540+ игр и DLC со скидками для Xbox на распродаже до 10 мая
Сегодня, 11:25
На этой неделе в Microsoft Store проходит несколько распродаж, которые позволяют суммарно купить более 540 игр и DLC со скидками. В списке распродаж не только еженедельные скидки для «золотых» подписчиков Xbox Live, но и распродажа к приближающемуся «Дню Звездных Войн», скидки от Rockstar, распродажа мультиплеерных игр и некоторые другие.
Полный список того, что можно купить до 10 мая в Microsoft Store со скидками для Xbox:
Название игры
Без скидки
Со скидкой
Скидка (%)
ЗВЁЗДНЫЕ ВОЙНЫ Джедаи: Павший Орден™ — издание Deluxe
$59.99
$17.99
70%
STAR WARS™ — Knights of the Old Republic™
$6.78
$3.3
51%
Pinball FX3 — Star Wars™ Pinball: Season 2 Bundle
$23.99
$16.7
30%
STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer
$14.99
$7.4
51%
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Праздничное издание
$39.99
$7.99
80%
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
$19.99
$4.99
75%
Самое полное издание STAR WARS™ Battlefront™
$19.99
$4.99
75%
LEGO Star Wars II
$8.14
$2.68
67%
LEGO Star Wars III
$8.14
$2.0
75%
LEGO Star Wars: TCS
$8.14
$2.0
75%
STAR WARS Battlefront
$6.99
$3.4
51%
Star Wars Battlefront II
$6.99
$3.4
51%
STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
$6.78
$3.3
51%
ЗВЁЗДНЫЕ ВОЙНЫ Джедаи: Павший Орден™
$49.99
$12.49
75%
Star Wars KOTOR II
$6.99
$3.4
51%
Star Wars Republic Commando
$6.78
$3.3
51%
ТРОЙНОЙ КОМПЛЕКТ EA STAR WARS™
$89.99
$29.69
67%
STAR WARS™: Squadrons
$39.99
$9.99
75%
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
$8.14
$2.03
75%
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
$8.14
$2.03
75%
Pinball FX3 — Star Wars™ Pinball
$9.99
$4.9
51%
Pinball FX3 — Star Wars™ Pinball: Balance of the Force
$9.99
$4.9
51%
Pinball FX3 — Star Wars™ Pinball: Heroes Within
$9.99
$4.9
51%
Pinball FX3 — Star Wars™ Pinball Season 1 Bundle
$23.99
$16.7
30%
Pinball FX3 — Star Wars™ Pinball: Solo Pack
$9.99
$4.9
51%
Pinball FX3 — Star Wars™ Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack
$4.99
$2.4
52%
Pinball FX3 — Star Wars™ Pinball: The Last Jedi™
$6.99
$3.4
51%
Pinball FX3 — Star Wars™ Pinball: Unsung Heroes
$6.99
$3.4
51%
Grand Theft Auto Online
$19.99
$9.99
50%
FAR CRY® 6
$59.99
$29.99
50%
Little Nightmares II
$29.99
$14.99
50%
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
$39.99
$9.9
75%
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
$19.99
$8.9
55%
Astria Ascending
$39.99
$25.99
35%
ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
$59.99
$14.99
75%
ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Season Pass
$24.99
$12.4
50%
Assassin’s CreedⓇ Одиссея – Наследие первого клинка
$24.99
$12.4
50%
Assassin’s CreedⓇ Odyssey – Судьба Атлантиды
$24.99
$12.4
50%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
$29.99
$8.99
70%
Assassin’s Creed® Одиссея – DELUXE EDITION
$79.99
$19.99
75%
Assassin’s Creed® Одиссея – ULTIMATE EDITION
$119.99
$29.99
75%
Assassin’s Creed® Истоки
$59.99
$11.99
80%
Assassin’s Creed® Синдикат
$49.99
$14.99
70%
Assassin’s Creed Единство
$29.99
$8.99
70%
Assassin’s Creed® Вальгалла
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла Complete Edition
$139.99
$83.99
40%
Assassin’s Creed® Вальгалла — Season Pass
$39.99
$19.9
50%
Big Buck Hunter Arcade
$19.99
$4.99
75%
Bombslinger
$11.99
$2.3
81%
Bully: Scholarship Edition
$9.79
$3.9
60%
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
$19.99
$4.99
75%
CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition
$89.99
$17.99
80%
CODE VEIN Season Pass
$24.99
$12.4
50%
Double Kick Heroes
$21.99
$14.7
33%
DragoDino
$9.99
$2.9
71%
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
$59.99
$8.99
85%
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ — FighterZ Pass
