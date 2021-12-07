Есть новости или
35 демо-версий игр уже доступны бесплатно на Xbox

Компания Microsoft несколько дней назад анонсировала мероприятие [email protected] Winter Game Fest, в рамках которого игроки могут опробовать десятки игр бесплатно в рамках пробных версий. Вот полный список этих игр — их порядка 35 штук:



Apico (Whitethorn Digital/TNgineers)



Aspire: Ina’s Tale (Untold Tales/Wondernauts Studio)



Aztech Forgotten Gods (Lienzo)



Best Month Ever! (Klabater/Warsaw Film School Video Game & Film Production Studio)



Blind Fate: Edo no Yami (101XP/Troglobytes Games)



Breakers Collection (QUByte Interactive)



Castle on the Coast (Klabater/Big Heart Productions)



Chenso Club (Aurora Punks/Pixadome)



Death Trash (Crafting Legends)



Demon Turf (Playtonic Games/Fabraz)



Flewfie’s Adventure (Valorware LTD)



Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)



Grid Force – Mask of the Goddess (Playtra Games)



Josh Journey: Darkness Totems (QUByte Ineractive/Província Studio)



Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)



Kraken Academy!! (Fellow Traveller/Happy Broccoli Games)



Lonesome Village (Ogre Pixel)



Loot River (straka.studio)



Mind Scanners (Brave At Night/The Outer Zone)



Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)



Outbreak: Contagious Memories (Dead Drop Studios)



Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild/Studio Bean)



Princess Farmer (Whitethorn Games/Samobee Games)



Raccoo Venture (QUByte Ineractive/Diego Ras)



Space Boat (Recombobulator Games)



Spacelines From the Far Out (Skystone Games/Coffeenauts)



Super Toy Cars Offroad (Eclipse Games)



The Chase of Ellen (Nick Silverstein)



The Darkest Tales (101XP/Trinity Team)



The Gardener and the Wild Vines (Finite Reflection Studios)



The Last Oricru (Koch Media/Prime Matter/GoldKnights)



The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)



Treasures of the Aegean (Numskull Games/Undercoders)



Tunic (Finji/Isometricorp)



What Lies in the Multiverse (Untold Tales/Studio Voyager)

Важно отметить, что эти демо-версии будут доступны до 21 декабря. И это не демо-версии в своем классическом понимании — скорее, это пробники, некоторые из которых находятся на очень ранней стадии разработки.

По материалам: newxboxone

Еще по теме

Еще 4 демо-версии стали доступны на Xbox в рамках [email protected] Winter Game Fest
35+ игр можно будет бесплатно опробовать на Xbox в рамках [email protected] Winter Game Fest
10+ игр уже можно опробовать бесплатно на Xbox в рамках демо-версий
Aspire: Ina’s Tale выйдет на Xbox уже 17 декабря, новый трейлер игры