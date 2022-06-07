Распродажа игр и DLC для Xbox: 7-14 июня — 140+ позиций
Сегодня, 12:20 Вадим Карасев
В Microsoft Store проходит очередная еженедельная распродажа игр и DLC для Xbox. На этой неделе она включает в себя всего 140 позиций. Одновременно со скидками для «золотых» подписчиков сервиса Xbox Live, проходит распродажа симуляторов.
Скидки будут доступны с 7 по 14 июня:
Название игры
Без скидки
Со скидкой
Скидка (%)
Aliens: Fireteam Elite
$47,98
$23,99
50%
с Gold
Biomutant
$57,99
$28,99
50%
с Gold
Insurgency: Sandstorm — Gold Edition
$89,99
$49,49
45%
с Gold
Unturned
$24,99
$9,99
60%
с Gold
Evasion From Hell
$9,99
$7,49
25%
с Gold
Tom Clancy’s The Division
$29,99
$7,49
75%
с Gold
Crysis 3 Remastered
$29,99
$17,99
40%
с Gold
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
$6,78
$2,71
60%
с Gold
Hotshot Racing
$19,99
$3,99
80%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed Revelations
$6,78
$2,71
60%
с Gold
Full Spectrum Warrior
$8,14
$2,03
75%
с Gold
The Crew
$29,99
$8,99
70%
с Gold
Shantae and the Seven Sirens
$29,99
$17,99
40%
с Gold
Rayman 3 HD
$5,42
$2,16
60%
с Gold
Asdivine Cross
$14,99
$8,99
40%
с Gold
Beyond Good & Evil HD
$5,42
$2,16
60%
с Gold
Bloody Rally Show
$19,99
$13,39
33%
с Gold
Chroma Quaternion
$14,99
$9,74
35%
с Gold
Crimson Spires
$19,99
$9,99
50%
с Gold
Crysis 2 Remastered
$29,99
$17,99
40%
с Gold
Digerati Best Sellers
$37,99
$5,69
85%
с Gold
Empire of Sin — Deluxe Edition
$49,99
$24,99
50%
с Gold
I Am Alive™
$8,14
$2,44
70%
с Gold
INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall
$14,99
$3,7
75%
с Gold
Insurgency: Sandstorm — Deluxe Edition
$79,99
$43,99
45%
с Gold
Masters of Anima
$6,99
$1,74
75%
с Gold
Ruvato: Original Complex
$17,98
$8,99
50%
с Gold
Shantae: Risky’s Revenge — Director’s Cut
$9,99
$4,99
50%
с Gold
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
$9,99
$1,99
80%
с Gold
Transference™
$24,99
$7,49
70%
с Gold
Unbound: Worlds Apart
$19,99
$13,39
33%
с Gold
ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD — Gold Edition
$84,89
$12,73
85%
с Gold
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
$29.99
$14.9
50%
Crimson Keep
$19.99
$3.9
80%
The Surge: A Walk in the Park
$4.99
$3.3
34%
The Surge — The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
$4.99
$3.3
34%
One Hundred Ways
$11.98
$5.9
51%
Swim Out
$5.99
$1.7
72%
RAZED
$11.99
$1.7
86%
Butterfly
$4.99
$3.9
22%
Butterfly 2
$4.99
$3.9
22%
Outbreak: Complete Collection
$79.99
$55.9
30%
For The King
$24.99
$7.4
70%
Human Fall Flat
$19.99
$5.99
70%
Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s Revenge
$4.99
$3.7
26%
Alexio
$4.99
$3.9
22%
Gang Beasts
$19.99
$9.9
50%
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
$23.98
$16.7
30%
Rusty Gun
$4.99
$3.4
32%
Lord of the Сlick
$4.99
$3.4
32%
Иллюзия бесконечности
$12.99
$1.9
85%
Inukari — Chase of Deception
$6.99
$1.7
76%
Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure
$8.38
$4.1
51%
The King’s Bird
$19.99
$3.9
80%
Bonkies
$9.99
$3.9
61%
Darkwood
$9.99
$3.9
61%
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+
$15.58
$2.3
85%
Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil
$11.99
$5.9
51%
Dead by Daylight: глава Hour of the Witch
$4.99
$2.4
52%
Dead by Daylight: глава Hellraiser
$4.99
$3.4
32%
Dead by Daylight: Глава Portrait of a Murder
$7.99
$3.9
51%
Dead by Daylight: ALL-KILL
$7.99
$3.9
51%
Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face®
