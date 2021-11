Уникальная Xbox Series X в стиле Halo Infinite с автографами разработчиков

The console is a work of beauty. Thank you all that could make it out to sign it. Can't wait to play with coworkers and fans alike when it launches! Though I've gotten a bit rusty, haven't had much time to play 😅 Gamertag: me

GG all! #Xbox20 #Halo20 #HaloInfinite #Halo #Xbox pic.twitter.com/9ctjbdnVH6