BTS
«Лучше, чем оригинал!» — Чонгук из BTS выпустил ремикс на трек «Savage Love»
«Лучше, чем оригинал!» — Чонгук из BTS выпустил ремикс на трек
Путин и Лукашенко обсудили рост заболеваемости коронавирусом
Путин и Лукашенко обсудили рост заболеваемости коронавирусом
Когда будет Покровская родительская суббота в 2020 году
Когда будет Покровская родительская суббота в 2020 году
Новый номер «Вестника образования» посвящён самобытным школам России
Новый номер «Вестника образования» посвящён самобытным школам России
Стартовал федеральный этап Всероссийского конкурса профмастерства «Педагог-психолог России – 2020»
Стартовал федеральный этап Всероссийского конкурса профмастерства
Бурятия получит в 2020 году субсидию из федерального бюджета на создание ясельных групп в частных детсадах
Бурятия получит в 2020 году субсидию из федерального бюджета на
Гроутенты для выращивания семян Secret Jardin Cristal
Гроутенты для выращивания семян Secret Jardin Cristal
Без нового локдауна. В Кремле высказались о росте числа заболевших COVID
Без нового локдауна. В Кремле высказались о росте числа заболевших
Цена обновления. В РЖД уточнили стоимость билетов на плацкарт
Цена обновления. В РЖД уточнили стоимость билетов на плацкарт
Армения заявила об ударе Азербайджаном по городу Гадрут в Карабахе
Армения заявила об ударе Азербайджаном по городу Гадрут в Карабахе
Макрон объяснил, почему ЕС не включил Лукашенко в санкционный список
Макрон объяснил, почему ЕС не включил Лукашенко в санкционный список

Топ на сегодня

Михаил Птицын возглавил Мосгорсуд
Михаил Птицын возглавил Мосгорсуд
МИД России: Лавров и Чавушоглу высказались за прекращение боёв в Карабахе
МИД России: Лавров и Чавушоглу высказались за прекращение боёв
Минобороны Армении: Сбиты три самолёта и два вертолёта ВВС Азербайджана
Минобороны Армении: Сбиты три самолёта и два вертолёта ВВС
Эксперт: ожидания препятствий "Севпотоку-2" от Дании не оправдались
Эксперт: ожидания препятствий "Севпотоку-2" от Дании не оправдались
Додон: Молдавия наращивает темп экономического сотрудничества с Россией
Додон: Молдавия наращивает темп экономического сотрудничества

Еще по теме

Димаш хочет стать в Корее круче BTS
АРМИ назвали Димаша «Королем вокала» и обидели Чонгука
«Снова ворует треки! Отписка», — почему Димаша возненавидели поклонники?
Димаш сплагиатил стиль BTS в новом трейлере