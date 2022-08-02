430+ игр и DLC со скидками для Xbox в рамках новых распродаж: до 8 августа
Сегодня, 09:40 Вадим Карасев
В Microsoft Store на днях завершилась крупная летняя распродажа, но сегодня стартовали новые предложения со скидками. Более 430 игр и DLC с сегодняшнего дня в Microsoft Store, до 8 августа, доступны по сниженным ценам. Одновременно проходит еженедельная распродажа для «золотых» подписчиков, несколько распродаж отдельных издательств и распродажа «игры до $20».
Полный список предложений, которые будут доступны до 8 августа, можно видеть ниже:
Название игры
Без скидки
Со скидкой
Скидка (%)
Набор NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
$79.99
$20.0
75%
с Gold
Insurgency: Sandstorm — Gold Edition
$89.99
$49.49
45%
с Gold
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
$59.99
$6.0
90%
с Gold
Комплект «Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition и платежная карта «Мегалодон»
$89.99
$36.0
60%
с Gold
Just Dance® 2022
$49.99
$20.0
60%
с Gold
Outbreak Silver Collection
$74.99
$37.49
50%
с Gold
Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology
$69.99
$28.0
60%
с Gold
Lawn Mowing Simulator
$19.99
$14.99
25%
с Gold
MudRunner — American Wilds Edition
$34.99
$8.75
75%
с Gold
I Am Fish
$19.99
$8.0
60%
с Gold
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
$69.99
$21.0
70%
с Gold
Spec Ops: The Line
$23.09
$4.62
80%
с Gold
The Darkness II
$16.29
$3.26
80%
с Gold
7th Sector
$19.99
$9.99
50%
с Gold
Aeon Must Die!
$19.99
$9.99
50%
с Gold
Aery — A Journey Beyond Time
$9.99
$6.49
35%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed II
$6.78
$2.03
70%
с Gold
BioShock
$10.18
$4.07
60%
с Gold
BioShock 2
$9.50
$3.8
60%
с Gold
Minerva’s Den
$6.78
$3.39
50%
с Gold
BioShock Infinite
$20.37
$6.11
70%
с Gold
Borderlands
$9.50
$3.8
60%
с Gold
Borderlands 2
$20.37
$8.15
60%
с Gold
Borderlands 2 Season Pass
$16.29
$4.89
70%
с Gold
Набор Ultimate Upgrade
$2.70
$0.89
67%
с Gold
Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2
$2.70
$0.89
67%
с Gold
BRAWLHALLA — ALL LEGENDS PACK
$19.99
$14.99
25%
с Gold
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
$16.29
$4.07
75%
с Gold
Civilization VI: New Frontier Pass
$39.99
$20.0
50%
с Gold
The Darkness
$10.18
$2.04
80%
с Gold
Duke Nukem Forever
$10.18
$2.04
80%
с Gold
Edna & Harvey: The Breakout — Anniversary Edition
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Комплект «Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition и платежная карта «Белая акула»
$44.99
$20.25
55%
с Gold
Комплект «Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition и платежная карта «Акула-кит»
$59.99
$24.0
60%
с Gold
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
$6.78
$3.39
50%
с Gold
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier
$6.78
$1.7
75%
с Gold
Heliborne
$29.99
$14.99
50%
с Gold
Hood: Outlaws & Legends
$19.99
$9.99
50%
с Gold
JoyBits All-in-One Mega Bundle
$22.49
$6.75
70%
с Gold
Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition
$59.99
$27.0
55%
с Gold
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Clumsy Rush
$14.99
$4.5
70%
с Gold
Metro 2033 Redux
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Metro: Last Light Redux
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Winterbottom
$5.42
$1.08
80%
с Gold
MudRunner — American Wilds Expansion
$9.99
$4.0
60%
с Gold
Дневники убийства
$9.99
$6.49
35%
с Gold
My Aunt is a Witch
$9.99
$5.0
50%
с Gold
Othercide
$29.99
$12.0
60%
с Gold
Potata: fairy flower
$14.99
$7.5
50%
с Gold
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
$6.78
$1.7
75%
с Gold
Пакет симуляторов: Treasure Hunter Simulator и Золотая лихорадка [Gold Rush] (ДВОЙНОЙ НАБОР)
$41.98
$33.58
20%
с Gold
Sid Meier’s Pirates!
