Распродажа игр и DLC для Xbox: 7-14 июня — 140+ позиций
В Microsoft Store проходит очередная еженедельная распродажа игр и DLC для Xbox. На этой неделе она включает в себя всего 140 позиций. Одновременно со скидками для «золотых» подписчиков сервиса Xbox Live, проходит распродажа симуляторов.

Скидки будут доступны с 7 по 14 июня:



Название игры



Без скидки



Со скидкой



Скидка (%)



Aliens: Fireteam Elite



$47,98



$23,99



50%
с Gold



Biomutant



$57,99



$28,99



50%
с Gold



Insurgency: Sandstorm — Gold Edition



$89,99



$49,49



45%
с Gold



Unturned



$24,99



$9,99



60%
с Gold



Evasion From Hell



$9,99



$7,49



25%
с Gold



Tom Clancy’s The Division



$29,99



$7,49



75%
с Gold



Crysis 3 Remastered



$29,99



$17,99



40%
с Gold



Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2



$6,78



$2,71



60%
с Gold



Hotshot Racing



$19,99



$3,99



80%
с Gold



Assassin’s Creed Revelations



$6,78



$2,71



60%
с Gold



Full Spectrum Warrior



$8,14



$2,03



75%
с Gold



The Crew



$29,99



$8,99



70%
с Gold



Shantae and the Seven Sirens



$29,99



$17,99



40%
с Gold



Rayman 3 HD



$5,42



$2,16



60%
с Gold



Asdivine Cross



$14,99



$8,99



40%
с Gold



Beyond Good & Evil HD



$5,42



$2,16



60%
с Gold



Bloody Rally Show



$19,99



$13,39



33%
с Gold



Chroma Quaternion



$14,99



$9,74



35%
с Gold



Crimson Spires



$19,99



$9,99



50%
с Gold



Crysis 2 Remastered



$29,99



$17,99



40%
с Gold



Digerati Best Sellers



$37,99



$5,69



85%
с Gold



Empire of Sin — Deluxe Edition



$49,99



$24,99



50%
с Gold



I Am Alive™



$8,14



$2,44



70%
с Gold



INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall



$14,99



$3,7



75%
с Gold



Insurgency: Sandstorm — Deluxe Edition



$79,99



$43,99



45%
с Gold



Masters of Anima



$6,99



$1,74



75%
с Gold



Ruvato: Original Complex



$17,98



$8,99



50%
с Gold



Shantae: Risky’s Revenge — Director’s Cut



$9,99



$4,99



50%
с Gold



Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom



$9,99



$1,99



80%
с Gold



Transference™



$24,99



$7,49



70%
с Gold



Unbound: Worlds Apart



$19,99



$13,39



33%
с Gold



ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD — Gold Edition



$84,89



$12,73



85%
с Gold



Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles



$29.99



$14.9



50%



Crimson Keep



$19.99



$3.9



80%



The Surge: A Walk in the Park



$4.99



$3.3



34%



The Surge — The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion



$4.99



$3.3



34%



One Hundred Ways



$11.98



$5.9



51%



Swim Out



$5.99



$1.7



72%



RAZED



$11.99



$1.7



86%



Butterfly



$4.99



$3.9



22%



Butterfly 2



$4.99



$3.9



22%



Outbreak: Complete Collection



$79.99



$55.9



30%



For The King



$24.99



$7.4



70%



Human Fall Flat



$19.99



$5.99



70%



Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s Revenge



$4.99



$3.7



26%



Alexio



$4.99



$3.9



22%



Gang Beasts



$19.99



$9.9



50%



Clone Drone in the Danger Zone



$23.98



$16.7



30%



Rusty Gun



$4.99



$3.4



32%



Lord of the Сlick



$4.99



$3.4



32%



Иллюзия бесконечности



$12.99



$1.9



85%



Inukari — Chase of Deception



$6.99



$1.7



76%



Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure



$8.38



$4.1



51%



The King’s Bird



$19.99



$3.9



80%



Bonkies



$9.99



$3.9



61%



Darkwood



$9.99



$3.9



61%



Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+



$15.58



$2.3



85%



Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil



$11.99



$5.9



51%



Dead by Daylight: глава Hour of the Witch



$4.99



$2.4



52%



Dead by Daylight: глава Hellraiser



$4.99



$3.4



32%



Dead by Daylight: Глава Portrait of a Murder



$7.99



$3.9



51%



Dead by Daylight: ALL-KILL



$7.99



$3.9



51%



Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face®



$4.99



$2.4



52%



Dead by Daylight: The Halloween® 之章



$7.99



$3.9



51%



Dead by Daylight: Leatherface™



$4.99



$2.4



