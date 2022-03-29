Есть новости или
Распродажа игр и DLC для Xbox — 250+ позиций по сниженным ценам: до 4 апреля

В Microsoft Store началась очередная еженедельная распродажа, по которой можно купить игры с 29 марта по 4 апреля по сниженным ценам — для приставок Xbox One и Xbox Series X | S. Еженедельные скидки совмещены с распродажами игр в жанре RPG и Action/Adventure.

Ниже можно видеть полный список того, что предлагается со скидками для Xbox в MIcrosoft Store в российском регионе в рамках распродаж на этой неделе:



Название игры



Без скидки



Со скидкой



Скидка (%)



MONOPOLY PLUS



$14,99



$4,49



70%
с Gold



Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions



$49,99



$7,49



85%
с Gold



Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition



$49,99



$7,49



85%
с Gold



Curse of the Dead Gods



$19,99



$9,99



50%
с Gold



The Crew® Ultimate Edition



$49,99



$16,49



67%
с Gold



Tannenberg



$19,99



$9,99



50%
с Gold



Kitaria Fables



$19,99



$12,99



35%
с Gold



Necromunda: Underhive Wars



$19,99



$9,99



50%
с Gold



Tamarin®



$29,99



$14,99



50%
с Gold



Another Dawn



$19,99



$9,99



50%
с Gold



Before We Leave



$19.99



$9.9



50%



Caves and Castles: Underworld



$4,99



$2,99



40%
с Gold



Colossus Down



$17,99



$9,89



45%
с Gold



Cruz Brothers



$4,78



$2,86



40%
с Gold



Echo Generation



$24,99



$17,49



30%
с Gold



Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption



$7,99



$4,79



40%
с Gold



Faery: Legends of Avalon



$5,42



$1,08



80%
с Gold



Heroes of Hammerwatch — Ultimate Edition



$19,99



$13,39



33%
с Gold



Hovership Havoc



$9,99



$1,49



85%
с Gold



I Am Alive™



$2,44



$0,73



70%
с Gold



Let’s Cook Together



$12,99



$4,54



65%
с Gold



Mushroom Savior



$4,99



$2,74



45%
с Gold



Narita Boy



$24.99



$12.4



50%



Outbreak: Gwen’s Nightmare



$19,99



$4,99



75%
с Gold



Pyramid Quest



$9,99



$6,99



30%
с Gold



Rogue Explorer



$7,99



$4,79



40%
с Gold



Skyland: Heart of the Mountain (Xbox Version)



$14,99



$3,74



75%
с Gold



Slide Stars



$19,99



$4,99



75%
с Gold



Speed 3 — Grand Prix



$19,99



$4,99



75%
с Gold



Summer of Adventure Bundle



$59,99



$17,99



70%
с Gold



The Darkside Detective



$12,99



$9,74



25%
с Gold



The Darkside Detective — Series Edition



$22,99



$17,24



25%
с Gold



The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark



$12,99



$9,74



25%
с Gold



The Surge 1 & 2 — Dual Pack (Xbox)



$59,99



$14,99



75%
с Gold



The Surge 2 — The Kraken Expansion



$4,99



$3,34



33%
с Gold



Uncharted Tides: Port Royal (Xbox One Version)



$14,99



$3,74



75%
с Gold



The Surge: A Walk in the Park



$4.99



$3.3



34%



The Surge — The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion



$4.99



$3.3



34%



Mugsters



$14.99



$2.9



81%



Penarium



$9.99



$1.9



81%



Planet Alpha



$19.99



$3.9



80%



LA Cops



$14.99



$2.9



81%



Golazo!



