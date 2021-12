Продажи Sea of Thieves в Steam превысили 5 миллионов копий

We're celebrating more than five million scoundrels splashing out for Sea of Thieves on Steam! To mark this milestone, anyone who plays SoT between Dec 22nd 2pm and Dec 29th 11:59pm GMT gets the All Together Now! Emote for free. Cheers! 🍻



More info: https://t.co/kgCKqvOvbB pic.twitter.com/e2nHMXFKzv