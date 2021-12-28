Есть новости или
Японские игроки не жалуют игры Xbox — только одна игра Xbox Game Studios в ТОП-100


Японская культура отличается от европейской во многом, в том числе в предпочтениях в плане игр. Есть проекты, которые оказываются популярными и на территории Японии и в других странах, но таких игр минимум. У японцев остаются в приоритете проекты, которые выпущены японскими студиями, и это в очередной раз доказала японская телекомпания Asahi.

TV Asahi провели опрос среди зрителей, в котором поучаствовало более 50 тысяч человек. Они хотели узнать, какие 100 игр являются самыми популярными на территории страны за всю историю игровой индустрии. Ниже можно видеть этот ТОП-100, в котором нашлось место только одной игре от Xbox Game Studios — это Minecraft.



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride



Final Fantasy VII



Animal Crossing: New Horizons



Splatoon 2



Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



Chrono Trigger



Final Fantasy X



Super Mario Bros. 3



Pokemon Diamond / Pearl



Super Mario Kart



UNDERTALE



Pokemon Sword / Shield



Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen



Kingdom Hearts II



The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time



Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater



Suikoden II



Minecraft



Splatoon



Animal Crossing: New Leaf



Fire Emblem: Three Houses



Pokemon Red / Green / Blue



Tetris



Pokemon Black / White



Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age



MOTHER 2



Okami



Apex Legends



Tactics Ogre



Biohazard



Final Fantasy VI



Final Fantasy V



Xenoblade 2



Pokemon Gold / Silver



Final Fantasy IX



Puyo Puyo



Dark Souls III



Xenogears



Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!



Persona 5



Xenoblade



Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online



Kirby’s Return to Dream Land



Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line



Final Fantasy XIV



NieR: Automata



Kingdom Hearts



Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire



Final Fantasy IV



The Legend of Zelda



Tales of the Abyss



Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King



Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters



Super Mario Galaxy



Super Donkey Kong



Animal Crossing



Dead by Daylight



Pokemon Black 2 / White 2



Super Smash Bros.



Xevious



Final Fantasy III



Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver



Suikoden



Ghost of Tsushima



Bloodborne



Pokemon X / Y



Super Mario RPG



Monster Hunter: World



Dr. Mario



Kirby Super Star



Gran Turismo 4



Super Smash Bros. Brawl



Animal Crossing: Wild World



Kirby Air Ride



Mario Kart Wii



Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban



Metal Gear Solid



The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask



Dragon Quest Builders 2



Legend of Mana



Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past



Final Fantasy XI



Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation



Monster Hunter



Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate



The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword



Super Mario Galaxy 2



Final Fantasy VIII



Street Fighter II



Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate



Persona 5 Royal



Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War



MOTHER



Romance of the Three Kingdoms



Super Mario World



Persona 4



Pokemon Platinum Version



Persona 3

Отметим, что Minecraft расположился на 20 месте в этом списке. В ходе голосования, игроки могли называть проекты для любых игровых платформ всех времен.

По материалам: newxboxone

