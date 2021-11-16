Номинанты The Game Awards от Xbox Game Studios — Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, Starfield





В этом году премия The Game Awards обещает стать одним из наиболее интересных игровых мероприятий. И дело здесь даже не в голосовании за лучшие игры года в разных номинациях, а в анонсах, которые обещают организаторы The Game Awards 2021. Они заявляют, что игроков ждет 40-50 игр, и покажут, в том числе, «настоящие игры нового поколения». Ходят слухи, что и некоторые проекты Microsoft могут появиться на The Game Awards 2021.

А сегодня стал известен список номинантов премии The Game Awards 2021, и ниже он представлен. Жирным выделены проекты Xbox Game Studios.

Игра года:

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)Metroid Dread (MercurySteam / Nintendo)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Лучшая работа директора по играм:

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Лучший нарратив (за выдающееся повествование и развитие повествования в игре):

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

Лучшее звуковое сопровождение игры (музыка, саундтрек):

The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron, Josh Abrahams, composers)Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, composers)Deathloop (Tom Salta, composer)Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, composer)NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (Keiichi Okabe, composer)

Лучший дизайн звука:

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Resident Evil Village (Capcom)Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Лучшая актёрская игра:

Эрика Мори — Life Is Strange: True ColorsДжанкарло Эспозито — Far Cry 6Джейсон Келли — DeathloopМэгги Робертсон — Resident Evil VillageОзиома Ака — Deathloop

Лучшая работа художников:

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Лучший мультиплеер:

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)Knockout City (Velan Studios / Electronic Arts)Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)New World (Amazon Games)Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing)

Лучшая игра-сервис с поддержкой:

Apex Legends (Respawn / Electronic Arts)Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epic Games)Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Лучший инди-проект:

12 Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)

Лучшая дебютная инди-игра:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers)Valheim (Iron Gate / Coffee Stain Publishing)

Инновации в области доступности для людей с ограниченными возможностями:

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)

Лучший спорт, гонка:

F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports)FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft)

Лучшая игра, которая затрагивает социальные проблемы:

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games / Sqiare Enix)No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)

Лучшая мобильная игра:

Fantasian (Mistwalker)Genshin Impact (miHoYo)League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios / The Pokemon Company)

Лучшая поддержка сообщества:

Apex Legends (Respawn / Electronic Arts)Destiny 2 (Bungie)Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epic Games)No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Лучшая игра для виртуальной реальности и дополненной реальности:

Hitman III (IO Interactive)I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio / Capcom/ Oculus Studios)Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink / Just Add Water / Rebellion Developments)

Самая ожидаемая игра:

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Продолжение The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Лучший стример или автор игрового контента:

DreamFuslieGaulesIbaiGrefg

Лучшая киберспортивная игра:

Call of Duty (Activision)Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)Dota 2 (Valve)League of Legends (Riot Games)Valorant (Riot Games)

Лучший киберспортсмен:

Chris “Simp” LehrHeo “ShowMaker” SuMagomed “Collapse” KhalilovOleksandr “s1mple” KostylievTyson “TenZ” Ngo

Лучшая киберспортивная команда:

Atlanta Faze (Call of Duty)DWG KIA (League of Legends)NAVI (CS:GO)Team Spirit (Dota 2)Sentinels (Valorant)

Лучший киберспортивный тренер:

Airat “Silent” GazievAndrey “ENGH” SholokhovAndrii “B1ad3” HorodenskyiJames “Crowder” CrowderKim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Лучшее киберспортивное мероприятие:

The International 2021Legue of Legends World Championship 2021Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 MastersPGL Major Stockholm 2021PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020