В США на MTV выбрали Димаша вместо BTS

Look what I found in the museum of Dimash Akhmetovich Konaev. I was amazed when I saw his collection of music albums. It turns out that he loved to listen to completely different music from Kazakh folk music to Michael Jackson, including solo albums of the world's best instrumentalists, jazz performers, an album of the Bolshoi Theater soloists and even an album of the Roman Catholic Choir. I'm shocked))) Photos from his home library where he read 250 pages every day and eventually read more than 5000 thousand books.