$14.99



$2.9



81%



Trash Quest



$8.99



$1.7



81%



Razerwire: Nanowars



$7.99



$2.7



66%



Bundle Epopeia Puzzle Games



$7.99



$6.3



21%



Attack of the Earthlings



$17.99



$9.8



46%



Headspun



$11.99



$7.1



41%



Super Tennis Blast



$14.99



$3.7



75%



Super Soccer Blast



$7.99



$1.9



76%



Guns, Gore and Cannoli



$9.99



$4.9



51%



Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2



$12.99



$6.4



51%



Madness Beverage



$18.99



$10.4



45%



911 Operator



$14.99



$6.7



55%



Cannon Brawl



$9.99



$3.9



61%



Hammerwatch



$9.99



$2.4



76%



Tiny Hands Adventure



$7.99



$5.3



34%



Assault On Metaltron



$6.99



$1.7



76%



Verdun



$19.99



$9.9



50%



Dead Dungeon



$4.99



$0.9



82%



Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма



$39.99



$31.9



20%



Набор NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle



$79.99



$23.99



70%



Psychonauts 2



$59.99



$35.9



40%



Back 4 Blood



$59.99



$29.99



50%



Комплект: South Park™ : The Stick of Truth™ + The Fractured but Whole™



$79.99



$19.99



75%



Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron — Extended Edition



$24.99



$9.99



60%



Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag



$29.99



$11.99



60%



Набор AC: Черный флаг, Единство, Синдикат



$89.99



$26.99



70%



Годовой абонемент для Back 4 Blood



$39.99



$23.9



40%



BioShock 2 Remastered



$20.00



$10.0



50%



BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition



$19.99



$9.9



50%



BioShock Remastered



$20.00



$10.0



50%



Car Mechanic Simulator



$29.99



$14.99



50%



Chicken Police — Paint it RED!



$19.99



$12.9



35%



Child of Light



$14.99



$4.49



70%



Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack



$29.99



$14.9



50%



Desperados III



$59.99



$23.99



60%



Destiny 2: За гранью Света



$29.99



$17.9



40%



Destiny 2: Набор к 30-летию Bungie



$24.99



$19.9



20%



Destiny 2: Набор «Отвергнутые»



$19.99



$9.9



50%



Destiny 2: Обитель Теней



$24.99



$12.4



50%



Destiny 2: Legacy Collection



.99



.9



91%



Deluxe-издание Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма



$79.99



$67.9



15%



Deluxe-издание Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма + набор к 30-летию Bungie



$99.99



$84.9



15%



El Hijo — A Wild West Tale



$19.99



$13.9



30%



НАБОР «FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL»



$69.99



$27.99



60%



Far Cry Primal



$49.99



$16.49



67%



Gears 5: издание «Игра года»



$59.99



$23.99



60%



Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice



$29.99



$7.4



75%



HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ — Collectors Edition



$69.99



$41.99



40%



HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ — Collectors Edition — Xbox Series X|S



$69.99



$41.99



40%



Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One



$79.99



$39.99



50%



Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S



$79.99



$39.99



50%



KILLER IS DEAD



$9.50



$1.90



80%



THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition



$85.00



$59.50



30%



Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition



$48.99



$22.04



55%



Little Big Workshop



$19.99



$13.9



30%



Metro Redux Bundle



$29.99



$4.4



85%



Monster Jam Steel Titans 2



$34.49



$15.52



55%



Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle



$49.99



$17.49



65%



Monster Truck Championship — Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One



$49.99



$14.99



70%



Monster Truck Championship — Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S



$49.99



$19.99



60%



MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore



$29.99



$7.49



75%



OVERPASS™



$29.99



$8.99



70%



Railway Empire – Complete Collection



$39.99



$19.99



50%



Rayman Legends



$19.99



$4.9



75%



RIDERS REPUBLIC DELUXE EDITION



$79.99



$39.99



50%



Riders Republic™ Gold Edition



$99.99



$49.99



50%



Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One



$49.99



$34.9



30%



Saints Row IV



$20.37



$2.03



90%



Южный парк™: Палка Истины™



$29.99



$9.8



67%



Sudden Strike 4 — European Battlefields Edition



$29.99



$11.99



60%



Tennis World Tour 2 — Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S



$59.99



$14.99



75%



The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition



$59.99



$11.99



80%



TimeSplitters Future Perfect



$9.99



$2.9



71%



Tropico 5 — Penultimate Edition



$24.99



$9.99



60%



TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2



$39.99



$7.99



80%



Valiant Hearts: The Great War



$14.99



$4.4



71%



Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One



$59.99



$23.99



60%



Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S



$59.99



$23.9



60%



Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr Complete Collection



$69.99



$13.99



80%



Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One



$59.99



$23.99



60%



Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S



$59.99



$29.99



50%



World of Warships: Legends — Быстрый De Grasse



$39.99



$31.99



20%



WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S



$59.99



$29.99



50%



Wreckfest



$24.99



$12.49



50%



ЗВЁЗДНЫЕ ВОЙНЫ Джедаи: Павший Орден™ — издание Deluxe



$59.99



$17.99



70%



FAR CRY 6 DELUXE EDITION



$79.99



$39.99



50%



The Yakuza Remastered Collection



$35.49



$21.2



40%



BATMAN™: Рыцарь Аркхема



$19.99



$7.99



60%



Darksiders Genesis



$39.99



$11.99



70%



A Way Out



$29.99



$7.4



75%



Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron — Nebelgeschwader



$14.99



$5.9



61%



Asdivine Dios



$14.99



$7.49



50%



Asdivine Menace



$14.99



$7.49



50%



Assassin’s Creed® III Обновленная версия



$39.99



$15.9



60%



Assassin’s Creed Единство



$29.99



$8.99



70%



Assassin’s Creed® Вальгалла



$59.99



$23.99



60%



Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла Complete Edition



$139.99



$83.99



40%



Набор Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла + Immortals Fenyx Rising



