Инфраструктурная платформа InfiniteWorld станет публичной через слияние со SPAC

Разработчик инфраструктуры для метавселенных и NFT InfiniteWorld выйдет на биржу Nasdaq через слияние со SPAC Aries I Acquisition Corp.

We’re pleased to share that InfiniteWorld has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Aries I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: RAM) that is expected to result in InfiniteWorld becoming a publicly-traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market