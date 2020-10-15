Кэт Фон Ди рассказала о насилии в школе, в которой училась вместе с Пэрис Хилтон
Американская знаменитость и основательница бренда косметики Кэт фон Ди (Kat Von D) поделилась с публикой ужасающей историей об исправительной школе-интернате Provo Canyon School в Юте (США), в которой некогда училась. Она записала ролик с откровениями о том, как подверглась насилию в учебном заведении. Отметим, там же получала образование и Пэрис Хилтон (Paris Hilton), которая также опубликовала документальный фильм «This Is Paris» о психической травме детства, полученной в интернате по причине аналогичных проблем.
По сообщению Кэт Фон Ди, она наблюдала «зверские и жестокие сцены сексуального и физического насилия над детьми», говорила, что для провинившихся учеников была подготовленная «местная тюрьма» — это маленькая комната с голыми стенами, в которой детей пичкали успокоительным и заключали в смирительные рубашки. Из-за 6-ти месяцев пребывания в атмосфере «исправительной колонии» Кэт заработала серьезное посттравматическое расстройство.
«Меня отправили в то же место, мне было 15, и я отметила там свой 16-й день рождения. Я была там в общей сложности шесть месяцев, и это определенно были самые калечащие шесть месяцев в моей жизни»
Thank you, @parishilton for giving me the courage to share about being locked up for half a year, without ever seeing the sun, at Provo Canyon School in Utah. I spent those 6 traumatic months of my teenage years, only to leave with major PTSD and other traumas due to the unregulated, unethical and abusive protocols of this “school” — and cannot believe this place is STILL OPERATING. Please take a moment to watch @parishilton ‘s documentary #ThisIsParis and follow @breakingcodesilence to see other survivors testimonials and better understand the horrors of the “Troubled Teen” industry, and the damage it causes to not just the kids, but the families. 🖤 #breakingcodesilence
«Чертов изолятор»,— с ненавистью отзывается она.
«Страшно то, что данное заведение по прежнему функционирует»,— подмечают звезды.
