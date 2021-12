Похоже, первый сезон в Battlefield 2042 начнется в марте 2022 года

The #Battlefield2042 client includes weekly missions for 12 preseason weeks.



🗓️ Season 1 seems to be scheduled for March 2022 (unless they've added a few weeks as "backup").



🇨🇦 "Exposure" is probably the final name for the previously datamined "Ridge" map.



