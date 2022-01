Слух: The Outer Worlds 2 и Avowed создаются на Unreal Engine 5

Looks like Obsidian is using Unreal Engine 5 for The Outer Worlds 2 and Avowed 👀



Obsidian have open new core tools group, with 9 tools engineer work on technology used by all the game teams.



Source: https://t.co/Un5gM4vH0Q



