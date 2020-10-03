Есть новости или
«Мне 27 лет и я все еще девственница», — Элли Брук из Fifth Harmony

Экс-участница Fifth Harmony Элли Брук (Ally Brooke) недавно дала интервью «Hollywood Raw» и поделилась тем, что еще никогда не занималась сексом. Как выяснилось, это принципиальная позиция певицы. Она зареклась не предаваться плотским утехам до замужества. Консервативные взгляды Эл не скрывала, рассказала об этом также в своей книге «Finding Harmony», которая должна выйти через 10 дней.


ONE MONTH!! One month until my very first book, FINDING YOUR HARMONY comes out. I know this post is late, sorry😹 I’ve been doing some thinking/reflecting today and also maybe packing?? (for THAT 😊🙈) Anyways....this book means the world to me. It is my chance to finally tell my story. What I pray for this book, is that it INSPIRES you and brings such joy and HOPE to you. That it uplifts you and touches your heart and inspires your faith. I have been through so much. This is the first time I am really opening up about it all...about my family, my childhood, my personal life, pursuing my music dreams with my parents at a very young age (way before 5H happened), being in fifth harmony, transitioning into a solo artist, and soooo much more. Honestly, it is really hard for me to be vulnerable. But this is as vulnerable and real as it gets. I am feeling both nervous, but also mostly SO UNBELIEVABLY EXCITED for you to read my story. I finally shine a light on my family, my heritage, my faith, and everything I have overcome to get to where I am NOW -living out my dreams and being the happiest I have ever been!!!! With God, ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE. I hope that my book inspires you to HAVE FAITH, DREAM BIG, AND ACHIEVE MORE THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE ♥️ Pre-order it now🥰 LINK IN BIO! Thank you so much, and God bless you🙏🏽 #FindingYourHarmony

«Я написала об этом в своих мемуарах. Я действительно счастлива, что могу поделиться этим с моими поклонниками и читателями, показать им мой выбор и позволить им принять это так, как они хотят. Целью этой книги было позволить моему истинному сердцу сиять»,

— сообщила девушка.

Тогда у ведущих возник вопрос: влияет ли ее выбор на отношения с парнями? Брук призналась, что не все спокойно принимают этот факт, но мужчины всегда уважали ее решение.

«Никогда не чувствовала никакого давления»,

— отметила Эл.

После откровения об интимной жизни девушка также возмущенно поделилась некоторым отношением продюсеров, которые думали, что могут позволить себе предлагать Брук секс за продвижение.

«Этот музыкальный руководитель сказал: «Приходи ко мне, я могу тебе помочь. Потом, когда я пришла, он дал мне стринги и сказал: «Ты бы очень хорошо смотрелась в этом. — Я была совершенно унижена, шокирована и возмущена»

По материалам: popcake.tv

