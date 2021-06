BTS обвинили жестоком обращении с животными: «Прекращайте продвигать мертвых»

BTS @bts_bighit @BTS_twt, don’t let your fans down. Stop promoting dead chickens! 😔



The #BTSMeal at McDonald’s includes chicken nuggets that are made from the flesh of tortured birds.



Chickens are not nuggets, but rather living, feeling beings. 💛 https://t.co/CiOKHChZCc #BTS pic.twitter.com/yPLTq5ASeP