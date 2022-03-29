Распродажа игр и DLC для Xbox — 250+ позиций по сниженным ценам: до 4 апреля
Сегодня, 09:10
В Microsoft Store началась очередная еженедельная распродажа, по которой можно купить игры с 29 марта по 4 апреля по сниженным ценам — для приставок Xbox One и Xbox Series X | S. Еженедельные скидки совмещены с распродажами игр в жанре RPG и Action/Adventure.
Ниже можно видеть полный список того, что предлагается со скидками для Xbox в MIcrosoft Store в российском регионе в рамках распродаж на этой неделе:
Название игры
Без скидки
Со скидкой
Скидка (%)
MONOPOLY PLUS
$14,99
$4,49
70%
с Gold
Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions
$49,99
$7,49
85%
с Gold
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
$49,99
$7,49
85%
с Gold
Curse of the Dead Gods
$19,99
$9,99
50%
с Gold
The Crew® Ultimate Edition
$49,99
$16,49
67%
с Gold
Tannenberg
$19,99
$9,99
50%
с Gold
Kitaria Fables
$19,99
$12,99
35%
с Gold
Necromunda: Underhive Wars
$19,99
$9,99
50%
с Gold
Tamarin®
$29,99
$14,99
50%
с Gold
Another Dawn
$19,99
$9,99
50%
с Gold
Before We Leave
$19.99
$9.9
50%
Caves and Castles: Underworld
$4,99
$2,99
40%
с Gold
Colossus Down
$17,99
$9,89
45%
с Gold
Cruz Brothers
$4,78
$2,86
40%
с Gold
Echo Generation
$24,99
$17,49
30%
с Gold
Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption
$7,99
$4,79
40%
с Gold
Faery: Legends of Avalon
$5,42
$1,08
80%
с Gold
Heroes of Hammerwatch — Ultimate Edition
$19,99
$13,39
33%
с Gold
Hovership Havoc
$9,99
$1,49
85%
с Gold
I Am Alive™
$2,44
$0,73
70%
с Gold
Let’s Cook Together
$12,99
$4,54
65%
с Gold
Mushroom Savior
$4,99
$2,74
45%
с Gold
Narita Boy
$24.99
$12.4
50%
Outbreak: Gwen’s Nightmare
$19,99
$4,99
75%
с Gold
Pyramid Quest
$9,99
$6,99
30%
с Gold
Rogue Explorer
$7,99
$4,79
40%
с Gold
Skyland: Heart of the Mountain (Xbox Version)
$14,99
$3,74
75%
с Gold
Slide Stars
$19,99
$4,99
75%
с Gold
Speed 3 — Grand Prix
$19,99
$4,99
75%
с Gold
Summer of Adventure Bundle
$59,99
$17,99
70%
с Gold
The Darkside Detective
$12,99
$9,74
25%
с Gold
The Darkside Detective — Series Edition
$22,99
$17,24
25%
с Gold
The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
$12,99
$9,74
25%
с Gold
The Surge 1 & 2 — Dual Pack (Xbox)
$59,99
$14,99
75%
с Gold
The Surge 2 — The Kraken Expansion
$4,99
$3,34
33%
с Gold
Uncharted Tides: Port Royal (Xbox One Version)
$14,99
$3,74
75%
с Gold
The Surge: A Walk in the Park
$4.99
$3.3
34%
The Surge — The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
$4.99
$3.3
34%
Mugsters
$14.99
$2.9
81%
Penarium
$9.99
$1.9
81%
Planet Alpha
$19.99
$3.9
80%
LA Cops
$14.99
$2.9
81%
Golazo!
