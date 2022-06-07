Распродажа игр и DLC для Xbox: 7-14 июня — 140+ позиций

Вадим Карасев





В Microsoft Store проходит очередная еженедельная распродажа игр и DLC для Xbox. На этой неделе она включает в себя всего 140 позиций. Одновременно со скидками для «золотых» подписчиков сервиса Xbox Live, проходит распродажа симуляторов.

Скидки будут доступны с 7 по 14 июня:

Название игрыБез скидкиСо скидкойСкидка (%)Aliens: Fireteam Elite$47,98$23,9950%с GoldBiomutant$57,99$28,9950%с GoldInsurgency: Sandstorm — Gold Edition$89,99$49,4945%с GoldUnturned$24,99$9,9960%с GoldEvasion From Hell$9,99$7,4925%с GoldTom Clancy’s The Division$29,99$7,4975%с GoldCrysis 3 Remastered$29,99$17,9940%с GoldTom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2$6,78$2,7160%с GoldHotshot Racing$19,99$3,9980%с GoldAssassin’s Creed Revelations$6,78$2,7160%с GoldFull Spectrum Warrior$8,14$2,0375%с GoldThe Crew$29,99$8,9970%с GoldShantae and the Seven Sirens$29,99$17,9940%с GoldRayman 3 HD$5,42$2,1660%с GoldAsdivine Cross$14,99$8,9940%с GoldBeyond Good & Evil HD$5,42$2,1660%с GoldBloody Rally Show$19,99$13,3933%с GoldChroma Quaternion$14,99$9,7435%с GoldCrimson Spires$19,99$9,9950%с GoldCrysis 2 Remastered$29,99$17,9940%с GoldDigerati Best Sellers$37,99$5,6985%с GoldEmpire of Sin — Deluxe Edition$49,99$24,9950%с GoldI Am Alive™$8,14$2,4470%с GoldINDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall$14,99$3,775%с GoldInsurgency: Sandstorm — Deluxe Edition$79,99$43,9945%с GoldMasters of Anima$6,99$1,7475%с GoldRuvato: Original Complex$17,98$8,9950%с GoldShantae: Risky’s Revenge — Director’s Cut$9,99$4,9950%с GoldShiness: The Lightning Kingdom$9,99$1,9980%с GoldTransference™$24,99$7,4970%с GoldUnbound: Worlds Apart$19,99$13,3933%с GoldONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD — Gold Edition$84,89$12,7385%с GoldYonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles$29.99$14.950%Crimson Keep$19.99$3.980%The Surge: A Walk in the Park$4.99$3.334%The Surge — The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion$4.99$3.334%One Hundred Ways$11.98$5.951%Swim Out$5.99$1.772%RAZED$11.99$1.786%Butterfly$4.99$3.922%Butterfly 2$4.99$3.922%Outbreak: Complete Collection$79.99$55.930%For The King$24.99$7.470%Human Fall Flat$19.99$5.9970%Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s Revenge$4.99$3.726%Alexio$4.99$3.922%Gang Beasts$19.99$9.950%Clone Drone in the Danger Zone$23.98$16.730%Rusty Gun$4.99$3.432%Lord of the Сlick$4.99$3.432%Иллюзия бесконечности$12.99$1.985%Inukari — Chase of Deception$6.99$1.776%Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure$8.38$4.151%The King’s Bird$19.99$3.980%Bonkies$9.99$3.961%Darkwood$9.99$3.961%Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+$15.58$2.385%Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil$11.99$5.951%Dead by Daylight: глава Hour of the Witch$4.99$2.452%Dead by Daylight: глава Hellraiser$4.99$3.432%Dead by Daylight: Глава Portrait of a Murder$7.99$3.951%Dead by Daylight: ALL-KILL$7.99$3.951%Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face®$4.99$2.452%Dead by Daylight: The Halloween® 之章$7.99$3.951%Dead by Daylight: Leatherface™$4.99$2.452%Fall of Light: Darkest Edition$14.99$2.981%Cyber Pool$4.99$3.432%Overwatch® Legendary Edition$79.99$26.3967%Car Mechanic Simulator 2021$29.99$25.4915%Green Hell$29.98$20.930%theHunter: Call of the Wild™ — Diamond Bundle$64.99$29.2455%Bus Simulator 21$49.99$37.4925%Fishing: North Atlantic$35.98$23.3835%AER — Memories of Old$14.99$1.491%Aery — сломанные воспоминания$14.99$7.451%Airborne Kingdom$29.98$23.920%Aircraft Evolution$9.99$4.951%Alchemist Simulator$12.49$9.921%Bassmaster® Fishing 2022: Deluxe Edition$49.99$12.4975%Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom$19.99$10.945%Bomber Crew$13.68$2.7380%Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition$16.41$3.2880%Bus Simulator$39.99$23.9940%Bus Simulator 21 — Extended Edition$54.99$41.2425%Calico$11.99$8.331%Car Mechanic Simulator$29.99$16.4945%Chess Ultra$12.49$4.9960%Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition$39.99$9.9975%ClusterTruck$14.99$3.775%Construction Simulator 2 US — Console Edition$14.99$5.961%Construction Simulator 3 — Console Edition$14.99$8.941%Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!$15.58$3.876%Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!$29.98$10.465%Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!$23.98$9.560%Crossroads Inn$29.99$14.950%Esports Life Tycoon$19.99$9.950%Evil Genius 2: World Domination$39.99$23.9940%Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition$59.99$35.9940%Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition$29.99$11.9960%Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition$41.98$31.4825%Football Cup 2022$5.99$4.132%Griftlands$19.99$13.333%Heliborne$29.99$14.950%Hexagroove: Tactical DJ$41.98$29.330%I Am Fish$19.99$7.960%KURSK$19.99$9.950%Lake$10.49$7.826%Lawn Mowing Simulator$19.99$11.9940%Legend of Ixtona$14.99$10.4930%Lotus Reverie: First Nexus$16.78$11.730%Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God$19.99$9.950%Mars Horizon$10.49$5.250%PC Building Simulator$17.99$5.3970%Perfect Traffic Simulator$11.98$2.381%Punch Club$9.99$1.981%Pure Pool$9.99$3.9960%Real Heroes: Firefighter HD$17.98$11.635%Realpolitiks New Power$24.99$2.490%Redout: Lightspeed Edition$39.99$15.9960%Seeds of Resilience$13.99$1.391%SIMULACRA$11.99$5.951%Snooker 19$35.99$14.3960%Sparkle 4 Tales$9.99$2.476%Stardew Valley$14.99$10.431%State of Mind$19.99$1.990%Stranded Deep$23.98$11.950%Tank Mechanic Simulator$19.99$11.940%The Complex$12.99$6.451%The Long Journey Home$19.99$1.990%theHunter: Call of the Wild™ — Starter Bundle$35.49$21.2940%Train Sim World® 2 Starter Bundle — German Edition$32.99$8.2475%Train Sim World® 2 Starter Bundle — UK Edition$32.99$8.2475%Train Sim World® 2 Starter Bundle — USA Edition$32.99$8.2475%Treasure Hunter Simulator$11.98$7.141%War Thunder — Набор A-5C$59.99$29.950%War Thunder — Набор Draken$59.99$29.950%War Thunder — Набор F-5C$59.99$29.950%We should talk.$6.99$2.071%Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?$12.99$10.321%Youtubers Life 2$47.98$33.530%