Распродажа игр и DLC для Xbox на этой неделе — до 12 апреля
Сегодня, 14:15
На этой неделе в Microsoft Store можно ожидать старт крупной весенней распродажи. Предполагается, что это произойдет не раньше 8 апреля, а сегодня стало известно о еженедельных скидках на период с 5 по 12 апреля. Предложений не так много, как обычно, всего около 100 игр доступны по сниженным ценам:
Название игры
Без скидки
Со скидкой
Скидка (%)
Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма
$39.99
$31.9
20%
Набор NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
$79.99
$23.99
70%
Psychonauts 2
$59.99
$35.9
40%
Back 4 Blood
$59.99
$29.99
50%
Комплект: South Park™ : The Stick of Truth™ + The Fractured but Whole™
$79.99
$19.99
75%
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron — Extended Edition
$24.99
$9.99
60%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
$29.99
$11.99
60%
Набор AC: Черный флаг, Единство, Синдикат
$89.99
$26.99
70%
Годовой абонемент для Back 4 Blood
$39.99
$23.9
40%
BioShock 2 Remastered
$20.00
$10.0
50%
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
$19.99
$9.9
50%
BioShock Remastered
$20.00
$10.0
50%
Car Mechanic Simulator
$29.99
$14.99
50%
Chicken Police — Paint it RED!
$19.99
$12.9
35%
Child of Light
$14.99
$4.49
70%
Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack
$29.99
$14.9
50%
Desperados III
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Destiny 2: За гранью Света
$29.99
$17.9
40%
Destiny 2: Набор к 30-летию Bungie
$24.99
$19.9
20%
Destiny 2: Набор «Отвергнутые»
$19.99
$9.9
50%
Destiny 2: Обитель Теней
$24.99
$12.4
50%
Destiny 2: Legacy Collection
.99
.9
91%
Deluxe-издание Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма
$79.99
$67.9
15%
Deluxe-издание Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма + набор к 30-летию Bungie
$99.99
$84.9
15%
El Hijo — A Wild West Tale
$19.99
$13.9
30%
НАБОР «FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL»
$69.99
$27.99
60%
Far Cry Primal
$49.99
$16.49
67%
Gears 5: издание «Игра года»
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
$29.99
$7.4
75%
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ — Collectors Edition
$69.99
$41.99
40%
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ — Collectors Edition — Xbox Series X|S
$69.99
$41.99
40%
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One
$79.99
$39.99
50%
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S
$79.99
$39.99
50%
KILLER IS DEAD
$9.50
$1.90
80%
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition
$85.00
$59.50
30%
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition
$48.99
$22.04
55%
Little Big Workshop
$19.99
$13.9
30%
Metro Redux Bundle
$29.99
$4.4
85%
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
$34.49
$15.52
55%
Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle
$49.99
$19.99
60%
Monster Truck Championship — Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One
$49.99
$14.99
70%
Monster Truck Championship — Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S
$49.99
$19.99
60%
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
$29.99
$7.49
75%
OVERPASS™
$29.99
$8.99
70%
Railway Empire – Complete Collection
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Rayman Legends
$19.99
$4.9
75%
RIDERS REPUBLIC DELUXE EDITION
$79.99
$39.99
50%
Riders Republic™ Gold Edition
$99.99
$49.99
50%
Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One
$49.99
$34.9
30%
Saints Row IV
$20.37
$2.03
90%
Южный парк™: Палка Истины™
$29.99
$9.8
67%
Sudden Strike 4 — European Battlefields Edition
$29.99
$11.99
60%
Tennis World Tour 2 — Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
$59.99
$14.99
75%
The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition
$59.99
$11.99
80%
TimeSplitters Future Perfect
$9.99
$2.9
71%
Tropico 5 — Penultimate Edition
$24.99
$9.99
60%
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
$39.99
$7.99
80%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
$14.99
$4.4
71%
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S
$59.99
$23.9
60%
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr Complete Collection
$69.99
$13.99
80%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S
$59.99
$29.99
50%
World of Warships: Legends — Быстрый De Grasse
$39.99
$31.99
20%
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S
$59.99
$29.99
50%
Wreckfest
$24.99
$12.49
50%
SnowRunner
$39,99
$19,99
50%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed® Истоки — GOLD EDITION
$99,99
$24,99
75%
с Gold
World War Z: Aftermath — Deluxe Edition
$49,99
$29,99
40%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed® Одиссея – GOLD EDITION
$99,99
$24,99
75%
с Gold
Far Cry® 4
$39,99
$13,19
67%
с Gold
Nexomon: Extinction
$19,99
$11,99
40%
с Gold
Hood: Outlaws & Legends
$19,99
$9,99
50%
с Gold
Aeterna Noctis
$6,99
$4,89
30%
с Gold
A Plague Tale: Innocence
$39,99
$9,99
75%
с Gold
Frontlines:Fuel of War
$8,14
$2,03
75%
с Gold
Rayman® Origins
$8,14
$2,68
67%
с Gold
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!