$34.99
$17.4
50%
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ — FighterZ Pass 2
$24.99
$12.4
50%
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ — Ultimate Edition
$109.99
$16.49
85%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
$84.99
$12.74
85%
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
$59.99
$8.99
85%
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 — Ultra Pack Set
$14.99
$7.4
51%
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 — Extra Pass
$29.99
$14.9
50%
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 — Legendary Pack Set
$16.99
$11.8
31%
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 — Super Pass
$29.99
$14.9
50%
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
$69.99
$23.09
67%
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition
$89.99
$29.69
67%
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Season Pass
$24.99
$12.4
50%
Edge of Eternity
$29.99
$23.9
20%
FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION
$59.99
$19.79
67%
Far Cry® 6 Season Pass
$39.99
$25.9
35%
Far Cry® 6 Ultimate Edition
$119.99
$59.99
50%
Far Cry® New Dawn
$39.99
$9.99
75%
Far Cry Primal — Apex Edition
$54.99
$18.14
67%
FOR HONOR™ Standard Edition
$39.99
$9.99
75%
Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition
$12.49
$5.6
55%
Get Even
$29.99
$4.4
85%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
$39.99
$9.99
75%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – улучшенное цифровое издание
$49.99
$14.99
70%
Goosebumps: The Game
$14.99
$2.2
85%
Grand Theft Auto IV
$16.99
$5.89
65%
Комплект «Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition и платежная карта «Белая акула»
$44.99
$14.84
67%
Комплект «Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition и платежная карта «Мегалодон»
$89.99
$35.99
60%
Комплект «Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition и платежная карта «Акула-кит»
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Hover
$24.99
$4.9
80%
IMMORTALS FENYX RISING — GOLD EDITION
$99.99
$34.99
65%
Instant Sports Plus
$24.99
$16.2
35%
Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle
$22.49
$7.8
65%
Little Nightmares Complete Edition
$29.99
$7.49
75%
Manhunt
$14.53
$8.7
40%
Max Payne
$14.53
$8.7
40%
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
$14.53
$8.7
40%
Max Payne 3
$19.42
$8.73
55%
Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
$8.14
$5.45
33%
МОНОПОЛИЯ® Переполох
$29.99
$23.9
20%
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2
$59.99
$19.79
67%
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2
$19.99
$4.9
75%
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
$29.99
$9.89
67%
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto
$49.99
$14.99
70%
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
$39.99
$15.9
60%
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Deluxe Edition
$89.99
$8.99
90%
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass
$29.99
$14.9
50%
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 2
$29.99
$14.9
50%
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3
$14.99
$7.4
51%
Necropolis
$29.99
$7.4
75%
NERF Legends
$49.99
$14.99
70%
Nerf Legends Digital Deluxe
$59.99
$19.79
67%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
$49.99
$24.9
50%
Nickelodeon: Kart Racers
$39.99
$5.9
85%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
$39.99
$9.9
75%
ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD
$59.99
$8.99
85%
ONE PIECE World Seeker
$59.99
$8.99
85%
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
$59.99
$17.99
70%
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Character Pass
$29.99
$14.9
50%
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Deluxe Edition
