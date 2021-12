Консольный эксклюзив Xbox — игра Planet of Lana выйдет в 2022 году

2021 has been a really good year for Planet of Lana. Thank you all for the love & support!❤️



Next year you will get to experience it on @Xbox & PC.



But right now, all we want for christmas... is to reach 10k followers on Twitter!🤩🎅



Help us spread the word 🙌❤️.#indiegame pic.twitter.com/A8KLRyLWyh