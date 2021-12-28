Японские игроки не жалуют игры Xbox — только одна игра Xbox Game Studios в ТОП-100
Японская культура отличается от европейской во многом, в том числе в предпочтениях в плане игр. Есть проекты, которые оказываются популярными и на территории Японии и в других странах, но таких игр минимум. У японцев остаются в приоритете проекты, которые выпущены японскими студиями, и это в очередной раз доказала японская телекомпания Asahi.
TV Asahi провели опрос среди зрителей, в котором поучаствовало более 50 тысяч человек. Они хотели узнать, какие 100 игр являются самыми популярными на территории страны за всю историю игровой индустрии. Ниже можно видеть этот ТОП-100, в котором нашлось место только одной игре от Xbox Game Studios — это Minecraft.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride
Final Fantasy VII
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Splatoon 2
Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Chrono Trigger
Final Fantasy X
Super Mario Bros. 3
Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
Super Mario Kart
UNDERTALE
Pokemon Sword / Shield
Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen
Kingdom Hearts II
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
Suikoden II
Minecraft
Splatoon
Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Pokemon Red / Green / Blue
Tetris
Pokemon Black / White
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
MOTHER 2
Okami
Apex Legends
Tactics Ogre
Biohazard
Final Fantasy VI
Final Fantasy V
Xenoblade 2
Pokemon Gold / Silver
Final Fantasy IX
Puyo Puyo
Dark Souls III
Xenogears
Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!
Persona 5
Xenoblade
Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
Final Fantasy XIV
NieR: Automata
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire
Final Fantasy IV
The Legend of Zelda
Tales of the Abyss
Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Donkey Kong
Animal Crossing
Dead by Daylight
Pokemon Black 2 / White 2
Super Smash Bros.
Xevious
Final Fantasy III
Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver
Suikoden
Ghost of Tsushima
Bloodborne
Pokemon X / Y
Super Mario RPG
Monster Hunter: World
Dr. Mario
Kirby Super Star
Gran Turismo 4
Super Smash Bros. Brawl
Animal Crossing: Wild World
Kirby Air Ride
Mario Kart Wii
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban
Metal Gear Solid
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Legend of Mana
Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past
Final Fantasy XI
Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation
Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
Super Mario Galaxy 2
Final Fantasy VIII
Street Fighter II
Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
Persona 5 Royal
Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War
MOTHER
Romance of the Three Kingdoms
Super Mario World
Persona 4
Pokemon Platinum Version
Persona 3
Отметим, что Minecraft расположился на 20 месте в этом списке. В ходе голосования, игроки могли называть проекты для любых игровых платформ всех времен.