$94.99
$31.34
67%
Out of Space: Couch Edition
$9.99
$3.9
61%
PAC-MAN™ CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2
$12.99
$5.1
61%
Project CARS 3
$59.99
$17.99
70%
Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition
$99.99
$29.99
70%
Project CARS 3: SEASON PASS
$34.99
$17.4
50%
RAD
$19.99
$4.99
75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Operator Edition
$79.99
$39.99
50%
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
$19.99
$1.99
90%
Lake Okeechobee Pack
$1.99
$0.4
80%
Undead Nightmare Pack
$5.42
$2.7
50%
Recompile
$24.99
$14.9
40%
Red Dead Redemption
$16.99
$5.60
67%
Сюжетный режим Red Dead Redemption 2 и материалы из издания Ultimate Edition
$79.99
$27.9
65%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
$99.99
$34.99
65%
Red Dead Revolver
$14.53
$8.7
40%
RIDE
$39.99
$3.99
90%
RIDERS REPUBLIC DELUXE EDITION
$79.99
$43.99
45%
Riders Republic™ Ultimate Edition
$119.99
$59.99
50%
Rockstar Table Tennis
$8.14
$3.2
61%
SCARLET NEXUS
$69.99
$34.99
50%
SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition
$99.99
$66.99
33%
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition
$14.99
$4.9
67%
ScourgeBringer
$16.99
$9.3
45%
SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition
$89.99
$17.99
80%
South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™
$59.99
$17.99
70%
Splasher
$14.99
$2.9
81%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe
$59.99
$19.79
67%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All — Blazing Freedom Bundle
$11.99
$2.9
76%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All — Lizzy Musi Bundle
$9.99
$2.4
76%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All — Ryan Martin Bundle
$9.99
$2.4
76%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All — Skull Noir Bundle
$11.99
$2.9
76%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All — Stargazer Bundle
$11.99
$2.9
76%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All — Steel Thunder Bundle
$11.99
$2.9
76%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – The 70s Car Bundle
$9.99
$2.4
76%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All
$49.99
$14.99
70%
Street Outlaws: The List
$39.99
$9.9
75%
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
$59.99
$23.99
60%
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition
$99.99
$59.99
40%
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition
$69.99
$13.99
80%
Tales of Arise Cross-Gen Bundle
$69.99
$48.99
30%
Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition
$99.99
$69.99
30%
TEKKEN 7
$49.99
$9.99
80%
TEKKEN 7 — Definitive Edition
$119.98
$29.99
75%
TEKKEN 7 — Season Pass
$24.99
$12.4
50%
TEKKEN 7 — Season Pass 2
$29.99
$14.9
50%
TEKKEN 7 — Season Pass 3
$24.99
$12.4
50%
TEKKEN 7 — Season Pass 4
$14.99
$7.4
51%
The Crew® 2 Gold Edition
$89.99
$17.99
80%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
$29.99
$20.09
33%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
$29.99
$11.99
60%
The Dark Pictures Anthology — Triple Pack
$59.99
$40.19
33%
The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos — Chicken Edition
$9.79
$6.36
35%
The Forgotten City
$29.99
$19.4
35%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint
$59.99
$14.99
75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Gold Edition
$99.99
$24.99
75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
$79.99
$19.99
75%
Trials Fusion
$19.99
$4.99
75%
Trials® Rising — Digital Gold Edition
$29.99
$8.99
70%
UNO™ Ultimate Edition
$19.99
$7.99
60%
Watch Dogs: Legion — Deluxe Edition
$69.99
$20.99
70%
Watch Dogs: Legion — Ultimate Edition
$119.99
$53.99
55%
Watch Dogs: Legion — Season Pass
$39.99
$19.9
50%
WATCH_DOGS™ COMPLETE EDITION
$29.99
$8.99
70%
