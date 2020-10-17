Фотограф создал подборку снимков питомцев с их хозяевами

Есть новости или
Британский фотограф Джеррард Гетингс смешит пользователей, публикуя в инстаграме снимки, на которых он сравнивает кошек и собак с их хозяевами, сообщает Insider.

"Мои персонажи — сложные и характерные существа. Иногда они пафосные, а иногда смешные и непредсказуемые. Я хочу, чтобы они выглядели эпично", — приводит слова фотографа Insider.

По информации издания, Гетингс начал фотографировать домашних и животных в 2008 году после того, как принес домой своего щенка и дал ему кличку Бакстер.

Сейчас он мастерски улавливает черты во внешности у хозяев и их питомцев. Благодаря этому фотограф собирает тысячи лайков и десятки положительных комментариев в соцсетях .

"Восхищаюсь вашей работой. Удивительно, как вы сочетаете лица и выражения у людей и животных", — написала car_in_cell; "Это очень смешно", — заявила zoeingramhome; "Эти снимки сделали мой день", — прокомментировал lovetolearnto.

Рэпер The Game выпустил новый трек о сексе с Ким Кардашьян