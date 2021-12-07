35 демо-версий игр уже доступны бесплатно на Xbox
Вчера, 23:00
Компания Microsoft несколько дней назад анонсировала мероприятие [email protected] Winter Game Fest, в рамках которого игроки могут опробовать десятки игр бесплатно в рамках пробных версий. Вот полный список этих игр — их порядка 35 штук:
Apico (Whitethorn Digital/TNgineers)
Aspire: Ina’s Tale (Untold Tales/Wondernauts Studio)
Aztech Forgotten Gods (Lienzo)
Best Month Ever! (Klabater/Warsaw Film School Video Game & Film Production Studio)
Blind Fate: Edo no Yami (101XP/Troglobytes Games)
Breakers Collection (QUByte Interactive)
Castle on the Coast (Klabater/Big Heart Productions)
Chenso Club (Aurora Punks/Pixadome)
Death Trash (Crafting Legends)
Demon Turf (Playtonic Games/Fabraz)
Flewfie’s Adventure (Valorware LTD)
Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
Grid Force – Mask of the Goddess (Playtra Games)
Josh Journey: Darkness Totems (QUByte Ineractive/Província Studio)
Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)
Kraken Academy!! (Fellow Traveller/Happy Broccoli Games)
Lonesome Village (Ogre Pixel)
Loot River (straka.studio)
Mind Scanners (Brave At Night/The Outer Zone)
Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)
Outbreak: Contagious Memories (Dead Drop Studios)
Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild/Studio Bean)
Princess Farmer (Whitethorn Games/Samobee Games)
Raccoo Venture (QUByte Ineractive/Diego Ras)
Space Boat (Recombobulator Games)
Spacelines From the Far Out (Skystone Games/Coffeenauts)
Super Toy Cars Offroad (Eclipse Games)
The Chase of Ellen (Nick Silverstein)
The Darkest Tales (101XP/Trinity Team)
The Gardener and the Wild Vines (Finite Reflection Studios)
The Last Oricru (Koch Media/Prime Matter/GoldKnights)
The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)
Treasures of the Aegean (Numskull Games/Undercoders)
Tunic (Finji/Isometricorp)
What Lies in the Multiverse (Untold Tales/Studio Voyager)
Важно отметить, что эти демо-версии будут доступны до 21 декабря. И это не демо-версии в своем классическом понимании — скорее, это пробники, некоторые из которых находятся на очень ранней стадии разработки.