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip
$39.99
$9.9
75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Эвакуация Deluxe Edition
$49.99
$24.99
50%
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
$69.99
$20.99
70%
Anthem™: издание «Легион Рассвета»
$69.99
$6.99
90%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite
$47.98
$23.99
50%
Call of Duty®: WWII — Gold Edition
$59.99
$19.79
67%
Hunt: Showdown — Starter Hunter Edition
$59.99
$14.99
75%
Hell Let Loose — Spearhead Edition
$42.99
$30.09
30%
Agents of Mayhem
$19.99
$1.99
90%
Agents of Mayhem — Total Mayhem Bundle
$29.99
$2.99
90%
Anthem™
$59.99
$5.99
90%
Apex Legends™ — издание чемпиона
$39.99
$27.9
30%
Battlefield™ 1
$19.99
$7.99
60%
Battlefield™ 1 Революция
$39.99
$9.99
75%
Battlefield 1943™
$6.99
$3.4
51%
Battlefield 3™
$16.29
$4.07
75%
Battlefield 4
$19.99
$7.99
60%
Battlefield 4™ Premium
$39.99
$9.9
75%
Стандартное издание Battlefield™ Hardline
$19.99
$7.99
60%
Максимальное издание Battlefield™ Hardline
$39.99
$9.99
75%
Battlefield: Bad Company
$9.50
$3.13
67%
Battlefield Bad Company 2
$10.49
$2.62
75%
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Праздничное издание
$39.99
$7.99
80%
Самое полное издание STAR WARS™ Battlefront™
$19.99
$4.99
75%
BioShock
$10.18
$4.07
60%
BioShock 2
$9.50
$3.80
60%
Minerva’s Den
$6.78
$3.3
51%
BioShock 2 Remastered
$20.00
$10.0
50%
BioShock Infinite
$21.49
$6.44
70%
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
$19.99
$9.9
50%
BioShock Remastered
$20.00
$10.0
50%
Borderlands
$9.50
$3.8
60%
Borderlands 2
$20.37
$8.14
60%
Borderlands 2 Season Pass
$16.29
$4.8
71%
Набор Ultimate Upgrade
$2.70
$0.8
70%
Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2
$2.70
$0.8
70%
Сезонный абонемент для Borderlands 3
$49.99
$16.4
67%
Borderlands 3: 2-й сезонный абонемент
$29.99
$19.4
35%
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
$99.99
$39.99
60%
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
$39.99
$9.99
75%
Call of Duty®: WWII — Digital Deluxe
$99.99
$39.99
60%
The Darkness
$10.18
$2.03
80%
The Darkness II
$16.29
$3.25
80%
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
$19.99
$2.9
85%
Duke Nukem Forever
$10.18
$2.03
80%
F.E.A.R. 2
$0.27
$0.10
63%
Far Cry 3: ЧУМОВОЙ НАБОР ДОПОЛНЕНИЙ
$5.42
$1.6
70%
Far Cry® 4
$39.99
$13.19
67%
FAR CRY 4 SEASON PASS
$29.99
$9.8
67%
Far Cry®5 — Season Pass
$29.99
$14.9
50%
Far Cry® 5
$59.99
$11.99
80%
FAR CRY 6 DELUXE EDITION
$79.99
$39.99
50%
Far Cry® 6 Gold Edition
$99.99
$49.99
50%
Far Cry® 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition
$14.99
$9.7
35%
Far Cry Instincts Predator
$8.14
$2.4
71%
Frontlines:Fuel of War
$8.14
$2.03
75%
Full Spectrum Warrior
$8.14
$2.0
75%
Genesis Alpha One
$29.99
$7.49
75%
Insurgency: Sandstorm — Deluxe Edition
$79.99
$43.99
45%
Lost Planet 2
$10.18
$2.03
80%
Lost Planet 3
$12.22
$2.44
80%
Necromunda: Hired Gun
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Necromunda: Hired Gun — Hunter’s Bounty Pack
$2.99
$2.0
33%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
$19.99
$4.99
75%
Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2
$19.99
$4.99
75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Ultimate Edition
$99.99
$59.99
40%
RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition
$49.99
$19.99
60%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
$34.99
$17.49
50%
RACCOON CITY EDITION
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
$39.99
$15.99
60%
Набор Resident Evil «3 в 1»
$59.49
$19.63
67%
Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition
$79.99
$43.99
45%
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
$39.99
$9.99
75%
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
$19.99
$4.99
75%
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
