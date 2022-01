Что могла купить Microsoft вместо Activision — хватило бы на 10 Ubisoft

If you are wondering about other big game companies that could be acquired, here's who remains (market caps):



-EA: $38B

-Take Two: $18B

-Nexon: $15B

-Bandai Namco: $15B

-Embracer: $10.8B

-Netmarble $7B

-Ubisoft: $7B

-Konami: $6B

-Square Enix: $5.6B

-Capcom: $4.9B

-Sega: $3.6B