GTA: The Trilogy на дисках можно обновить до нового поколения консолей только на Xbox
У компании Rockstar продолжаются проблемы с Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. Трилогия уже включена в ТОП-10 худших проектов по версии многих изданий и игровых агрегаторов, но само качество игр — не единственная неприятность с Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.
На днях в продажу поступили версии Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition на дисках. Игроки, которые приобрели проект, столкнулись с неприятной ситуацией — они не могут обновить версию игры на дисках до нового поколения на консолях Playstation. Физические копии игры Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition для Playstation 4 нельзя улучшить до Playstation 5. На приставках Xbox One и Xbox Series X | S такой проблемы нет, благодаря поддержке Smart Delivery.
Everyone can finally buy a physical version of the GTA Trilogy in most retail stores – but there’s a catch. You can’t upgrade to the PS5 version if you decide to pickup the physical version.— Ben Turpin (@videotech_) December 17, 2021
I strongly advise against buying it until the game is improved with more patches. pic.twitter.com/Y23mbJTRGc
Отметим, что Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition продается только в версии для Playstation 4, купить игру для Playstation 5 нельзя. При этом, как отмечают игроки в Twitter, указанная проблема — это не баг, а так и задумано, если верить поддержке Rockstar.
So, I have spoken to R* regarding the #GTATrilogy PS4 physical copy not containing a PS5 upgrade and according to them, they say it isn't a bug. Though many support companies tend to use bots instead of people so take this with a grain of salt pic.twitter.com/szZeD6Wd0X— Wes Fido 🎄 (@WezidentEvil) December 19, 2021
Напомним, что Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy после выхода на дисках попала в ТОП продаж за неделю.