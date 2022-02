На Xbox может появиться чат при стриминге на Twitch

(Twitch Feature) Brenna Duffitt (Xbox Engineer) talks about hopefully the twitch chat coming back to Xbox in a future update.



She would love to see this feature come back too.



Check out the full Interview here 👇

Timestamp:https://t.co/1GtoA5IVwT https://t.co/xwlKZCKQji pic.twitter.com/hoQsswMcGe