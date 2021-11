На Xbox все инсайдеры смогут бесплатно опробовать игру KartRider: Drift

All #XboxInsiders on Xbox are invited to the KartRider: Drift Closed Beta 3, kicking off Dec. 8th! Check the Xbox Insider Hub app on Xbox to pre-install now. Be sure to follow @KartRiderDrift for updates and learn more in our blog post: https://t.co/Y3Vr5HK05Y pic.twitter.com/3vn5Pg3N6R