$14.99
$2.9
81%
Trash Quest
$8.99
$1.7
81%
Razerwire: Nanowars
$7.99
$2.7
66%
Bundle Epopeia Puzzle Games
$7.99
$6.3
21%
Attack of the Earthlings
$17.99
$9.8
46%
Headspun
$11.99
$7.1
41%
Super Tennis Blast
$14.99
$3.7
75%
Super Soccer Blast
$7.99
$1.9
76%
Guns, Gore and Cannoli
$9.99
$4.9
51%
Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2
$12.99
$6.4
51%
Madness Beverage
$18.99
$10.4
45%
911 Operator
$14.99
$6.7
55%
Cannon Brawl
$9.99
$3.9
61%
Hammerwatch
$9.99
$2.4
76%
Tiny Hands Adventure
$7.99
$5.3
34%
Assault On Metaltron
$6.99
$1.7
76%
Verdun
$19.99
$9.9
50%
Dead Dungeon
$4.99
$0.9
82%
Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма
$39.99
$31.9
20%
Набор NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
$79.99
$23.99
70%
Psychonauts 2
$59.99
$35.9
40%
Back 4 Blood
$59.99
$29.99
50%
Комплект: South Park™ : The Stick of Truth™ + The Fractured but Whole™
$79.99
$19.99
75%
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron — Extended Edition
$24.99
$9.99
60%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
$29.99
$11.99
60%
Набор AC: Черный флаг, Единство, Синдикат
$89.99
$26.99
70%
Годовой абонемент для Back 4 Blood
$39.99
$23.9
40%
BioShock 2 Remastered
$20.00
$10.0
50%
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
$19.99
$9.9
50%
BioShock Remastered
$20.00
$10.0
50%
Car Mechanic Simulator
$29.99
$14.99
50%
Chicken Police — Paint it RED!
$19.99
$12.9
35%
Child of Light
$14.99
$4.49
70%
Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack
$29.99
$14.9
50%
Desperados III
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Destiny 2: За гранью Света
$29.99
$17.9
40%
Destiny 2: Набор к 30-летию Bungie
$24.99
$19.9
20%
Destiny 2: Набор «Отвергнутые»
$19.99
$9.9
50%
Destiny 2: Обитель Теней
$24.99
$12.4
50%
Destiny 2: Legacy Collection
.99
.9
91%
Deluxe-издание Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма
$79.99
$67.9
15%
Deluxe-издание Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма + набор к 30-летию Bungie
$99.99
$84.9
15%
El Hijo — A Wild West Tale
$19.99
$13.9
30%
НАБОР «FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL»
$69.99
$27.99
60%
Far Cry Primal
$49.99
$16.49
67%
Gears 5: издание «Игра года»
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
$29.99
$7.4
75%
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ — Collectors Edition
$69.99
$41.99
40%
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ — Collectors Edition — Xbox Series X|S
$69.99
$41.99
40%
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One
$79.99
$39.99
50%
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S
$79.99
$39.99
50%
KILLER IS DEAD
$9.50
$1.90
80%
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition
$85.00
$59.50
30%
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition
$48.99
$22.04
55%
Little Big Workshop
$19.99
$13.9
30%
Metro Redux Bundle
$29.99
$4.4
85%
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
$34.49
$15.52
55%
Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle
$49.99
$17.49
65%
Monster Truck Championship — Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One
$49.99
$14.99
70%
Monster Truck Championship — Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S
$49.99
$19.99
60%
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
$29.99
$7.49
75%
OVERPASS™
$29.99
$8.99
70%
Railway Empire – Complete Collection
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Rayman Legends
$19.99
$4.9
75%
RIDERS REPUBLIC DELUXE EDITION
$79.99
$39.99
50%
Riders Republic™ Gold Edition
$99.99
$49.99
50%
Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One
$49.99
$34.9
30%
Saints Row IV
$20.37
$2.03
90%
Южный парк™: Палка Истины™
$29.99
$9.8
67%
Sudden Strike 4 — European Battlefields Edition
$29.99
$11.99
60%
Tennis World Tour 2 — Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
