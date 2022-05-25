Список игр в аналоге Game Pass от Playstation — подписке Plus Extra и Premium

Вадим Карасев





На территории азиатских стран компания Sony запустила ранее анонсированные уровни подписок Playstation Plus — Extra и Premium. Напомним, что подписка Playstation Plus на новых уровнях является неким аналогом Game Pass и дает доступ к широкой библиотеке игр, которые можно скачать на консоль Playstation 4 или Playstation 5 и играть.

На уровне Playstation Plus Extra на старте игроки получили 215 проектов — полный их список можно посмотреть ниже.

Список игр Playstation Plus Extra11-11 Memories Retold2DarkAbzuAdr1ftAge of Wonders: PlanetfallAlienationAO Tennis 2AshenAssassin’s Creed Valhalla (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Assetto Corsa Competizione (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Avicii InvectorBalan Wonderworld (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Batman: Arkham KnightBattle Chasers: NightwarBee SimulatorBlasphemousBloodborneBloodstained: Ritual of the NightBomber CrewBoundBound by FlameBrothers: A Tale of Two SonsCaladrius BlazeCall of CthulhuChild of LightChocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!Chronos: Before the AshesCities: SkylinesConcrete Genie: Digital Deluxe EditionControl: Ultimate Edition (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD EditionDarksiders GenesisDarksiders 3Days GoneDeath end re;Quest2Death Stranding (версия для PS4)Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (версия для PS5)Deliver Us the MoonDemon’s SoulsDesperados 3Destruction AllstarsDetroit: Become HumanDreamfall ChaptersDynasty Warriors 8 EmpiresEagle FlightElexEmbrEntwinedEverybody’s GolfFade to SilenceFar Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic EditionFar Cry 3: Classic EditionFar Cry 4Fighting EX Layer — Standard VersionFinal Fantasy 7Final Fantasy 8 RemasteredFinal Fantasy 9Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD RemasterFinal Fantasy 12 The Zodiac AgeFinal Fantasy 15 Royal EditionFlatout 4: Total InsanityFor HonorFor the KingForeclosed (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Friday the 13th: The GameGet EvenGhost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Ghostrunner (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)God of WarGolf with Your FriendsGraveyard KeeperGravity Rush 2Greedfall (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Grip: Combat RacingGunvolt Chronicles Lumious Avenger 9Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special EditionHello NeighborHollow Knight: Voidheart EditionHomefront: The RevolutionHorizon Zero Dawn Complete EditionHotline Miami 2: Wrong NumberHotshot RacingHow to Survive 2How to Survive: Storm Warning EditionHueHuman Fall Flat (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)I am Dead (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)inFamous Second SoninFamous First LightInjustice 2Journey to the Savage PlanetKillzone Shadow FallKillzone: Shadow Fall InterceptKingdom Come: DeliveranceKingdom Two CrownsKnackKona (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Last Day of JuneLast StopLawn Mowing Simulator (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Left AliveLegendary FishingLEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamLittleBigPlanet 3Magicka 2ManeaterMarvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year EditionMarvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)MatterfallMediEvilMegadimension Neptunia 7Mighty No. 9Monster Jam Steel Titans 2Monster Truck Championship (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Mortal Kombat 11 (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Moving OutMudrunnerMXGP 2021My Friend PedroMy Time at PortiaNBA 2K Playgrounds 2NBA 2K22 (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Necromunda: Underhive WarsObservationObserver: System ReduxOddworld: New ‘n’ TastyOuter WildsOvercooked! 2OverpassPathfinder: Kingmaker — Definitive EditionPayday 2: Crimewave EditionPGA Tour 2K21Pillars of Eternity: Complete EditionPixel PiracyPortal KnightsPrison ArchitectProject Cars 2Red Dead Redemption 2RelictaResogunReturnal (только PS5)Ride 4 (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Risk Urban AssaultSaints Row: The Third Remastered (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Secret NeighborShadow of the BeastShadow of the ColossusShadow Warrior 3Shiness: The Lightning KingdomSniper Elite 4SomaSouth Park: The Stick of TruthSouth Park: The Fractured but WholeSpace Crew: Legendary EditionSpace Hulk: Deathwing — Enhanced EditionSpace Hulk: TacticsSpace JunkiesStar Ocean First Departure RStar Trek: Bridge CrewStarlink: Battle for AtlasSteepSteins;Gate EliteStellaris: Console EditionSurviving MarsTearaway UnfoldedTennis World Tour 2TerrariaThe Artful EscapeThe Book of Unwritten Tales 2The Council — The Complete SeasonThe CrewThe Crew 2The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel UnlimitedThe Fisherman — Fishing PlanetThe Last GuardianThe Lego Movie VideogameThe MessengerThe Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of MemoriesThe SurgeThe Surge 2The TechnomancerThis is the PoliceThis is the Police 2This War of Mine: The Little OnesTom Clancy’s The DivisionTotally Reliable Delivery ServiceTour de France 2021TowerFall AscensionTrackmania TurboTransferenceTrials FusionTrials of the Blood DragonTrials RisingTT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (версия для PS4)Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (версия для PS4)Until DawnValiant Hearts: The Great WarVampyrVirginiaWarhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — MartyrWarhammer: Chaosbane — Slayer Edition (версия для PS5)Warhammer: ChaosbaneWatch DogsWerewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Werewolves WithinWorld of Final FantasyWRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)Wreckfest (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)XCOM 2Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School lifeYs 8: Lacrimosa of DANAZombiZombie Army 4: Dead War[свернуть]

В подписку Playstation Plus Deluxe входят все перечисленные выше игры, а также несколько дополнительных проектов — это различные игры с ранних консолей Playstation. Таких дополнительных игр еще 50 штук (если не брать в расчет проекты, которые работают только через «облако».

Дополнительные игры для уровня DeluxeApe EscapeBatman: Return to Arkham — Arkham AsylumBatman: Return to Arkham — Arkham CityBeyond: Two SoulsBioShock RemasteredBioShock 2 RemasteredBioshock Infinite: The Complete EditionBorderlands: The Handsome CollectionCrysis RemasteredDarksiders Warmastered EditionDarksiders 2 Deathinitive EditionDead Nation: Apocalypse EditionDeadlight: Director’s CutDisney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the RescueEchochromeGod of War 3 RemasteredGravity Rush RemasteredHeavy RainHot Shots GolfHotline MiamiIQ: Intelligent QubeJak & Daxter: The Precursor LegacyJak 2Jak 3Jak X: Combat RacingJumping Flash!Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-ReckoningLego Harry Potter CollectionLocoRoco RemasteredLocoRoco 2 RemasteredMafia: Definitive EditionMafia 2: Definitive EditionMetro 2033 ReduxMetro: Last Light ReduxMr. DrillerOddworld: Abe’s OddyseeOutcast: Second ContactPatapon RemasteredPatapon 2 RemasteredRainbow MoonResident EvilSyphon FilterTekken 2The Last of Us RemasteredThe Last of Us: Left BehindUncharted: The Nathan Drake CollectionWild ArmsWipEout: Omega CollectionWorms ArmageddonWorms World Party[свернуть]