Есть новости или
авторское мнение?
Напишите нам

GTA: The Trilogy на дисках можно обновить до нового поколения консолей только на Xbox

GTA: The Trilogy на дисках можно обновить до нового поколения консолей только на Xbox


У компании Rockstar продолжаются проблемы с Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. Трилогия уже включена в ТОП-10 худших проектов по версии многих изданий и игровых агрегаторов, но само качество игр — не единственная неприятность с Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.

На днях в продажу поступили версии Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition на дисках. Игроки, которые приобрели проект, столкнулись с неприятной ситуацией — они не могут обновить версию игры на дисках до нового поколения на консолях Playstation. Физические копии игры Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition для Playstation 4 нельзя улучшить до Playstation 5. На приставках Xbox One и Xbox Series X | S такой проблемы нет, благодаря поддержке Smart Delivery.

Отметим, что Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition продается только в версии для Playstation 4, купить игру для Playstation 5 нельзя. При этом, как отмечают игроки в Twitter, указанная проблема — это не баг, а так и задумано, если верить поддержке Rockstar.


Напомним, что Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy после выхода на дисках попала в ТОП продаж за неделю.

# Актуальные новости

По материалам: newxboxone

Последние новости

Лунный календарь окрашивания волос на январь 2022 года
Лунный календарь окрашивания волос на январь 2022 года
Xbox Series X все же стали доступны для покупки к праздникам, но не везде
Xbox Series X все же стали доступны для покупки к праздникам, но не
GTA: The Trilogy на дисках можно обновить до нового поколения консолей только на Xbox
GTA: The Trilogy на дисках можно обновить до нового поколения
Новый год на Карибах: внучка Бориса Ельцина Мария и Федор Смолов делятся фото с отдыха
Новый год на Карибах: внучка Бориса Ельцина Мария и Федор Смолов
В Орловской области сотрудники полиции рассказали студентам о профилактике экстремизма в интернете
В Орловской области сотрудники полиции рассказали студентам о
В течение 2022–2024 годов в Костромской области будет отремонтировано 20 спортзалов
В течение 2022–2024 годов в Костромской области будет отремонтировано
15 случаев, когда людям доводилось встретить в метро весьма необычных попутчиков
15 случаев, когда людям доводилось встретить в метро весьма необычных
Стали известны подробности состояния здоровья княгини Шарлен: "Ей потребуется несколько месяцев, чтобы выздороветь"
Стали известны подробности состояния здоровья княгини Шарлен:
"Наше право": Кремль объяснил стягивание войск к границе с Украиной
"Наше право": Кремль объяснил стягивание войск к границе с
Дочка Этери Тутберидзе заявила, что она «блатная»
Дочка Этери Тутберидзе заявила, что она «блатная»
Тимур Батрутдинов может невероятно располнеть после коронавируса
Тимур Батрутдинов может невероятно располнеть после коронавируса
Создатели S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 объявили системные требования, но их могут скорректировать
Создатели S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 объявили системные требования, но их могут

Топ на сегодня

Александр Овечкин зацеловал младшего сына (видео)
Александр Овечкин зацеловал младшего сына (видео)
Dress Code. Премьера фильма "Чемпион мира". Среди гостей — Александр Петров, Стася Милославская, Данила Козловский
Dress Code. Премьера фильма "Чемпион мира". Среди гостей —
Отчет: более 50 стран ввели ограничения для криптовалют
Отчет: более 50 стран ввели ограничения для криптовалют
Анна Ковальчук призналась, что едва не сорвала съемки из-за тяжелой болезни
Анна Ковальчук призналась, что едва не сорвала съемки из-за тяжелой
Binance отказалась от сжигания BNB «вручную» в пользу нового алгоритма
Binance отказалась от сжигания BNB «вручную» в пользу нового алгоритма

Еще по теме

Объявлено время запуска Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition в России
Анонс Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition порадовал игроков, а релиз разочаровал
Rockstar выступила с заявлением по поводу Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
Как активировать чит на большую голову в Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy на Xbox