52%



Fall of Light: Darkest Edition



$14.99



$2.9



81%



Cyber Pool



$4.99



$3.4



32%



Overwatch® Legendary Edition



$79.99



$26.39



67%



Car Mechanic Simulator 2021



$29.99



$25.49



15%



Green Hell



$29.98



$20.9



30%



theHunter: Call of the Wild™ — Diamond Bundle



$64.99



$29.24



55%



Bus Simulator 21



$49.99



$37.49



25%



Fishing: North Atlantic



$35.98



$23.38



35%



AER — Memories of Old



$14.99



$1.4



91%



Aery — сломанные воспоминания



$14.99



$7.4



51%



Airborne Kingdom



$29.98



$23.9



20%



Aircraft Evolution



$9.99



$4.9



51%



Alchemist Simulator



$12.49



$9.9



21%



Bassmaster® Fishing 2022: Deluxe Edition



$49.99



$12.49



75%



Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom



$19.99



$10.9



45%



Bomber Crew



$13.68



$2.73



80%



Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition



$16.41



$3.28



80%



Bus Simulator



$39.99



$23.99



40%



Bus Simulator 21 — Extended Edition



$54.99



$41.24



25%



Calico



$11.99



$8.3



31%



Car Mechanic Simulator



$29.99



$16.49



45%



Chess Ultra



$12.49



$4.99



60%



Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition



$39.99



$9.99



75%



ClusterTruck



$14.99



$3.7



75%



Construction Simulator 2 US — Console Edition



$14.99



$5.9



61%



Construction Simulator 3 — Console Edition



$14.99



$8.9



41%



Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!



$15.58



$3.8



76%



Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!



$29.98



$10.4



65%



Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!



$23.98



$9.5



60%



Crossroads Inn



$29.99



$14.9



50%



Esports Life Tycoon



$19.99



$9.9



50%



Evil Genius 2: World Domination



$39.99



$23.99



40%



Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition



$59.99



$35.99



40%



Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition



$29.99



$11.99



60%



Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition



$41.98



$31.48



25%



Football Cup 2022



$5.99



$4.1



32%



Griftlands



$19.99



$13.3



33%



Heliborne



$29.99



$14.9



50%



Hexagroove: Tactical DJ



$41.98



$29.3



30%



I Am Fish



$19.99



$7.9



60%



KURSK



$19.99



$9.9



50%



Lake



$10.49



$7.8



26%



Lawn Mowing Simulator



$19.99



$11.99



40%



Legend of Ixtona



$14.99



$10.49



30%



Lotus Reverie: First Nexus



$16.78



$11.7



30%



Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God



$19.99



$9.9



50%



Mars Horizon



$10.49



$5.2



50%



PC Building Simulator



$17.99



$5.39



70%



Perfect Traffic Simulator



$11.98



$2.3



81%



Punch Club



$9.99



$1.9



81%



Pure Pool



$9.99



$3.99



60%



Real Heroes: Firefighter HD



$17.98



$11.6



35%



Realpolitiks New Power



$24.99



$2.4



90%



Redout: Lightspeed Edition



$39.99



$15.99



60%



Seeds of Resilience



$13.99



$1.3



91%



SIMULACRA



$11.99



$5.9



51%



Snooker 19



$35.99



$14.39



60%



Sparkle 4 Tales



$9.99



$2.4



76%



Stardew Valley



$14.99



$10.4



31%



State of Mind



$19.99



$1.9



90%



Stranded Deep



$23.98



$11.9



50%



Tank Mechanic Simulator



$19.99



$11.9



40%



The Complex



$12.99



$6.4



51%



The Long Journey Home



$19.99



$1.9



90%



theHunter: Call of the Wild™ — Starter Bundle



$35.49



$21.29



40%



Train Sim World® 2 Starter Bundle — German Edition



$32.99



$8.24



75%



Train Sim World® 2 Starter Bundle — UK Edition



$32.99



$8.24



75%



Train Sim World® 2 Starter Bundle — USA Edition



$32.99



$8.24



75%



Treasure Hunter Simulator



$11.98



$7.1



41%



War Thunder — Набор A-5C



$59.99



$29.9



50%



War Thunder — Набор Draken



$59.99



$29.9



50%



War Thunder — Набор F-5C



$59.99



$29.9



50%



We should talk.



$6.99



$2.0



71%



Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?



$12.99



$10.3



21%



Youtubers Life 2



$47.98



$33.5



30%
По материалам: newxboxone

