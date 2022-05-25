Список игр в аналоге Game Pass от Playstation — подписке Plus Extra и Premium
На территории азиатских стран компания Sony запустила ранее анонсированные уровни подписок Playstation Plus — Extra и Premium. Напомним, что подписка Playstation Plus на новых уровнях является неким аналогом Game Pass и дает доступ к широкой библиотеке игр, которые можно скачать на консоль Playstation 4 или Playstation 5 и играть.
На уровне Playstation Plus Extra на старте игроки получили 215 проектов — полный их список можно посмотреть ниже.Список игр Playstation Plus Extra
11-11 Memories Retold
2Dark
Abzu
Adr1ft
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Alienation
AO Tennis 2
Ashen
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Assetto Corsa Competizione (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Avicii Invector
Balan Wonderworld (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Bee Simulator
Blasphemous
Bloodborne
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Bomber Crew
Bound
Bound by Flame
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Caladrius Blaze
Call of Cthulhu
Child of Light
Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!
Chronos: Before the Ashes
Cities: Skylines
Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
Control: Ultimate Edition (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders 3
Days Gone
Death end re;Quest2
Death Stranding (версия для PS4)
Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (версия для PS5)
Deliver Us the Moon
Demon’s Souls
Desperados 3
Destruction Allstars
Detroit: Become Human
Dreamfall Chapters
Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
Eagle Flight
Elex
Embr
Entwined
Everybody’s Golf
Fade to Silence
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
Far Cry 4
Fighting EX Layer — Standard Version
Final Fantasy 7
Final Fantasy 8 Remastered
Final Fantasy 9
Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster
Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition
Flatout 4: Total Insanity
For Honor
For the King
Foreclosed (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Friday the 13th: The Game
Get Even
Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Ghostrunner (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
God of War
Golf with Your Friends
Graveyard Keeper
Gravity Rush 2
Greedfall (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Grip: Combat Racing
Gunvolt Chronicles Lumious Avenger 9
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition
Hello Neighbor
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
Homefront: The Revolution
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
Hotshot Racing
How to Survive 2
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
Hue
Human Fall Flat (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
I am Dead (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
inFamous Second Son
inFamous First Light
Injustice 2
Journey to the Savage Planet
Killzone Shadow Fall
Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Kingdom Two Crowns
Knack
Kona (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Last Day of June
Last Stop
Lawn Mowing Simulator (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Left Alive
Legendary Fishing
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LittleBigPlanet 3
Magicka 2
Maneater
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Matterfall
MediEvil
Megadimension Neptunia 7
Mighty No. 9
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
Monster Truck Championship (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Mortal Kombat 11 (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Moving Out
Mudrunner
MXGP 2021
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
NBA 2K22 (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Necromunda: Underhive Wars
Observation
Observer: System Redux
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
Outer Wilds
Overcooked! 2
Overpass
Pathfinder: Kingmaker — Definitive Edition
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
PGA Tour 2K21
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Pixel Piracy
Portal Knights
Prison Architect
Project Cars 2
Red Dead Redemption 2
Relicta
Resogun
Returnal (только PS5)
Ride 4 (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Risk Urban Assault
Saints Row: The Third Remastered (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Secret Neighbor
Shadow of the Beast
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadow Warrior 3
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
Sniper Elite 4
Soma
South Park: The Stick of Truth
South Park: The Fractured but Whole
Space Crew: Legendary Edition
Space Hulk: Deathwing — Enhanced Edition
Space Hulk: Tactics
Space Junkies
Star Ocean First Departure R
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Steep
Steins;Gate Elite
Stellaris: Console Edition
Surviving Mars
Tearaway Unfolded
Tennis World Tour 2
Terraria
The Artful Escape
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Council — The Complete Season
The Crew
The Crew 2
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
The Fisherman — Fishing Planet
The Last Guardian
The Lego Movie Videogame
The Messenger
The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
The Surge
The Surge 2
The Technomancer
This is the Police
This is the Police 2
This War of Mine: The Little Ones
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Tour de France 2021
TowerFall Ascension
Trackmania Turbo
Transference
Trials Fusion
Trials of the Blood Dragon
Trials Rising
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (версия для PS4)
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (версия для PS4)
Until Dawn
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
Vampyr
Virginia
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr
Warhammer: Chaosbane — Slayer Edition (версия для PS5)
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Watch Dogs
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Werewolves Within
World of Final Fantasy
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
Wreckfest (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)
XCOM 2
Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
Ys 8: Lacrimosa of DANA
Zombi
Zombie Army 4: Dead War
[свернуть]
В подписку Playstation Plus Deluxe входят все перечисленные выше игры, а также несколько дополнительных проектов — это различные игры с ранних консолей Playstation. Таких дополнительных игр еще 50 штук (если не брать в расчет проекты, которые работают только через «облако».Дополнительные игры для уровня Deluxe
Ape Escape
Batman: Return to Arkham — Arkham Asylum
Batman: Return to Arkham — Arkham City
Beyond: Two Souls
BioShock Remastered
BioShock 2 Remastered
Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Crysis Remastered
Darksiders Warmastered Edition
Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition
Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
Deadlight: Director’s Cut
Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
Echochrome
God of War 3 Remastered
Gravity Rush Remastered
Heavy Rain
Hot Shots Golf
Hotline Miami
IQ: Intelligent Qube
Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
Jak 2
Jak 3
Jak X: Combat Racing
Jumping Flash!
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
Lego Harry Potter Collection
LocoRoco Remastered
LocoRoco 2 Remastered
Mafia: Definitive Edition
Mafia 2: Definitive Edition
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro: Last Light Redux
Mr. Driller
Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
Outcast: Second Contact
Patapon Remastered
Patapon 2 Remastered
Rainbow Moon
Resident Evil
Syphon Filter
Tekken 2
The Last of Us Remastered
The Last of Us: Left Behind
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Wild Arms
WipEout: Omega Collection
Worms Armageddon
Worms World Party
[свернуть]