$14.99
$2.99
80%
Spec Ops: The Line
$23.09
$4.61
80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Deluxe Edition
$69.99
$13.99
80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Year 1 Pass
$39.99
$15.9
60%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands — Standard Edition
$49.99
$12.49
75%
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Gold Edition
$49.99
$12.49
75%
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
$49.99
$24.9
50%
Resident Evil Village
$69.99
$34.99
50%
Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition
$89.99
$62.99
30%
PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER
$39.99
$31.99
20%
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS
$59.99
$8.99
85%
ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition
$84.99
$21.24
75%
Antiquia Lost
$14.99
$7.49
50%
Asdivine Kamura
$14.99
$7.49
50%
BALAN WONDERWORLD
$39.99
$11.9
70%
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
$29.99
$7.4
75%
Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
$19.99
$10.9
45%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
$16.99
$12.74
25%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
$44.99
$33.74
25%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
$16.99
$12.74
25%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
$16.99
$12.74
25%
Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n Goblins
$2.29
$1.1
52%
CODE SHIFTER
$16.99
$5.0
71%
CODE VEIN
$59.99
$11.99
80%
Crash ‘n the Boys Street Challenge
$4.99
$3.4
32%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
$24.99
$7.49
70%
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
$33.99
$16.99
50%
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
$44.99
$22.49
50%
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
$34.99
$17.49
50%
Devil May Cry HD Collection
$29.99
$17.9
40%
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
$44.99
$22.49
50%
DOUBLE DRAGON
$4.99
$3.4
32%
DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge
$4.99
$3.4
32%
DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones
$4.99
$3.4
32%
Double Dragon 4
$6.89
$3.4
51%
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ — FighterZ Edition
$94.99
$14.24
85%
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
$39.99
$5.99
85%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
$64.99
$9.74
85%
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition
$99.99
$39.99
60%
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2
$49.99
$29.9
40%
DRAGON QUEST® XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age™ — Definitive Edition
$39.99
$25.9
35%
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
$29.99
$8.9
70%
Набор всех Season Pass для DYNASTY WARRIORS 9
$64.99
$32.4
50%
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Complete Edition
$89.99
$44.99
50%
Season Pass
$24.99
$9.9
60%
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9: Season Pass 2
$44.99
$20.2
55%
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9: Season Pass 3
$44.99
$22.4
50%
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Special Scenario Edition
$49.99
$24.99
50%
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Special Weapon Edition
$44.99
$22.49
50%
PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER Digital Deluxe Edition
$54.99
$43.99
20%
FINAL FANTASY IX
$20.99
$10.4
50%
FINAL FANTASY VII
$15.99
$7.9
51%
FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
$19.99
$9.9
50%
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
$49.99
$24.9
50%
FINAL FANTASY XIII
$9.79
$4.8
51%
FINAL FANTASY XIII-2
$9.50
$4.75
50%
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES
$9.99
$3.99
60%
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
$29.99