$59.99
$14.99
75%
The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition
$59.99
$11.99
80%
TimeSplitters Future Perfect
$9.99
$2.9
71%
Tropico 5 — Penultimate Edition
$24.99
$9.99
60%
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
$39.99
$7.99
80%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
$14.99
$4.4
71%
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S
$59.99
$23.9
60%
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr Complete Collection
$69.99
$13.99
80%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S
$59.99
$29.99
50%
World of Warships: Legends — Быстрый De Grasse
$39.99
$31.99
20%
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S
$59.99
$29.99
50%
Wreckfest
$24.99
$12.49
50%
ЗВЁЗДНЫЕ ВОЙНЫ Джедаи: Павший Орден™ — издание Deluxe
$59.99
$17.99
70%
FAR CRY 6 DELUXE EDITION
$79.99
$39.99
50%
The Yakuza Remastered Collection
$35.49
$21.2
40%
BATMAN™: Рыцарь Аркхема
$19.99
$7.99
60%
Darksiders Genesis
$39.99
$11.99
70%
A Way Out
$29.99
$7.4
75%
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron — Nebelgeschwader
$14.99
$5.9
61%
Asdivine Dios
$14.99
$7.49
50%
Asdivine Menace
$14.99
$7.49
50%
Assassin’s Creed® III Обновленная версия
$39.99
$15.9
60%
Assassin’s Creed Единство
$29.99
$8.99
70%
Assassin’s Creed® Вальгалла
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла Complete Edition
$139.99
$83.99
40%
Набор Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла + Immortals Fenyx Rising
$109.99
$43.99
60%
Batman: Рыцарь Аркхема — Сезонный абонемент
$19.99
$4.9
75%
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
$19.99
$4.99
75%
Black Mirror
$39.99
$9.9
75%
Blood and Guts
$29.99
$7.4
75%
Bridge Constructor Portal
$14.99
$2.99
80%
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons
$19.99
$4.9
75%
CastleStorm — Definitive Edition
$14.99
$3.7
75%
CastleStorm II
$19.99
$7.9
60%
Cat Quest II
$14.99
$5.9
61%
Conan
$9.50
$2.3
76%
Darksiders Fury’s Collection — War and Death
$39.99
$9.9
75%
Dead Space™
$10.18
$2.54
75%
Dead Space™ 2
$16.29
$4.07
75%
Dead Space™ 3
$16.29
$4.07
75%
DiRT 4
$19.99
$4.99
75%
Dirt Rally
$19.99
$4.99
75%
DiRT Rally 2.0
$29.99
$7.49
75%
Dynamite Fishing — World Games
$4.99
$0.4
92%
Fade to Silence
$29.99
$7.4
75%
Набор Far Cry® 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry ® New Dawn Deluxe Edition
$129.99
$32.49
75%
Far Cry® 6 Season Pass
$39.99
$25.9
35%
Far Cry® 6 Ultimate Edition
$119.99
$59.99
50%
Feudal Alloy
$13.99
$2.7
81%
Full Spectrum Warrior
$8.14
$2.0
75%
Версия deluxe Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
$19.99
$7.99
60%
Gears of War 4
$19.99
$7.99
60%
Тройной комплект Gears
$79.99
$23.99
70%
Hell Warders
$14.99
$5.9
61%
Hollow
$19.99
$1.9
90%
It Takes Two — Цифровая версия
$39.99
$11.99
70%
Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle
$22.49
$7.8
65%
Lost in Random™
$29.99
$14.9
50%
Lost Judgment
$56.99
$34.19
40%
Lost Judgment: издание Digital Ultimate
$87.99
$43.99
50%
Mad Max
$19.99
$1.99
90%
Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
$19.99
$4.99
75%
Need for Speed™
$19.99
$4.99
75%
Need for Speed™ Heat
$59.99
$11.99
80%
Need for Speed™ Heat — издание Deluxe
$69.99
$13.99
80%
Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
$39.99
$7.9
80%
Need for Speed™ Payback
$19.99
$3.99
80%
Need for Speed™ Payback — Издание Deluxe
$29.99
$8.99
70%
Need for Speed Rivals
$19.99
$4.99
75%
No Straight Roads
$24.99
$18.7
25%
Psychonauts
$6.99
$2.7
61%
Pumpkin Jack
$29.99
$11.9
60%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Осада Deluxe Edition
$39.99
$11.99
70%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Operator Edition
$79.99
$39.99
50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Ultimate Edition
$99.99
$59.99
40%
Shenmue I & II
$29.99
$5.9
80%
skate.
