Распродажа игр и DLC для Xbox на этой неделе — до 12 апреля





На этой неделе в Microsoft Store можно ожидать старт крупной весенней распродажи. Предполагается, что это произойдет не раньше 8 апреля, а сегодня стало известно о еженедельных скидках на период с 5 по 12 апреля. Предложений не так много, как обычно, всего около 100 игр доступны по сниженным ценам:

Название игрыБез скидкиСо скидкойСкидка (%)Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма$39.99$31.920%Набор NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle$79.99$23.9970%Psychonauts 2$59.99$35.940%Back 4 Blood$59.99$29.9950%Комплект: South Park™ : The Stick of Truth™ + The Fractured but Whole™$79.99$19.9975%Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron — Extended Edition$24.99$9.9960%Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag$29.99$11.9960%Набор AC: Черный флаг, Единство, Синдикат$89.99$26.9970%Годовой абонемент для Back 4 Blood$39.99$23.940%BioShock 2 Remastered$20.00$10.050%BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition$19.99$9.950%BioShock Remastered$20.00$10.050%Car Mechanic Simulator$29.99$14.9950%Chicken Police — Paint it RED!$19.99$12.935%Child of Light$14.99$4.4970%Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack$29.99$14.950%Desperados III$59.99$23.9960%Destiny 2: За гранью Света$29.99$17.940%Destiny 2: Набор к 30-летию Bungie$24.99$19.920%Destiny 2: Набор «Отвергнутые»$19.99$9.950%Destiny 2: Обитель Теней$24.99$12.450%Destiny 2: Legacy Collection.99.991%Deluxe-издание Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма$79.99$67.915%Deluxe-издание Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма + набор к 30-летию Bungie$99.99$84.915%El Hijo — A Wild West Tale$19.99$13.930%НАБОР «FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL»$69.99$27.9960%Far Cry Primal$49.99$16.4967%Gears 5: издание «Игра года»$59.99$23.9960%Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice$29.99$7.475%HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ — Collectors Edition$69.99$41.9940%HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ — Collectors Edition — Xbox Series X|S$69.99$41.9940%Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One$79.99$39.9950%Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S$79.99$39.9950%KILLER IS DEAD$9.50$1.9080%THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition$85.00$59.5030%Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition$48.99$22.0455%Little Big Workshop$19.99$13.930%Metro Redux Bundle$29.99$4.485%Monster Jam Steel Titans 2$34.49$15.5255%Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle$49.99$19.9960%Monster Truck Championship — Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One$49.99$14.9970%Monster Truck Championship — Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S$49.99$19.9960%MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore$29.99$7.4975%OVERPASS™$29.99$8.9970%Railway Empire – Complete Collection$39.99$19.9950%Rayman Legends$19.99$4.975%RIDERS REPUBLIC DELUXE EDITION$79.99$39.9950%Riders Republic™ Gold Edition$99.99$49.9950%Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One$49.99$34.930%Saints Row IV$20.37$2.0390%Южный парк™: Палка Истины™$29.99$9.867%Sudden Strike 4 — European Battlefields Edition$29.99$11.9960%Tennis World Tour 2 — Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S$59.99$14.9975%The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition$59.99$11.9980%TimeSplitters Future Perfect$9.99$2.971%Tropico 5 — Penultimate Edition$24.99$9.9960%TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2$39.99$7.9980%Valiant Hearts: The Great War$14.99$4.471%Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One$59.99$23.9960%Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S$59.99$23.960%Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr Complete Collection$69.99$13.9980%Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One$59.99$23.9960%Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S$59.99$29.9950%World of Warships: Legends — Быстрый De Grasse$39.99$31.9920%WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S$59.99$29.9950%Wreckfest$24.99$12.4950%SnowRunner$39,99$19,9950%с GoldAssassin’s Creed® Истоки — GOLD EDITION$99,99$24,9975%с GoldWorld War Z: Aftermath — Deluxe Edition$49,99$29,9940%с GoldAssassin’s Creed® Одиссея – GOLD EDITION$99,99$24,9975%с GoldFar Cry® 4$39,99$13,1967%с GoldNexomon: Extinction$19,99$11,9940%с GoldHood: Outlaws & Legends$19,99$9,9950%с GoldAeterna Noctis$6,99$4,8930%с GoldA Plague Tale: Innocence$39,99$9,9975%с GoldFrontlines:Fuel of War$8,14$2,0375%с GoldRayman® Origins$8,14$2,6867%с GoldCook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!$24,99$8,7465%с GoldAllison’s Diary: Rebirth$9,99$4,9950%с GoldArcade Spirits$19,99$9,9950%с GoldAssassin’s Creed®IV Черный флаг™ – «Крик свободы»$9,99$2,4975%с GoldComrade Rabbit Bundle$25,99$7,7970%с GoldCook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!$12,99$3,2475%с GoldDarksiders$10,18$2,5475%с GoldDetective Novels Bundle$35,99$8,9975%с GoldGhost Files: Memory of a Crime (Xbox One Version)$14,99$3,7475%с GoldGlaive: Brick Breaker$9,99$2,9970%с GoldImmortalLegacy:TheJadeCipherConsoleEdition$19,99$11,9940%с GoldLittle Mouse’s Encyclopedia$12,99$3,8970%с GoldOutbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition$14,99$5,9960%с GoldRisk: Urban Assault$14,99$7,4950%с GoldShady Part of Me$14,99$5,9960%с GoldThe Surge 2 — Premium Edition$39,99$11,9970%с GoldUrban Exploration Bundle$11,49$6,8940%с GoldAlex Kidd in Miracle World DX$19.99$9.950%The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition$12.99$2.581%Before We Leave$19,99$9,9950%с GoldKarma. Incarnation 1$11.99$7.141%Restless Night$4.99$3.432%Desert Child$11.99$4.761%Crazy Gravity$4.99$3.432%Immortus Temporus$4.99$3.432%Mittelborg: City of Mages$5.09$2.061%Tribal Pass$3.99$0.977%The Last Door — Complete Edition$14.99$5.961%Aery — A Journey Beyond Time$9.99$6.436%Little Bug$12.99$3.871%Castle on the Coast$14.99$9.735%Five Dates$12.99$9.031%The Bunker$19.99$9.950%Super Sports Blast$24.99$9.960%The Amazing American Circus$19.99$9.950%Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast$19.99$7.960%Warparty$9.99$4.951%The Journey Down Trilogy$39.99$3.990%They Are Billions$29.99$8.970%The Childs Sight$4.99$1.276%Timberman VS$1.99$0.955%Doughlings: Invasion$9.99$2.971%Пакет Doughlings$14.99$4.471%Dyna Bomb$4.99$4.412%Grood$4.99$1.472%