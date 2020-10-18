Есть новости или
Чен из EXO подтвердил, что уходит в армию

Чен из EXO подтвердил, что уходит в армию

Хорошей службы тебе, Чен (Chen)!


Сингер из южнокорейского бэнда EXO Чен сделал официальное заявление о том, что 26 октября уходит на службу в армию. В письме своим слушателям парень пообещал вернуться здоровым. Давайте прочтем его послание полностью.

«Привет, это Чен.

У вас все хорошо? Ведь температура сейчас меняется с каждым днем, лето уже прошло и наступила осень. Причина, по которой я пишу вам сегодня, состоит в том, что я хотел поделиться с вами новостью о моем уходе в армию 26 октября. Я сделаю все возможное, чтобы еще больше проявить себя после окончания срока службы и надеюсь, что когда я вернусь, все останутся такими же красивыми и здоровыми. Я тоже буду в здоровом теле и духе.

Я всегда благодарен вам и очень вас люблю»

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAKGqoLDQOb/

Кажется, 2020 год стал очень важным для солиста. Еще в январе Чен рассказал публике неожиданную новость о том, что он женится и скоро у него появится ребенок. Большинство EXO-L поздравляли его с новостями и новым жизненным этапом, но нашлись и некоторые Akgaes, которые пытались использовать информацию о браке против айдола.

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday jongdae :") hope everything is well for you and your family🥰 - hey everyone, im (admin of this account) back for the first time in quite some time to wish jongdae a happy birthday. not sure if anyone has noticed but it has been long since i last posted...i have been really busy with life, college, adulting and all, that i am no longer a dedicated exo-l or even a kpop fan. that also explains why i havent been updating. i know this day would come sooner or later and it has come to a point where i think there should be some closure from me as someone who ran this account since 2013. 7 years with jongdae and i have spent every single time with him without regrets. jongdae has grown and look, he has an entire family with him now! simiarly, i am moving on from being a "fangirl" to more important things in life. i will never stop loving exo or jongdae, thats a fact. they are still my favourite group but now instead of spending hours watching them, i am keeping them inside a small corner of my heart and memory. the boys who accompanied me since 7 years ago. i hope you guys are not disappointed, there are many wonderful fanpages here and on twitter who do so much more of a better job than me. i thank all of you for the support all these years and maybe once in a while (jd's birthday for eg.) i will pop by to say hi. Till then, please support jongdae as i will be doing the same, always.

A post shared by EXO CHEN 첸 • 김종대 (@exochenn) on

# Шоу-бизнес
