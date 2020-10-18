Чен из EXO подтвердил, что уходит в армию

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday jongdae :") hope everything is well for you and your family🥰 - hey everyone, im (admin of this account) back for the first time in quite some time to wish jongdae a happy birthday. not sure if anyone has noticed but it has been long since i last posted...i have been really busy with life, college, adulting and all, that i am no longer a dedicated exo-l or even a kpop fan. that also explains why i havent been updating. i know this day would come sooner or later and it has come to a point where i think there should be some closure from me as someone who ran this account since 2013. 7 years with jongdae and i have spent every single time with him without regrets. jongdae has grown and look, he has an entire family with him now! simiarly, i am moving on from being a "fangirl" to more important things in life. i will never stop loving exo or jongdae, thats a fact. they are still my favourite group but now instead of spending hours watching them, i am keeping them inside a small corner of my heart and memory. the boys who accompanied me since 7 years ago. i hope you guys are not disappointed, there are many wonderful fanpages here and on twitter who do so much more of a better job than me. i thank all of you for the support all these years and maybe once in a while (jd's birthday for eg.) i will pop by to say hi. Till then, please support jongdae as i will be doing the same, always.