$10.18
$3.3
68%
Skate 3
$4.07
$1.01
75%
South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™
$59.99
$14.99
75%
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
$8.39
$2.0
76%
ЗВЁЗДНЫЕ ВОЙНЫ Джедаи: Павший Орден™
$49.99
$12.49
75%
ТРОЙНОЙ КОМПЛЕКТ EA STAR WARS™
$89.99
$26.99
70%
STAR WARS™: Squadrons
$39.99
$9.99
75%
STAY
$11.99
$2.3
81%
Streets of Rogue
$19.99
$7.99
60%
Streets of Rogue: Character Pack Edition
$22.99
$9.19
60%
The Final Station Collector’s Edition
$17.99
$7.19
60%
This is the Zodiac Speaking
$12.99
$5.1
61%
Titanfall™ 2
$19.99
$6.99
65%
Titanfall™ 2: Максимальное издание
$29.99
$7.49
75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands — Standard Edition
$49.99
$12.49
75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
$79.99
$19.99
75%
Unravel
$19.99
$4.9
75%
Комплект Unravel Yarny
$29.99
$5.9
80%
Unravel Two
$19.99
$4.9
75%
Valfaris & Slain Double Pack
$29.99
$8.9
70%
Verlet Swing
$14.99
$4.4
71%
Watch Dogs®2 — Gold Edition
$99.99
$19.99
80%
World of Warships: Legends – Торпедист
$39.99
$31.99
20%
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
$19.99
$9.99
50%
Средиземье™: Комплект Теней
$69.99
$24.49
65%
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Dragon Age™: Инквизиция — издание «Игра года»
$39.99
$5.99
85%
Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла Ragnarök Edition
$99.99
$59.99
40%
Mass Effect™ издание Legendary
$59.99
$23.9
60%
AeternoBlade
$14.99
$2.99
80%
AeternoBlade II
$24.99
$4.9
80%
Animus — Stand Alone
$9.99
$6.9
31%
Asdivine Hearts
$14.99
$7.4
51%
Asdivine Hearts I & II
$19.99
$9.99
50%
Asdivine Hearts II
$14.99
$7.49
50%
Assassin’s Creed® Изгой. Обновленная версия
$29.99
$9.8
67%
Assassin’s Creed® Одиссея – DELUXE EDITION
$79.99
$19.99
75%
Assassin’s Creed® Одиссея – ULTIMATE EDITION
$119.99
$35.99
70%
Assassin’s Creed® Истоки — DELUXE EDITION
$69.99
$13.99
80%
ASSASSIN’S CREED® ВАЛЬГАЛЛА – DELUXE EDITION
$79.99
$31.99
60%
Набор Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла + Watch Dogs: Legion
$129.99
$45.49
65%
Assassin’s Creed® Вальгалла — Season Pass
$39.99
$19.9
50%
ATLAS (Game Preview)
$29.99
$9.8
67%
Away: Journey To The Unexpected
$16.99
$4.2
75%
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
$29.99
$7.4
75%
Blackguards 2
$19.99
$4.9
75%
Blood Knights
$6.78
$1.6
76%
Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition
$59.99
$44.99
25%
Disjunction
$15.99
$10.7
33%
Dragon Age: Начало
$16.99
$4.24
75%
Dragon Age™ 2
$10.49
$2.62
75%
Комплект BioWare
$59.99
$14.99
75%
Dungeons 3 — Complete Collection
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Fallout 3
$8.14
$4.07
50%
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition
$59.99
$19.79
67%
Fallout: New Vegas
$8.14
$4.07
50%
Far Cry® 6 Gold Edition
$99.99
$49.99
50%
FAR CRY® 6
$59.99
$29.99
50%
Far Cry® New Dawn
$39.99
$9.99
75%
Far Cry Primal — Apex Edition
$54.99
$18.14
67%
IMMORTALS FENYX RISING — GOLD EDITION
$99.99
$44.99
55%
Mass Effect 2
$16.99
$4.24
75%
Mass Effect™ 3
$16.79
$4.19
75%
Mass Effect™: Andromeda — стандартное издание рекрута
$29.99
$10.49
65%
Mass Effect™: Andromeda — издание рекрута Deluxe
$39.99
$9.99
75%
Niffelheim
$19.99
$4.9
75%
Oblivion
$8.14
$4.07
50%
Outward
$39.99
$9.99
75%
Мор
$34.99
$13.99
60%
Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny
$29.99
$4.4
85%
Realms of Arkania: Star Trail
$29.99
$4.4
85%
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition
$14.99
$7.4
51%
Shining Resonance Refrain
$28.49
$5.6
80%
Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition
$19.99
$7.9
60%
SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption
$18.99
$4.7
75%
Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle
$79.99
$39.99
50%
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
$19.99
$6.5
67%
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
$6.29
$1.8
71%
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
$42.49
$14.8
65%
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
$5.69
$2.2
61%
The Dwarves
$39.99
$9.9
75%
The First Templar
$8.14
$2.03
75%
Titan Quest
$29.99
$7.49
75%
Titan Quest: Atlantis
$17.49
$6.9
61%
Titan Quest: Ragnarök
$17.49
$6.9
61%
Torment: Tides of Numenera
$29.99
$9.89
67%
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
$7.89
$2.6
67%
Wasteland Remastered
$5.59
$2.2
61%
Watch Dogs: Legion — Deluxe Edition
$69.99
$20.99
70%
Watch Dogs: Legion — Gold Edition
$99.99
$44.99
55%
Watch Dogs: Legion — Season Pass
$39.99
$19.9
50%
Xuan Yuan Sword 7
$49.99
$34.9
30%
По материалам: newxboxone