$4.99
$2.4
52%
Dead by Daylight: The Halloween® 之章
$7.99
$3.9
51%
Dead by Daylight: Leatherface™
$4.99
$2.4
52%
Fall of Light: Darkest Edition
$14.99
$2.9
81%
Cyber Pool
$4.99
$3.4
32%
Overwatch® Legendary Edition
$79.99
$26.39
67%
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
$29.99
$25.49
15%
Green Hell
$29.98
$20.9
30%
theHunter: Call of the Wild™ — Diamond Bundle
$64.99
$29.24
55%
Bus Simulator 21
$49.99
$37.49
25%
Fishing: North Atlantic
$35.98
$23.38
35%
AER — Memories of Old
$14.99
$1.4
91%
Aery — сломанные воспоминания
$14.99
$7.4
51%
Airborne Kingdom
$29.98
$23.9
20%
Aircraft Evolution
$9.99
$4.9
51%
Alchemist Simulator
$12.49
$9.9
21%
Bassmaster® Fishing 2022: Deluxe Edition
$49.99
$12.49
75%
Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
$19.99
$10.9
45%
Bomber Crew
$13.68
$2.73
80%
Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition
$16.41
$3.28
80%
Bus Simulator
$39.99
$23.99
40%
Bus Simulator 21 — Extended Edition
$54.99
$41.24
25%
Calico
$11.99
$8.3
31%
Car Mechanic Simulator
$29.99
$16.49
45%
Chess Ultra
$12.49
$4.99
60%
Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition
$39.99
$9.99
75%
ClusterTruck
$14.99
$3.7
75%
Construction Simulator 2 US — Console Edition
$14.99
$5.9
61%
Construction Simulator 3 — Console Edition
$14.99
$8.9
41%
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
$15.58
$3.8
76%
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!
$29.98
$10.4
65%
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
$23.98
$9.5
60%
Crossroads Inn
$29.99
$14.9
50%
Esports Life Tycoon
$19.99
$9.9
50%
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
$39.99
$23.99
40%
Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition
$59.99
$35.99
40%
Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition
$29.99
$11.99
60%
Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition
$41.98
$31.48
25%
Football Cup 2022
$5.99
$4.1
32%
Griftlands
$19.99
$13.3
33%
Heliborne
$29.99
$14.9
50%
Hexagroove: Tactical DJ
$41.98
$29.3
30%
I Am Fish
$19.99
$7.9
60%
KURSK
$19.99
$9.9
50%
Lake
$10.49
$7.8
26%
Lawn Mowing Simulator
$19.99
$11.99
40%
Legend of Ixtona
$14.99
$10.49
30%
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus
$16.78
$11.7
30%
Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God
$19.99
$9.9
50%
Mars Horizon
$10.49
$5.2
50%
PC Building Simulator
$17.99
$5.39
70%
Perfect Traffic Simulator
$11.98
$2.3
81%
Punch Club
$9.99
$1.9
81%
Pure Pool
$9.99
$3.99
60%
Real Heroes: Firefighter HD
$17.98
$11.6
35%
Realpolitiks New Power
$24.99
$2.4
90%
Redout: Lightspeed Edition
$39.99
$15.99
60%
Seeds of Resilience
$13.99
$1.3
91%
SIMULACRA
$11.99
$5.9
51%
Snooker 19
$35.99
$14.39
60%
Sparkle 4 Tales
$9.99
$2.4
76%
Stardew Valley
$14.99
$10.4
31%
State of Mind
$19.99
$1.9
90%
Stranded Deep
$23.98
$11.9
50%
Tank Mechanic Simulator
$19.99
$11.9
40%
The Complex
$12.99
$6.4
51%
The Long Journey Home
$19.99
$1.9
90%
theHunter: Call of the Wild™ — Starter Bundle
$35.49
$21.29
40%
Train Sim World® 2 Starter Bundle — German Edition
$32.99
$8.24
75%
Train Sim World® 2 Starter Bundle — UK Edition
$32.99
$8.24
75%
Train Sim World® 2 Starter Bundle — USA Edition
$32.99
$8.24
75%
Treasure Hunter Simulator
$11.98
$7.1
41%
War Thunder — Набор A-5C
$59.99
$29.9
50%
War Thunder — Набор Draken
$59.99
$29.9
50%
War Thunder — Набор F-5C
$59.99
$29.9
50%
We should talk.
$6.99
$2.0
71%
Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?
$12.99
$10.3
21%
Youtubers Life 2
$47.98
$33.5
30%
По материалам: newxboxone