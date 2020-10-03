«Мне 27 лет и я все еще девственница», — Элли Брук из Fifth Harmony

View this post on Instagram

ONE MONTH!! One month until my very first book, FINDING YOUR HARMONY comes out. I know this post is late, sorry😹 I’ve been doing some thinking/reflecting today and also maybe packing?? (for THAT 😊🙈) Anyways....this book means the world to me. It is my chance to finally tell my story. What I pray for this book, is that it INSPIRES you and brings such joy and HOPE to you. That it uplifts you and touches your heart and inspires your faith. I have been through so much. This is the first time I am really opening up about it all...about my family, my childhood, my personal life, pursuing my music dreams with my parents at a very young age (way before 5H happened), being in fifth harmony, transitioning into a solo artist, and soooo much more. Honestly, it is really hard for me to be vulnerable. But this is as vulnerable and real as it gets. I am feeling both nervous, but also mostly SO UNBELIEVABLY EXCITED for you to read my story. I finally shine a light on my family, my heritage, my faith, and everything I have overcome to get to where I am NOW -living out my dreams and being the happiest I have ever been!!!! With God, ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE. I hope that my book inspires you to HAVE FAITH, DREAM BIG, AND ACHIEVE MORE THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE ♥️ Pre-order it now🥰 LINK IN BIO! Thank you so much, and God bless you🙏🏽 #FindingYourHarmony