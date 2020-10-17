Фотограф создал подборку снимков питомцев с их хозяевами
"Мои персонажи — сложные и характерные существа. Иногда они пафосные, а иногда смешные и непредсказуемые. Я хочу, чтобы они выглядели эпично", — приводит слова фотографа Insider.
Do You Look Like Your Cat? My new card game comes out on Monday and is featured in @guardianweekend tomorrow. Go get a copy! It took ages to put this together and I hope you like it. The words in the game were written by my lovely friend @lickedspoon Huge thanks also to @mr.ben_design @mezphotostudio @bvonenoch @phewstudio and everyone who gave up their time, and cat. Thanks also to @laurencekingpub for believing me when I said it could be done.
По информации издания, Гетингс начал фотографировать домашних и животных в 2008 году после того, как принес домой своего щенка и дал ему кличку Бакстер.
Сейчас он мастерски улавливает черты во внешности у хозяев и их питомцев. Благодаря этому фотограф собирает тысячи лайков и десятки положительных комментариев в соцсетях .
Another image from Do You Look Like Your Cat. I was really struggling to find someone for this particular feline. It was @mr.ben_design who saved the day and found this guy. One of my absolute favourites. The cat was a joy to photograph too. Most of the others would have tested the patience of the Dalai Lama. #doyoulooklikeyourcat
"Восхищаюсь вашей работой. Удивительно, как вы сочетаете лица и выражения у людей и животных", — написала car_in_cell; "Это очень смешно", — заявила zoeingramhome; "Эти снимки сделали мой день", — прокомментировал lovetolearnto.