$11.9
60%
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION
$34.99
$17.49
50%
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK
$14.99
$7.4
51%
Сезонный абонемент FINAL FANTASY XV
$14.99
$7.4
51%
FINAL FANTASY XV: ЭПИЗОД «ГЛАДИОЛУС»
$4.99
$2.4
52%
FINAL FANTASY XV: ЭПИЗОД «ИГНИС»
$4.99
$2.4
52%
FINAL FANTASY XV: ЭПИЗОД «ПРОМПТО»
$4.99
$2.4
52%
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
$29.99
$20.0
33%
Ikaruga
$5.42
$2.7
50%
Katamari Damacy REROLL
$29.99
$9.8
67%
LA-MULANA
$14.99
$7.4
51%
LA-MULANA 2
$24.99
$12.4
50%
LIGHTNING RETURNS FFXIII
$12.22
$6.11
50%
Little Nightmares
$19.99
$4.99
75%
MHW:I — Полный набор музыки
$14.99
$8.9
41%
MHW:I — Полный набор жестов и поз
$16.99
$10.1
41%
MHW:I — Полный набор причесок
$9.99
$5.9
41%
MHW:I — Полный набор костюмов проводника
$14.99
$8.9
41%
MHW:I — Полный набор кулонов
$24.99
$14.9
40%
MHW:I — Полный набор украшений для комнаты
$24.99
$14.9
40%
MHW:I — Полный набор стикеров
$7.99
$4.7
41%
Mighty No. 9
$19.99
$3.99
80%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, комплект Deluxe
$14.99
$11.2
25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, издание Digital Deluxe
$39.99
$26.7
33%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, расшир. издание Digital Deluxe
$49.99
$37.49
25%
Monster Hunter: World — Complete Gesture Pack
$24.99
$9.9
60%
Monster Hunter: World — Complete Handler Costume Pack
$14.99
$5.9
61%
Monster Hunter: World — Complete Sticker Pack
$9.99
$3.9
61%
Monster Hunter: World — DLC Collection
$39.99
$15.9
60%
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Deluxe Edition
$74.99
$24.74
67%
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE
$59.99
$8.99
85%
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1
$19.99
$4.9
75%
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
$19.99
$5.9
70%
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst
$19.99
$5.9
70%
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
$69.99
$17.49
75%
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
$59.99
$5.99
90%
NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja Storm
$19.99
$5.9
70%
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
$59.99
$29.99
50%
OCTOPATH TRAVELER
$59.99
$29.9
50%
ŌKAMI HD
$19.99
$9.9
50%
ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD — Gold Edition
$84.49
$12.67
85%
ONE PIECE World Seeker Deluxe Edition
$89.99
$13.49
85%
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Deluxe Edition
$74.99
$11.24
85%
Onimusha: Warlords
$19.99
$7.9
60%
PAC-MAN 256
$4.99
$2.4
52%
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
$29.99
$14.9
50%
Project CARS 2
$59.99
$8.99
85%
Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition
$89.99
$13.49
85%
Radiant Silvergun
$8.14
$4.0
51%
Renegade
$4.99
$3.4
32%
Resident Evil
$19.99
$4.9
75%
Resident Evil 0
$19.99
$4.99
75%
RESIDENT EVIL 2
$34.99
$13.99
60%
RESIDENT EVIL 3
$44.99
$17.99
60%
resident evil 4
$19.99
$7.9
60%
Resident Evil 5
$19.99
$7.99
60%
Resident Evil 6
$19.99
$7.99
60%
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
$19.99
$15.99
20%
Resident Evil Revelations
$19.99
$7.9
60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
$29.99
$11.99
60%
Полный комплект Resident Evil Village и Resident Evil 7
$89.99
$53.99
40%
River City Ransom
$4.99
$3.4
32%
Romancing SaGa 2
$24.99
$7.4
70%
Romancing SaGa 3
$29.99
$8.9
70%
RPGolf Legends
$29.99
$20.9
30%
R-Type® Final 2
$39.99
$31.99
20%
Ruinverse
$14.99
$8.24
45%
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition
$79.99
$39.99
50%
SOULCALIBUR VI
$59.99
$8.99
85%
Strider
$14.99
$2.9
81%
Super Dodge Ball
$4.99
$3.4
32%
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET
$39.99
$9.99
75%
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