$109.99



$43.99



60%



Batman: Рыцарь Аркхема — Сезонный абонемент



$19.99



$4.9



75%



STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II



$19.99



$4.99



75%



Black Mirror



$39.99



$9.9



75%



Blood and Guts



$29.99



$7.4



75%



Bridge Constructor Portal



$14.99



$2.99



80%



Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons



$19.99



$4.9



75%



CastleStorm — Definitive Edition



$14.99



$3.7



75%



CastleStorm II



$19.99



$7.9



60%



Cat Quest II



$14.99



$5.9



61%



Conan



$9.50



$2.3



76%



Darksiders Fury’s Collection — War and Death



$39.99



$9.9



75%



Dead Space™



$10.18



$2.54



75%



Dead Space™ 2



$16.29



$4.07



75%



Dead Space™ 3



$16.29



$4.07



75%



DiRT 4



$19.99



$4.99



75%



Dirt Rally



$19.99



$4.99



75%



DiRT Rally 2.0



$29.99



$7.49



75%



Dynamite Fishing — World Games



$4.99



$0.4



92%



Fade to Silence



$29.99



$7.4



75%



Набор Far Cry® 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry ® New Dawn Deluxe Edition



$129.99



$32.49



75%



Far Cry® 6 Season Pass



$39.99



$25.9



35%



Far Cry® 6 Ultimate Edition



$119.99



$59.99



50%



Feudal Alloy



$13.99



$2.7



81%



Full Spectrum Warrior



$8.14



$2.0



75%



Версия deluxe Gears of War: Ultimate Edition



$19.99



$7.99



60%



Gears of War 4



$19.99



$7.99



60%



Тройной комплект Gears



$79.99



$23.99



70%



Hell Warders



$14.99



$5.9



61%



Hollow



$19.99



$1.9



90%



It Takes Two — Цифровая версия



$39.99



$11.99



70%



Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle



$22.49



$7.8



65%



Lost in Random™



$29.99



$14.9



50%



Lost Judgment



$56.99



$34.19



40%



Lost Judgment: издание Digital Ultimate



$87.99



$43.99



50%



Mad Max



$19.99



$1.99



90%



Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst



$19.99



$4.99



75%



Need for Speed™



$19.99



$4.99



75%



Need for Speed™ Heat



$59.99



$11.99



80%



Need for Speed™ Heat — издание Deluxe



$69.99



$13.99



80%



Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered



$39.99



$7.9



80%



Need for Speed™ Payback



$19.99



$3.99



80%



Need for Speed™ Payback — Издание Deluxe



$29.99



$8.99



70%



Need for Speed Rivals



$19.99



$4.99



75%



No Straight Roads



$24.99



$18.7



25%



Psychonauts



$6.99



$2.7



61%



Pumpkin Jack



$29.99



$11.9



60%



Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Осада Deluxe Edition



$39.99



$11.99



70%



Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Operator Edition



$79.99



$39.99



50%



Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Ultimate Edition



$99.99



$59.99



40%



Shenmue I & II



$29.99



$5.9



80%



skate.



$10.18



$3.3



68%



Skate 3



$4.07



$1.01



75%



South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™



$59.99



$14.99



75%



Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy



$8.39



$2.0



76%



ЗВЁЗДНЫЕ ВОЙНЫ Джедаи: Павший Орден™



$49.99



$12.49



75%



ТРОЙНОЙ КОМПЛЕКТ EA STAR WARS™



$89.99



$26.99



70%



STAR WARS™: Squadrons



$39.99



$9.99



75%



STAY



$11.99



$2.3



81%



Streets of Rogue



$19.99



$7.99



60%



Streets of Rogue: Character Pack Edition



$22.99



$9.19



60%



The Final Station Collector’s Edition



$17.99



$7.19



60%



This is the Zodiac Speaking



$12.99



$5.1



61%



Titanfall™ 2



$19.99



$6.99



65%



Titanfall™ 2: Максимальное издание



$29.99



$7.49



75%



Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands — Standard Edition



$49.99



$12.49



75%



Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition



$79.99



$19.99



75%



Unravel



$19.99



$4.9



75%



Комплект Unravel Yarny



$29.99



$5.9



80%



Unravel Two



$19.99



$4.9



75%



Valfaris & Slain Double Pack



$29.99



$8.9



70%



Verlet Swing



$14.99



$4.4



71%



Watch Dogs®2 — Gold Edition



$99.99



$19.99



80%



World of Warships: Legends – Торпедист



$39.99



$31.99



20%



Yakuza 6: The Song of Life



$19.99



$9.99



50%



Средиземье™: Комплект Теней



$69.99



$24.49



65%



The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition



$39.99



$19.99



50%



Dragon Age™: Инквизиция — издание «Игра года»



