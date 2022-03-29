Распродажа игр и DLC для Xbox — 250+ позиций по сниженным ценам: до 4 апреля





В Microsoft Store началась очередная еженедельная распродажа, по которой можно купить игры с 29 марта по 4 апреля по сниженным ценам — для приставок Xbox One и Xbox Series X | S. Еженедельные скидки совмещены с распродажами игр в жанре RPG и Action/Adventure.

Ниже можно видеть полный список того, что предлагается со скидками для Xbox в MIcrosoft Store в российском регионе в рамках распродаж на этой неделе:

Название игрыБез скидкиСо скидкойСкидка (%)MONOPOLY PLUS$14,99$4,4970%с GoldBaldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions$49,99$7,4985%с GoldNeverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition$49,99$7,4985%с GoldCurse of the Dead Gods$19,99$9,9950%с GoldThe Crew® Ultimate Edition$49,99$16,4967%с GoldTannenberg$19,99$9,9950%с GoldKitaria Fables$19,99$12,9935%с GoldNecromunda: Underhive Wars$19,99$9,9950%с GoldTamarin®$29,99$14,9950%с GoldAnother Dawn$19,99$9,9950%с GoldBefore We Leave$19.99$9.950%Caves and Castles: Underworld$4,99$2,9940%с GoldColossus Down$17,99$9,8945%с GoldCruz Brothers$4,78$2,8640%с GoldEcho Generation$24,99$17,4930%с GoldEnter Digiton: Heart of Corruption$7,99$4,7940%с GoldFaery: Legends of Avalon$5,42$1,0880%с GoldHeroes of Hammerwatch — Ultimate Edition$19,99$13,3933%с GoldHovership Havoc$9,99$1,4985%с GoldI Am Alive™$2,44$0,7370%с GoldLet’s Cook Together$12,99$4,5465%с GoldMushroom Savior$4,99$2,7445%с GoldNarita Boy$24.99$12.450%Outbreak: Gwen’s Nightmare$19,99$4,9975%с GoldPyramid Quest$9,99$6,9930%с GoldRogue Explorer$7,99$4,7940%с GoldSkyland: Heart of the Mountain (Xbox Version)$14,99$3,7475%с GoldSlide Stars$19,99$4,9975%с GoldSpeed 3 — Grand Prix$19,99$4,9975%с GoldSummer of Adventure Bundle$59,99$17,9970%с GoldThe Darkside Detective$12,99$9,7425%с GoldThe Darkside Detective — Series Edition$22,99$17,2425%с GoldThe Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark$12,99$9,7425%с GoldThe Surge 1 & 2 — Dual Pack (Xbox)$59,99$14,9975%с GoldThe Surge 2 — The Kraken Expansion$4,99$3,3433%с GoldUncharted Tides: Port Royal (Xbox One Version)$14,99$3,7475%с GoldThe Surge: A Walk in the Park$4.99$3.334%The Surge — The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion$4.99$3.334%Mugsters$14.99$2.981%Penarium$9.99$1.981%Planet Alpha$19.99$3.980%LA Cops$14.99$2.981%Golazo!$14.99$2.981%Trash Quest$8.99$1.781%Razerwire: Nanowars$7.99$2.766%Bundle Epopeia Puzzle Games$7.99$6.321%Attack of the Earthlings$17.99$9.846%Headspun$11.99$7.141%Super Tennis Blast$14.99$3.775%Super Soccer Blast$7.99$1.976%Guns, Gore and Cannoli$9.99$4.951%Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2$12.99$6.451%Madness Beverage$18.99$10.445%911 Operator$14.99$6.755%Cannon Brawl$9.99$3.961%Hammerwatch$9.99$2.476%Tiny Hands Adventure$7.99$5.334%Assault On Metaltron$6.99$1.776%Verdun$19.99$9.950%Dead Dungeon$4.99$0.982%Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма$39.99$31.920%Набор NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle$79.99$23.9970%Psychonauts 2$59.99$35.940%Back 4 Blood$59.99$29.9950%Комплект: South Park™ : The Stick of Truth™ + The Fractured but Whole™$79.99$19.9975%Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron — Extended Edition$24.99$9.9960%Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag$29.99$11.9960%Набор AC: Черный флаг, Единство, Синдикат$89.99$26.9970%Годовой абонемент для Back 4 Blood$39.99$23.940%BioShock 2 Remastered$20.00$10.050%BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition$19.99$9.950%BioShock Remastered$20.00$10.050%Car Mechanic Simulator$29.99$14.9950%Chicken Police — Paint it RED!$19.99$12.935%Child of Light$14.99$4.4970%Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack$29.99$14.950%Desperados III$59.99$23.9960%Destiny 2: За гранью Света$29.99$17.940%Destiny 2: Набор к 30-летию Bungie$24.99$19.920%Destiny 2: Набор «Отвергнутые»$19.99$9.950%Destiny 2: Обитель Теней$24.99$12.450%Destiny 2: Legacy Collection.99.991%Deluxe-издание Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма$79.99$67.915%Deluxe-издание Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма + набор к 30-летию Bungie$99.99$84.915%El Hijo — A Wild West Tale$19.99$13.930%НАБОР «FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL»$69.99$27.9960%Far Cry Primal$49.99$16.4967%Gears 5: издание «Игра года»$59.99$23.9960%Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice$29.99$7.475%HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ — Collectors Edition$69.99$41.9940%HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ — Collectors Edition — Xbox Series X|S$69.99$41.9940%Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One$79.99$39.9950%Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S$79.99$39.9950%KILLER IS DEAD$9.50$1.9080%THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition$85.00$59.5030%Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition$48.99$22.0455%Little Big Workshop$19.99$13.930%Metro Redux Bundle$29.99$4.485%Monster Jam Steel Titans 2$34.49$15.5255%Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle$49.99$17.4965%Monster Truck Championship — Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One$49.99$14.9970%Monster Truck Championship — Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S$49.99$19.9960%MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore$29.99$7.4975%OVERPASS™$29.99$8.9970%Railway Empire – Complete Collection$39.99$19.9950%Rayman Legends$19.99$4.975%RIDERS REPUBLIC DELUXE EDITION$79.99$39.9950%Riders Republic™ Gold Edition$99.99$49.9950%Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One$49.99$34.930%Saints Row IV$20.37$2.0390%Южный парк™: Палка Истины™$29.99$9.867%Sudden Strike 4 — European Battlefields Edition$29.99$11.9960%Tennis World Tour 2 — Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S$59.99$14.9975%The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition$59.99$11.9980%TimeSplitters Future Perfect$9.99$2.971%Tropico 5 — Penultimate Edition$24.99$9.9960%TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2$39.99$7.9980%Valiant Hearts: The Great War$14.99$4.471%Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One$59.99$23.9960%Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S$59.99$23.960%Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr Complete Collection$69.99$13.9980%Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One$59.99$23.9960%Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S$59.99$29.9950%World of Warships: Legends — Быстрый De Grasse$39.99$31.9920%WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S$59.99$29.9950%Wreckfest$24.99$12.4950%ЗВЁЗДНЫЕ ВОЙНЫ Джедаи: Павший Орден™ — издание Deluxe$59.99$17.9970%FAR CRY 6 DELUXE EDITION$79.99$39.9950%The Yakuza Remastered Collection$35.49$21.240%BATMAN™: Рыцарь Аркхема$19.99$7.9960%Darksiders Genesis$39.99$11.9970%A Way Out$29.99$7.475%Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron — Nebelgeschwader$14.99$5.961%Asdivine Dios$14.99$7.4950%Asdivine Menace$14.99$7.4950%Assassin’s Creed® III Обновленная версия$39.99$15.960%Assassin’s Creed Единство$29.99$8.9970%Assassin’s Creed® Вальгалла$59.99$23.9960%Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла Complete Edition$139.99$83.9940%Набор Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла + Immortals Fenyx Rising$109.99$43.9960%Batman: Рыцарь Аркхема — Сезонный абонемент$19.99$4.975%STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II$19.99$4.9975%Black Mirror$39.99$9.975%Blood and Guts$29.99$7.475%Bridge Constructor Portal$14.99$2.9980%Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons$19.99$4.975%CastleStorm — Definitive Edition$14.99$3.775%CastleStorm II$19.99$7.960%Cat Quest II$14.99$5.961%Conan$9.50$2.376%Darksiders Fury’s Collection — War and Death$39.99$9.975%Dead Space™$10.18$2.5475%Dead Space™ 2$16.29$4.0775%Dead Space™ 3$16.29$4.0775%DiRT 4$19.99$4.9975%Dirt Rally$19.99$4.9975%DiRT Rally 2.0$29.99$7.4975%Dynamite Fishing — World Games$4.99$0.492%Fade to Silence$29.99$7.475%Набор Far Cry® 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry ® New Dawn Deluxe Edition$129.99$32.4975%Far Cry® 6 Season Pass$39.99$25.935%Far Cry® 6 Ultimate Edition$119.99$59.9950%Feudal Alloy$13.99$2.781%Full Spectrum Warrior$8.14$2.075%Версия deluxe Gears of War: Ultimate Edition$19.99$7.9960%Gears of War 4$19.99$7.9960%Тройной комплект Gears$79.99$23.9970%Hell Warders$14.99$5.961%Hollow$19.99$1.990%It Takes Two — Цифровая версия$39.99$11.9970%Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle$22.49$7.865%Lost in Random™$29.99$14.950%Lost Judgment$56.99$34.1940%Lost Judgment: издание Digital Ultimate$87.99$43.9950%Mad Max$19.99$1.9990%Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst$19.99$4.9975%Need for Speed™$19.99$4.9975%Need for Speed™ Heat$59.99$11.9980%Need for Speed™ Heat — издание Deluxe$69.99$13.9980%Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered$39.99$7.980%Need for Speed™ Payback$19.99$3.9980%Need for Speed™ Payback — Издание Deluxe$29.99$8.9970%Need for Speed Rivals$19.99$4.9975%No Straight Roads$24.99$18.725%Psychonauts$6.99$2.761%Pumpkin Jack$29.99$11.960%Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Осада Deluxe Edition$39.99$11.9970%Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Operator Edition$79.99$39.9950%Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Ultimate Edition$99.99$59.9940%Shenmue I & II$29.99$5.980%skate.