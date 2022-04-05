Есть новости или
Распродажа игр и DLC для Xbox на этой неделе — до 12 апреля

На этой неделе в Microsoft Store можно ожидать старт крупной весенней распродажи. Предполагается, что это произойдет не раньше 8 апреля, а сегодня стало известно о еженедельных скидках на период с 5 по 12 апреля. Предложений не так много, как обычно, всего около 100 игр доступны по сниженным ценам:



Название игры



Без скидки



Со скидкой



Скидка (%)



Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма



$39.99



$31.9



20%



Набор NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle



$79.99



$23.99



70%



Psychonauts 2



$59.99



$35.9



40%



Back 4 Blood



$59.99



$29.99



50%



Комплект: South Park™ : The Stick of Truth™ + The Fractured but Whole™



$79.99



$19.99



75%



Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron — Extended Edition



$24.99



$9.99



60%



Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag



$29.99



$11.99



60%



Набор AC: Черный флаг, Единство, Синдикат



$89.99



$26.99



70%



Годовой абонемент для Back 4 Blood



$39.99



$23.9



40%



BioShock 2 Remastered



$20.00



$10.0



50%



BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition



$19.99



$9.9



50%



BioShock Remastered



$20.00



$10.0



50%



Car Mechanic Simulator



$29.99



$14.99



50%



Chicken Police — Paint it RED!



$19.99



$12.9



35%



Child of Light



$14.99



$4.49



70%



Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack



$29.99



$14.9



50%



Desperados III



$59.99



$23.99



60%



Destiny 2: За гранью Света



$29.99



$17.9



40%



Destiny 2: Набор к 30-летию Bungie



$24.99



$19.9



20%



Destiny 2: Набор «Отвергнутые»



$19.99



$9.9



50%



Destiny 2: Обитель Теней



$24.99



$12.4



50%



Destiny 2: Legacy Collection



.99



.9



91%



Deluxe-издание Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма



$79.99



$67.9



15%



Deluxe-издание Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма + набор к 30-летию Bungie



$99.99



$84.9



15%



El Hijo — A Wild West Tale



$19.99



$13.9



30%



НАБОР «FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL»



$69.99



$27.99



60%



Far Cry Primal



$49.99



$16.49



67%



Gears 5: издание «Игра года»



$59.99



$23.99



60%



Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice



$29.99



$7.4



75%



HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ — Collectors Edition



$69.99



$41.99



40%



HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ — Collectors Edition — Xbox Series X|S



$69.99



$41.99



40%



Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One



$79.99



$39.99



50%



Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S



$79.99



$39.99



50%



KILLER IS DEAD



$9.50



$1.90



80%



THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition



$85.00



$59.50



30%



Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition



$48.99



$22.04



55%



Little Big Workshop



$19.99



$13.9



30%



Metro Redux Bundle



$29.99



$4.4



85%



Monster Jam Steel Titans 2



$34.49



$15.52



55%



Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle



$49.99



$19.99



60%



Monster Truck Championship — Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One



$49.99



$14.99



70%



Monster Truck Championship — Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S



