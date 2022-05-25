Список игр в аналоге Game Pass от Playstation — подписке Plus Extra и Premium
На территории азиатских стран компания Sony запустила ранее анонсированные уровни подписок Playstation Plus — Extra и Premium. Напомним, что подписка Playstation Plus на новых уровнях является неким аналогом Game Pass и дает доступ к широкой библиотеке игр, которые можно скачать на консоль Playstation 4 или Playstation 5 и играть.

На уровне Playstation Plus Extra на старте игроки получили 215 проектов — полный их список можно посмотреть ниже.

Список игр Playstation Plus Extra

11-11 Memories Retold



2Dark



Abzu



Adr1ft



Age of Wonders: Planetfall



Alienation



AO Tennis 2



Ashen



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Assetto Corsa Competizione (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Avicii Invector



Balan Wonderworld (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Batman: Arkham Knight



Battle Chasers: Nightwar



Bee Simulator



Blasphemous



Bloodborne



Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night



Bomber Crew



Bound



Bound by Flame



Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons



Caladrius Blaze



Call of Cthulhu



Child of Light



Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!



Chronos: Before the Ashes



Cities: Skylines



Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition



Control: Ultimate Edition (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition



Darksiders Genesis



Darksiders 3



Days Gone



Death end re;Quest2



Death Stranding (версия для PS4)



Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (версия для PS5)



Deliver Us the Moon



Demon’s Souls



Desperados 3



Destruction Allstars



Detroit: Become Human



Dreamfall Chapters



Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires



Eagle Flight



Elex



Embr



Entwined



Everybody’s Golf



Fade to Silence



Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition



Far Cry 3: Classic Edition



Far Cry 4



Fighting EX Layer — Standard Version



Final Fantasy 7



Final Fantasy 8 Remastered



Final Fantasy 9



Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster



Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age



Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition



Flatout 4: Total Insanity



For Honor



For the King



Foreclosed (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Friday the 13th: The Game



Get Even



Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Ghostrunner (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



God of War



Golf with Your Friends



Graveyard Keeper



Gravity Rush 2



Greedfall (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Grip: Combat Racing



Gunvolt Chronicles Lumious Avenger 9



Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition



Hello Neighbor



Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition



Homefront: The Revolution



Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition



Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number



Hotshot Racing



How to Survive 2



How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition



Hue



Human Fall Flat (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



I am Dead (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



inFamous Second Son



inFamous First Light



Injustice 2



Journey to the Savage Planet



Killzone Shadow Fall



Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept



Kingdom Come: Deliverance



Kingdom Two Crowns



Knack



Kona (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Last Day of June



Last Stop



Lawn Mowing Simulator (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Left Alive



Legendary Fishing



LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham



LittleBigPlanet 3



Magicka 2



Maneater



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition



Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Matterfall



MediEvil



Megadimension Neptunia 7



Mighty No. 9



Monster Jam Steel Titans 2



Monster Truck Championship (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Mortal Kombat 11 (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Moving Out



Mudrunner



MXGP 2021



My Friend Pedro



My Time at Portia



NBA 2K Playgrounds 2



NBA 2K22 (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Necromunda: Underhive Wars



Observation



Observer: System Redux



Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty



Outer Wilds



Overcooked! 2



Overpass



Pathfinder: Kingmaker — Definitive Edition



Payday 2: Crimewave Edition



PGA Tour 2K21



Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition



Pixel Piracy



Portal Knights



Prison Architect



Project Cars 2



Red Dead Redemption 2



Relicta



Resogun



Returnal (только PS5)



Ride 4 (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Risk Urban Assault



Saints Row: The Third Remastered (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Secret Neighbor



Shadow of the Beast



Shadow of the Colossus



Shadow Warrior 3



Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom



Sniper Elite 4



Soma



South Park: The Stick of Truth



South Park: The Fractured but Whole



Space Crew: Legendary Edition



Space Hulk: Deathwing — Enhanced Edition



Space Hulk: Tactics



Space Junkies



Star Ocean First Departure R



Star Trek: Bridge Crew



Starlink: Battle for Atlas



Steep



Steins;Gate Elite



Stellaris: Console Edition



Surviving Mars



Tearaway Unfolded



Tennis World Tour 2



Terraria



The Artful Escape



The Book of Unwritten Tales 2



The Council — The Complete Season



The Crew



The Crew 2



The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited



The Fisherman — Fishing Planet



The Last Guardian



The Lego Movie Videogame



The Messenger



The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories



The Surge



The Surge 2



The Technomancer



This is the Police



This is the Police 2



This War of Mine: The Little Ones



Tom Clancy’s The Division



Totally Reliable Delivery Service



Tour de France 2021



TowerFall Ascension



Trackmania Turbo



Transference



Trials Fusion



Trials of the Blood Dragon



Trials Rising



TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2



Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (версия для PS4)



Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (версия для PS4)



Until Dawn



Valiant Hearts: The Great War



Vampyr



Virginia



Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr



Warhammer: Chaosbane — Slayer Edition (версия для PS5)



Warhammer: Chaosbane



Watch Dogs



Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Werewolves Within



World of Final Fantasy



WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



Wreckfest (версии для Playstation 4 и Playstation 5)



XCOM 2



Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life



Ys 8: Lacrimosa of DANA



Zombi



Zombie Army 4: Dead War

В подписку Playstation Plus Deluxe входят все перечисленные выше игры, а также несколько дополнительных проектов — это различные игры с ранних консолей Playstation. Таких дополнительных игр еще 50 штук (если не брать в расчет проекты, которые работают только через «облако».

Дополнительные игры для уровня Deluxe

Ape Escape



Batman: Return to Arkham — Arkham Asylum



Batman: Return to Arkham — Arkham City



Beyond: Two Souls



BioShock Remastered



BioShock 2 Remastered



Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition



Borderlands: The Handsome Collection



Crysis Remastered



Darksiders Warmastered Edition



Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition



Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition



Deadlight: Director’s Cut



Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue



Echochrome



God of War 3 Remastered



Gravity Rush Remastered



Heavy Rain



Hot Shots Golf



Hotline Miami



IQ: Intelligent Qube



Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy



Jak 2



Jak 3



Jak X: Combat Racing



Jumping Flash!



Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning



Lego Harry Potter Collection



LocoRoco Remastered



LocoRoco 2 Remastered



Mafia: Definitive Edition



Mafia 2: Definitive Edition



Metro 2033 Redux



Metro: Last Light Redux



Mr. Driller



Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee



Outcast: Second Contact



Patapon Remastered



Patapon 2 Remastered



Rainbow Moon



Resident Evil



Syphon Filter



Tekken 2



The Last of Us Remastered



The Last of Us: Left Behind



Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection



Wild Arms



WipEout: Omega Collection



Worms Armageddon



Worms World Party

По материалам: newxboxone

