RM осудил Джина из BTS: «Ты совершил грех»

So I think members know and if members know then maybe Jin knows too that - His face ratio 1:1.6.1.8 was considered as the "golden ratio" - #1 Sculpted Face. - World's Most Perfect Male Face - Top male God Beauty of the World #방탄소년단진 #JIN #SEOKJIN #BTSJIN #2021BTSFESTA pic.twitter.com/xndkDFxcAA