$49.99



$19.99



60%



MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore



$29.99



$7.49



75%



OVERPASS™



$29.99



$8.99



70%



Railway Empire – Complete Collection



$39.99



$19.99



50%



Rayman Legends



$19.99



$4.9



75%



RIDERS REPUBLIC DELUXE EDITION



$79.99



$39.99



50%



Riders Republic™ Gold Edition



$99.99



$49.99



50%



Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One



$49.99



$34.9



30%



Saints Row IV



$20.37



$2.03



90%



Южный парк™: Палка Истины™



$29.99



$9.8



67%



Sudden Strike 4 — European Battlefields Edition



$29.99



$11.99



60%



Tennis World Tour 2 — Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S



$59.99



$14.99



75%



The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition



$59.99



$11.99



80%



TimeSplitters Future Perfect



$9.99



$2.9



71%



Tropico 5 — Penultimate Edition



$24.99



$9.99



60%



TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2



$39.99



$7.99



80%



Valiant Hearts: The Great War



$14.99



$4.4



71%



Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One



$59.99



$23.99



60%



Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S



$59.99



$23.9



60%



Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr Complete Collection



$69.99



$13.99



80%



Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One



$59.99



$23.99



60%



Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S



$59.99



$29.99



50%



World of Warships: Legends — Быстрый De Grasse



$39.99



$31.99



20%



WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S



$59.99



$29.99



50%



Wreckfest



$24.99



$12.49



50%



SnowRunner



$39,99



$19,99



50%
с Gold



Assassin’s Creed® Истоки — GOLD EDITION



$99,99



$24,99



75%
с Gold



World War Z: Aftermath — Deluxe Edition



$49,99



$29,99



40%
с Gold



Assassin’s Creed® Одиссея – GOLD EDITION



$99,99



$24,99



75%
с Gold



Far Cry® 4



$39,99



$13,19



67%
с Gold



Nexomon: Extinction



$19,99



$11,99



40%
с Gold



Hood: Outlaws & Legends



$19,99



$9,99



50%
с Gold



Aeterna Noctis



$6,99



$4,89



30%
с Gold



A Plague Tale: Innocence



$39,99



$9,99



75%
с Gold



Frontlines:Fuel of War



$8,14



$2,03



75%
с Gold



Rayman® Origins



$8,14



$2,68



67%
с Gold



Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!



$24,99



$8,74



65%
с Gold



Allison’s Diary: Rebirth



$9,99



$4,99



50%
с Gold



Arcade Spirits



$19,99



$9,99



50%
с Gold



Assassin’s Creed®IV Черный флаг™ – «Крик свободы»



$9,99



$2,49



75%
с Gold



Comrade Rabbit Bundle



$25,99



$7,79



70%
с Gold



Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!



$12,99



$3,24



75%
с Gold



Darksiders



$10,18



$2,54



75%
с Gold



Detective Novels Bundle



$35,99



$8,99



75%
с Gold



Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime (Xbox One Version)



$14,99



$3,74



75%
с Gold



Glaive: Brick Breaker



$9,99



$2,99



70%
с Gold



ImmortalLegacy:TheJadeCipherConsoleEdition



$19,99



$11,99



40%
с Gold



Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia



$12,99



$3,89



70%
с Gold



Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition



$14,99



$5,99



60%
с Gold



Risk: Urban Assault



$14,99



$7,49



50%
с Gold



Shady Part of Me



$14,99



$5,99



60%
с Gold



The Surge 2 — Premium Edition



$39,99



$11,99



70%
с Gold



Urban Exploration Bundle



$11,49



$6,89



40%
с Gold



Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX



$19.99



$9.9



50%



The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition



$12.99



$2.5



81%



Before We Leave



$19,99



$9,99



50%
с Gold



Karma. Incarnation 1



$11.99



$7.1



41%



Restless Night



$4.99



$3.4



32%



Desert Child



$11.99



$4.7



61%



Crazy Gravity



$4.99



$3.4



32%



Immortus Temporus



$4.99



$3.4



32%



Mittelborg: City of Mages



$5.09



$2.0



61%



Tribal Pass



$3.99



$0.9



77%



The Last Door — Complete Edition



$14.99



$5.9



61%



Aery — A Journey Beyond Time



$9.99



$6.4



36%



Little Bug



$12.99



$3.8



71%



Castle on the Coast



$14.99



$9.7



35%



Five Dates



$12.99



$9.0



31%



The Bunker



$19.99



$9.9



50%



Super Sports Blast



$24.99



$9.9



60%



The Amazing American Circus



$19.99



$9.9



50%



Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast



$19.99



$7.9



60%



Warparty



$9.99



$4.9



51%



The Journey Down Trilogy



$39.99



$3.9



90%



They Are Billions



$29.99



$8.9



70%



The Childs Sight



$4.99



$1.2



76%



Timberman VS



$1.99



$0.9



55%



Doughlings: Invasion



$9.99



$2.9



71%



Пакет Doughlings



$14.99



$4.4



71%



Dyna Bomb



$4.99



$4.4



12%



Grood



$4.99



$1.4



72%
# Актуальные новости
По материалам: newxboxone