$10.18$3.368%Skate 3$4.07$1.0175%South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™$59.99$14.9975%Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy$8.39$2.076%ЗВЁЗДНЫЕ ВОЙНЫ Джедаи: Павший Орден™$49.99$12.4975%ТРОЙНОЙ КОМПЛЕКТ EA STAR WARS™$89.99$26.9970%STAR WARS™: Squadrons$39.99$9.9975%STAY$11.99$2.381%Streets of Rogue$19.99$7.9960%Streets of Rogue: Character Pack Edition$22.99$9.1960%The Final Station Collector’s Edition$17.99$7.1960%This is the Zodiac Speaking$12.99$5.161%Titanfall™ 2$19.99$6.9965%Titanfall™ 2: Максимальное издание$29.99$7.4975%Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands — Standard Edition$49.99$12.4975%Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition$79.99$19.9975%Unravel$19.99$4.975%Комплект Unravel Yarny$29.99$5.980%Unravel Two$19.99$4.975%Valfaris & Slain Double Pack$29.99$8.970%Verlet Swing$14.99$4.471%Watch Dogs®2 — Gold Edition$99.99$19.9980%World of Warships: Legends – Торпедист$39.99$31.9920%Yakuza 6: The Song of Life$19.99$9.9950%Средиземье™: Комплект Теней$69.99$24.4965%The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition$39.99$19.9950%Dragon Age™: Инквизиция — издание «Игра года»$39.99$5.9985%Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла Ragnarök Edition$99.99$59.9940%Mass Effect™ издание Legendary$59.99$23.960%AeternoBlade$14.99$2.9980%AeternoBlade II$24.99$4.980%Animus — Stand Alone$9.99$6.931%Asdivine Hearts$14.99$7.451%Asdivine Hearts I & II$19.99$9.9950%Asdivine Hearts II$14.99$7.4950%Assassin’s Creed® Изгой. Обновленная версия$29.99$9.867%Assassin’s Creed® Одиссея – DELUXE EDITION$79.99$19.9975%Assassin’s Creed® Одиссея – ULTIMATE EDITION$119.99$35.9970%Assassin’s Creed® Истоки — DELUXE EDITION$69.99$13.9980%ASSASSIN’S CREED® ВАЛЬГАЛЛА – DELUXE EDITION$79.99$31.9960%Набор Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла + Watch Dogs: Legion$129.99$45.4965%Assassin’s Creed® Вальгалла — Season Pass$39.99$19.950%ATLAS (Game Preview)$29.99$9.867%Away: Journey To The Unexpected$16.99$4.275%Battle Chasers: Nightwar$29.99$7.475%Blackguards 2$19.99$4.975%Blood Knights$6.78$1.676%Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition$59.99$44.9925%Disjunction$15.99$10.733%Dragon Age: Начало$16.99$4.2475%Dragon Age™ 2$10.49$2.6275%Комплект BioWare$59.99$14.9975%Dungeons 3 — Complete Collection$39.99$19.9950%Fallout 3$8.14$4.0750%Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition$39.99$19.9950%Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition$59.99$19.7967%Fallout: New Vegas$8.14$4.0750%Far Cry® 6 Gold Edition$99.99$49.9950%FAR CRY® 6$59.99$29.9950%Far Cry® New Dawn$39.99$9.9975%Far Cry Primal — Apex Edition$54.99$18.1467%IMMORTALS FENYX RISING — GOLD EDITION$99.99$44.9955%Mass Effect 2$16.99$4.2475%Mass Effect™ 3$16.79$4.1975%Mass Effect™: Andromeda — стандартное издание рекрута$29.99$10.4965%Mass Effect™: Andromeda — издание рекрута Deluxe$39.99$9.9975%Niffelheim$19.99$4.975%Oblivion$8.14$4.0750%Outward$39.99$9.9975%Мор$34.99$13.9960%Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny$29.99$4.485%Realms of Arkania: Star Trail$29.99$4.485%Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition$14.99$7.451%Shining Resonance Refrain$28.49$5.680%Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition$19.99$7.960%SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption$18.99$4.775%Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle$79.99$39.9950%Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition$19.99$6.567%The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled$6.29$1.871%The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut$42.49$14.865%The Bard’s Tale Trilogy$5.69$2.261%The Dwarves$39.99$9.975%The First Templar$8.14$2.0375%Titan Quest$29.99$7.4975%Titan Quest: Atlantis$17.49$6.961%Titan Quest: Ragnarök$17.49$6.961%Torment: Tides of Numenera$29.99$9.8967%Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut$7.89$2.667%Wasteland Remastered$5.59$2.261%Watch Dogs: Legion — Deluxe Edition$69.99$20.9970%Watch Dogs: Legion — Gold Edition$99.99$44.9955%Watch Dogs: Legion — Season Pass$39.99$19.950%Xuan Yuan Sword 7$49.99$34.930%