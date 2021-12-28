Японские игроки не жалуют игры Xbox — только одна игра Xbox Game Studios в ТОП-100





Японская культура отличается от европейской во многом, в том числе в предпочтениях в плане игр. Есть проекты, которые оказываются популярными и на территории Японии и в других странах, но таких игр минимум. У японцев остаются в приоритете проекты, которые выпущены японскими студиями, и это в очередной раз доказала японская телекомпания Asahi.

TV Asahi провели опрос среди зрителей, в котором поучаствовало более 50 тысяч человек. Они хотели узнать, какие 100 игр являются самыми популярными на территории страны за всю историю игровой индустрии. Ниже можно видеть этот ТОП-100, в котором нашлось место только одной игре от Xbox Game Studios — это Minecraft.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildDragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly BrideFinal Fantasy VIIAnimal Crossing: New HorizonsSplatoon 2Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of SalvationSuper Smash Bros. UltimateChrono TriggerFinal Fantasy XSuper Mario Bros. 3Pokemon Diamond / PearlSuper Mario KartUNDERTALEPokemon Sword / ShieldDragon Quest IV: Chapters of the ChosenKingdom Hearts IIThe Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of TimeMetal Gear Solid 3: Snake EaterSuikoden IIMinecraftSplatoonAnimal Crossing: New LeafFire Emblem: Three HousesPokemon Red / Green / BlueTetrisPokemon Black / WhiteDragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive AgeMOTHER 2OkamiApex LegendsTactics OgreBiohazardFinal Fantasy VIFinal Fantasy VXenoblade 2Pokemon Gold / SilverFinal Fantasy IXPuyo PuyoDark Souls IIIXenogearsMomotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!Persona 5XenobladeDragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes OnlineKirby’s Return to Dream LandDragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary LineFinal Fantasy XIVNieR: AutomataKingdom HeartsPokemon Ruby / SapphireFinal Fantasy IVThe Legend of ZeldaTales of the AbyssDragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed KingYo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic SpectersSuper Mario GalaxySuper Donkey KongAnimal CrossingDead by DaylightPokemon Black 2 / White 2Super Smash Bros.XeviousFinal Fantasy IIIPokemon Heart Gold / Soul SilverSuikodenGhost of TsushimaBloodbornePokemon X / YSuper Mario RPGMonster Hunter: WorldDr. MarioKirby Super StarGran Turismo 4Super Smash Bros. BrawlAnimal Crossing: Wild WorldKirby Air RideMario Kart WiiNobunaga’s Ambition: ZenkokubanMetal Gear SolidThe Legend of Zelda: Majora’s MaskDragon Quest Builders 2Legend of ManaDragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten PastFinal Fantasy XIDragon Quest VI: Realms of RevelationMonster HunterMonster Hunter Generations UltimateThe Legend of Zelda: Skyward SwordSuper Mario Galaxy 2Final Fantasy VIIIStreet Fighter IIMonster Hunter 4 UltimatePersona 5 RoyalFire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy WarMOTHERRomance of the Three KingdomsSuper Mario WorldPersona 4Pokemon Platinum VersionPersona 3

Отметим, что Minecraft расположился на 20 месте в этом списке. В ходе голосования, игроки могли называть проекты для любых игровых платформ всех времен.