$39.99



$5.99



85%



Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла Ragnarök Edition



$99.99



$59.99



40%



Mass Effect™ издание Legendary



$59.99



$23.9



60%



AeternoBlade



$14.99



$2.99



80%



AeternoBlade II



$24.99



$4.9



80%



Animus — Stand Alone



$9.99



$6.9



31%



Asdivine Hearts



$14.99



$7.4



51%



Asdivine Hearts I & II



$19.99



$9.99



50%



Asdivine Hearts II



$14.99



$7.49



50%



Assassin’s Creed® Изгой. Обновленная версия



$29.99



$9.8



67%



Assassin’s Creed® Одиссея – DELUXE EDITION



$79.99



$19.99



75%



Assassin’s Creed® Одиссея – ULTIMATE EDITION



$119.99



$35.99



70%



Assassin’s Creed® Истоки — DELUXE EDITION



$69.99



$13.99



80%



ASSASSIN’S CREED® ВАЛЬГАЛЛА – DELUXE EDITION



$79.99



$31.99



60%



Набор Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла + Watch Dogs: Legion



$129.99



$45.49



65%



Assassin’s Creed® Вальгалла — Season Pass



$39.99



$19.9



50%



ATLAS (Game Preview)



$29.99



$9.8



67%



Away: Journey To The Unexpected



$16.99



$4.2



75%



Battle Chasers: Nightwar



$29.99



$7.4



75%



Blackguards 2



$19.99



$4.9



75%



Blood Knights



$6.78



$1.6



76%



Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition



$59.99



$44.99



25%



Disjunction



$15.99



$10.7



33%



Dragon Age: Начало



$16.99



$4.24



75%



Dragon Age™ 2



$10.49



$2.62



75%



Комплект BioWare



$59.99



$14.99



75%



Dungeons 3 — Complete Collection



$39.99



$19.99



50%



Fallout 3



$8.14



$4.07



50%



Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition



$39.99



$19.99



50%



Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition



$59.99



$19.79



67%



Fallout: New Vegas



$8.14



$4.07



50%



Far Cry® 6 Gold Edition



$99.99



$49.99



50%



FAR CRY® 6



$59.99



$29.99



50%



Far Cry® New Dawn



$39.99



$9.99



75%



Far Cry Primal — Apex Edition



$54.99



$18.14



67%



IMMORTALS FENYX RISING — GOLD EDITION



$99.99



$44.99



55%



Mass Effect 2



$16.99



$4.24



75%



Mass Effect™ 3



$16.79



$4.19



75%



Mass Effect™: Andromeda — стандартное издание рекрута



$29.99



$10.49



65%



Mass Effect™: Andromeda — издание рекрута Deluxe



$39.99



$9.99



75%



Niffelheim



$19.99



$4.9



75%



Oblivion



$8.14



$4.07



50%



Outward



$39.99



$9.99



75%



Мор



$34.99



$13.99



60%



Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny



$29.99



$4.4



85%



Realms of Arkania: Star Trail



$29.99



$4.4



85%



Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition



$14.99



$7.4



51%



Shining Resonance Refrain



$28.49



$5.6



80%



Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition



$19.99



$7.9



60%



SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption



$18.99



$4.7



75%



Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle



$79.99



$39.99



50%



Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition



$19.99



$6.5



67%



The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled



$6.29



$1.8



71%



The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut



$42.49



$14.8



65%



The Bard’s Tale Trilogy



$5.69



$2.2



61%



The Dwarves



$39.99



$9.9



75%



The First Templar



$8.14



$2.03



75%



Titan Quest



$29.99



$7.49



75%



Titan Quest: Atlantis



$17.49



$6.9



61%



Titan Quest: Ragnarök



$17.49



$6.9



61%



Torment: Tides of Numenera



$29.99



$9.89



67%



Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut



$7.89



$2.6



67%



Wasteland Remastered



$5.59



$2.2



61%



Watch Dogs: Legion — Deluxe Edition



$69.99



$20.99



70%



Watch Dogs: Legion — Gold Edition



$99.99



$44.99



55%



Watch Dogs: Legion — Season Pass



$39.99



$19.9



50%



Xuan Yuan Sword 7



$49.99



$34.9



30%
По материалам: newxboxone