$24,99
$8,74
65%
с Gold
Allison’s Diary: Rebirth
$9,99
$4,99
50%
с Gold
Arcade Spirits
$19,99
$9,99
50%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed®IV Черный флаг™ – «Крик свободы»
$9,99
$2,49
75%
с Gold
Comrade Rabbit Bundle
$25,99
$7,79
70%
с Gold
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
$12,99
$3,24
75%
с Gold
Darksiders
$10,18
$2,54
75%
с Gold
Detective Novels Bundle
$35,99
$8,99
75%
с Gold
Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime (Xbox One Version)
$14,99
$3,74
75%
с Gold
Glaive: Brick Breaker
$9,99
$2,99
70%
с Gold
ImmortalLegacy:TheJadeCipherConsoleEdition
$19,99
$11,99
40%
с Gold
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia
$12,99
$3,89
70%
с Gold
Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition
$14,99
$5,99
60%
с Gold
Risk: Urban Assault
$14,99
$7,49
50%
с Gold
Shady Part of Me
$14,99
$5,99
60%
с Gold
The Surge 2 — Premium Edition
$39,99
$11,99
70%
с Gold
Urban Exploration Bundle
$11,49
$6,89
40%
с Gold
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
$19.99
$9.9
50%
The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
$12.99
$2.5
81%
Before We Leave
$19,99
$9,99
50%
с Gold
Karma. Incarnation 1
$11.99
$7.1
41%
Restless Night
$4.99
$3.4
32%
Desert Child
$11.99
$4.7
61%
Crazy Gravity
$4.99
$3.4
32%
Immortus Temporus
$4.99
$3.4
32%
Mittelborg: City of Mages
$5.09
$2.0
61%
Tribal Pass
$3.99
$0.9
77%
The Last Door — Complete Edition
$14.99
$5.9
61%
Aery — A Journey Beyond Time
$9.99
$6.4
36%
Little Bug
$12.99
$3.8
71%
Castle on the Coast
$14.99
$9.7
35%
Five Dates
$12.99
$9.0
31%
The Bunker
$19.99
$9.9
50%
Super Sports Blast
$24.99
$9.9
60%
The Amazing American Circus
$19.99
$9.9
50%
Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast
$19.99
$7.9
60%
Warparty
$9.99
$4.9
51%
The Journey Down Trilogy
$39.99
$3.9
90%
They Are Billions
$29.99
$8.9
70%
The Childs Sight
$4.99
$1.2
76%
Timberman VS
$1.99
$0.9
55%
Doughlings: Invasion
$9.99
$2.9
71%
Пакет Doughlings
$14.99
$4.4
71%
Dyna Bomb
$4.99
$4.4
12%
Grood
$4.99
$1.4
72%
По материалам: newxboxone