$49.99
$9.99
80%
TEKKEN 7 — Originals Edition
$99.98
$19.99
80%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
$19.99
$6.59
67%
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition
$59.99
$40.19
33%
Twin Mirror
$29.99
$9.8
67%
WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate
$59.99
$29.99
50%
WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack Deluxe Edition
$49.99
$29.9
40%
WARRIORS OROCHI 4 Ultimate
$69.99
$41.99
40%
WARRIORS OROCHI 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition
$79.99
$47.99
40%
WARRIORS OROCHI 4: Season Pass
$29.99
$17.9
40%
WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack
$39.99
$23.9
40%
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA
$39.99
$15.9
60%
Insurgency: Sandstorm — Gold Edition
$89,99
$49,99
44%
с Gold
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
$29,99
$8,99
70%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed® Изгой. Обновленная версия
$29,99
$9,89
67%
с Gold
Deep Rock Galactic
$9,99
$6,49
35%
с Gold
Just Die Already
$13,99
$6,29
55%
с Gold
Симулятор ОЛЕЕЕЕНЯ: Самая обычная оленья игра
$19,99
$11,99
40%
с Gold
Rayman® Origins
$8.14
$2.7
67%
Treasure Hunter Simulator
$11,98
$7,18
40%
с Gold
Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway
$6,78
$2,71
60%
с Gold
Angels of Death
$14,99
$8,99
40%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed®IV Черный флаг™ – «Крик свободы»
$9,99
$2,49
75%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed Revelations
$6,99
$2,09
70%
с Gold
Boggle
$9,99
$3,99
60%
с Gold
Комплект улучшения Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology
$49,99
$24,99
50%
с Gold
Deep Rock Galactic — Deluxe Edition
$39,99
$25,99
35%
с Gold
Deep Rock Galactic — Ultimate Edition
$49,99
$32,49
35%
с Gold
Faery: Legends of Avalon
$5,42
$1,08
80%
с Gold
Монстры на каникулах: Приключения в страшных сказках
$39,99
$29,99
25%
с Gold
Miden Tower
$14,99
$7,49
50%
с Gold
Monster Viator
$14,99
$7,49
50%
с Gold
Necromunda: Underhive Wars
$19,99
$9,99
50%
с Gold
Outbreak Co-Op Collection
$29,99
$8,99
70%
с Gold
Rayman® Legends
$9,5
$2,37
75%
с Gold
Отряд спасателей Райана
$39,99
$29,99
25%
с Gold
Shape Up Gold Edition
$44,99
$11,24
75%
с Gold
Space Hulk: Tactics
$14,99
$2,99
80%
с Gold
The Pillar: Puzzle Escape
$9,99
$2,99
70%
с Gold
The Surge — Augmented Edition
$29,99
$8,99
70%
с Gold
Touhou Luna Nights
$17,99
$12,05
33%
с Gold
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
$19,99
$9,99
50%
с Gold
Foreclosed
$19.99
$5.9
70%
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
$29.99
$7.4
75%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Endeavor Veteran Pack
$11.98
$8.0
33%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Hardened Marine Pack
$4.78
$3.2
33%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Wey-Yu Armoury
$11.98
$8.0
33%
Skate 3
$16.29
$4.07
75%
skate.
$10.18
$3.3
68%
Dragon Age™: Инквизиция — издание «Игра года»
$39.99
$7.99
80%
Комплект BioWare
$59.99
$14.99
75%
Dragon Age: Начало
$16.29
$4.07
75%
Dragon Age™ 2
$10.18
$2.54
75%
Mass Effect 2
$16.99
$4.24
75%
Mass Effect™ 3
$16.29
$4.07
75%
Mass Effect™: Andromeda — стандартное издание рекрута
$29.99
$10.49
65%
Mass Effect™: Andromeda — издание рекрута Deluxe
$39.99
$9.99
75%
FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION
$20.37
$5.09
75%
Dead Space™
$10.18
$2.54
75%
Dead Space™ 2
$16.29
$4.07
75%
Dead Space™ 3
$16.29
$4.07
75%
Alice: Madness Returns
$9.50
$2.37
75%
Самое полное издание STAR WARS™ Battlefront™
$19.99
$4.99
75%
Plants vs. Zombies™: Битва за Нейборвиль
$29.99
$5.99
80%
Plants vs. Zombies™: Битва за Нейборвиль Издание Deluxe
$39.99
$7.99
80%
Super Hydorah
$23.98
$11.9
50%
Task Force Kampas
$5.99
$2.3
62%
112th Seed
$4.99
$1.9
62%
Many Faces: Console Edition
$4.99
$1.9
62%
She Sees Red Interactive Movie
$11.98
$3.5
71%
Landflix Odyssey
$6.99
$2.0
71%
Mahjong Adventure DX
$7.99
$3.9
51%
Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio
$4.99
$2.4
52%
AntVentor
$8.38
$4.1
51%
All-Star Fruit Racing
$19.99
$1.9
90%
Tears of Avia
$14.99
$10.4
31%
SokoBunny
$5.99
$2.9
52%
Bunny Parking
$5.99
$2.9
52%
May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville
$14.99
$9.7
35%
We. The Revolution
$19.99
$5.9
70%
Them Bombs
$10.42
$3.6
65%
ReactorX
$4.99
$2.9
42%
Smart Moves
$4.99
$3.9
22%
Let’s Cook Together
$15.58
$4.6
70%
Light Fairytale Episode 2
$11.98
$8.9
26%
Light Fairytale Episode 1
$11.98
$5.9
51%
RainCity
$5.99
$3.5
42%
Lawn Mowing Simulator
$19.99
$11.99
40%
I Am Fish
$19.99
$7.9
60%
Skater XL
$47.98
$35.9
25%
Deep Rock Galactic — Rival Tech Pack
$7.99
$5.1
36%
Deep Rock Galactic — Supporter Upgrade
$14.99
$9.7
35%
Deep Rock Galactic — Roughneck Pack
$7.99
$5.1
36%
Deep Rock Galactic — Dawn of the Dread Pack
$7.99
$5.1
36%
Deep Rock Galactic — Dark Future Pack
$7.99
$5.1
36%
Deep Rock Galactic — MegaCorp Pack
$7.99
$5.1
36%
Gang Beasts
$19.99
$9.9
50%
Chivalry 2
$39.99
$26.79
33%
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
$23.98
$15.5
35%
Human Fall Flat
$19.99
$6.59
67%
Sniper Elite 4
$59.99
$5.99
90%
Stardew Valley
$14.99
$10.4
31%
Farm Together
$19.99
$11.99
40%
Blightbound
$19.99
$9.9
50%
Enter The Gungeon
$14.99
$7.4
51%
Pikuniku
$12.99
$3.2
75%
Inertial Drift
$20.49
$11.2
45%
Super Pixel Racers
$17.98
$2.6
86%
WARBORN
$24.99
$14.9
40%
Riptide GP: Renegade
$9.99
$3.9
61%
Operation: Tango
$23.98
$13.1
45%
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
$19.99
$4.99
75%
Hexagroove: Tactical DJ
$41.98
$29.3
30%
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
$14.99
$7.49
50%
SpeedRunners
$9.99
$2.49
75%
Streets of Rogue
$19.99
$7.99
60%
Unrailed!
$7.99
$1.9
76%
Save Your Nuts
$5.98
$2.9
52%
Liftoff: Drone Racing
$24.99
$12.49
50%
Liftoff: Drone Racing Deluxe Edition
$29.99
$14.99
50%
Chivalry 2 Special Edition
$49.99
$33.49
33%
Road Redemption
$19.99
$7.9
60%
Bombfest
$12.99
$3.2
75%
Star Crossed
$9.99
$2.9
71%
HITMAN™ 2 — Золотое издание
$99.99
$24.99
75%
Towaga: Among Shadows
$14.99
$1.4
91%
Crazy Strike Bowling EX
$12.99
$2.5
81%
Screencheat
$14.99
$4.49
70%
Deployment
$1.99
$0.9
55%
We Are The Dwarves
$4.98
$0.9
82%
Redout: Lightspeed Edition
$39.99
$15.99
60%
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
$34.99
$5.2
85%
Omen of Sorrow
$19.99
$12.9
35%
Outbreak: The Undying Collection
$49.99
$14.9
70%
KungFu Kickball
$19.99
$16.9
15%
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020
$11.98
$3.5
71%
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 + Glaive: Brick Breaker Bundle
$21.58
$5.3
75%
For The King
$24.99
$7.4
70%
The Ascent
$29.99
$17.99
40%
Embr
$19.99
$7.9
60%
Hotshot Racing
$19.99
$3.9
80%
Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020
$32.49
$16.24
50%
Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
$14.99
$5.99
60%
A Gummy’s Life
$23.98
$16.7
30%
Tetris® Effect: Connected
$47.98
$23.9
50%
Chess Ultra
$12.49
$4.99
60%
Pure Pool
$9.99
$3.99
60%
Poker Club
$18.49
$13.86
25%
Conan Exiles
$44.99
$17.99
60%
Conan Chop Chop
$19.99
$13.9
30%
3on3 FreeStyle — Набор персонажей Джека
$12.99
$9.0
31%
3on3 FreeStyle — Deacon Character Package
$12.99
$9.0
31%
3on3 FreeStyle – 550 Points FS
$49.99
$39.9
20%
Bassmaster® Fishing 2022
$41.99
$23.09
45%
Ashen
$39.99
$11.99
70%
Ashen: Definitive Edition
$47.99
$14.39
70%
Faeria
$19.99
$4.99
75%
At Sundown: Shots in the Dark
$19.99
$1.9
90%
Shotgun Farmers
$11.98
$8.3
31%
99Vidas
$9.99
$4.9
51%
Citadel: Forged with Fire
$47.98
$14.3
70%
Century — Arisen Pack
$23.91
$11.9
50%
По материалам: newxboxone