$6.99
$1.75
75%
с Gold
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell® Conviction™
$9.79
$2.94
70%
с Gold
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Foreclosed
$19.99
$6.0
70%
с Gold
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
$29.99
$7.5
75%
с Gold
Aeon Must Die! — Wrathful King Set
$2.99
$2.00
33%
Hood: Outlaws & Legends — Forest Lords Pack
$4.99
$3.34
34%
CODE SHIFTER
$20.38
$6.11
70%
с Gold
Double Dragon 4
$8.26
$3.30
60%
Renegade
$5.98
$4.18
31%
River City Ransom
$5.98
$4.18
31%
Super Dodge Ball
$5.98
$4.18
31%
DOUBLE DRAGON
$5.98
$4.18
31%
DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge
$5.98
$4.18
31%
DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones
$5.98
$4.18
31%
Crash ‘n the Boys Street Challenge
$5.98
$4.18
31%
FIFA 22 издание Ultimate для Xbox One и Xbox Series X|S
$99.99
$34.99
65%
FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S
$69.99
$20.99
70%
FIFA 22 Xbox One
$59.99
$9.0
85%
с Gold
NHL™ 22 Xbox Series X|S
$69.99
$23.09
67%
NHL™ 22 Xbox One
$59.99
$19.79
67%
NHL™ 22 издание X-Factor для Xbox One и Xbox Series X|S
$99.99
$29.99
70%
890B
$4.99
$2.99
42%
Lucid Cycle
$6.99
$4.19
41%
Iro Hero
$5.99
$3.59
42%
Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition
$20.38
$4.08
80%
с Gold
Razerwire: Nanowars
$7.99
$2.79
66%
Trash Quest
$8.99
$1.79
81%
Another Dawn
$23.98
$11.99
50%
Blazing Deserts
$17.98
$13.48
25%
Grand Theft Auto V
$39.99
$29.99
25%
с Gold
Ailment
$9.99
$5.99
41%
Life of Fly
$14.99
$9.74
35%
с Gold
Guns, Gore and Cannoli
$9.99
$4.99
51%
Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2
$12.99
$6.5
50%
с Gold
Trulon: The Shadow Engine
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Windscape
$19.99
$3.0
85%
с Gold
Mushroom Savior
$5.98
$2.99
52%
Under Leaves
$12.99
$1.94
85%
Dead Dungeon
$4.99
$1.49
72%
Получите пакет: Kung-Fu и Beatsplosion
$31.99
$8.0
75%
с Gold
Royal Roads
$9.99
$3.99
61%
Lost Artifacts: Soulstone
$9.99
$3.99
61%
The Town of Light
$19.99
$3.0
85%
с Gold
Awesome Zombie Games Bundle
$8.38
$3.35
61%
Roundout by POWGI
$7.99
$3.99
51%
Jump King
$15.58
$7.79
50%
с Gold
FAR CRY® 6
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Издание Deluxe UFC® 4
$69.99
$13.99
80%
Mortal Kombat X
$19.99
$6.6
67%
с Gold
Dead Rising 4
$47.98
$11.99
75%
11-11 Memories Retold
$35.98
$5.4
85%
с Gold
9 Monkeys of Shaolin
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Ash of Gods Redemption
$19.99
$1.99
90%
Assassin’s Creed® Синдикат
$49.99
$14.99
70%
Beasts of Maravilla Island
$9.99
$5.99
41%
Dead Rising
$23.98
$7.19
70%
с Gold
Dead Rising 2
$23.98
$7.19
70%
с Gold
Dead Rising 2 Off the Record
$23.98
$7.19
70%
с Gold
Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition
$35.98
$10.79
70%
Dreamfall Chapters
$19.99
$3.0
85%
с Gold
Far Cry® 6 Gold Edition
$99.99
$39.99
60%
Far Cry® 6 Season Pass
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Far Cry® New Dawn Deluxe Edition
$49.99
$12.49
75%
Football, Tactics & Glory
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Комплект Аватар Гномов
$9.99
$4.99
51%
Комплект Аватар Лапины
$9.99
$6.99
31%
Legendary Starter Pack — 1
$49.99
$34.99
30%
Сэр Гвейн Стартер Пак
$9.99
$4.99
51%
Комплект дикий
$4.99
$3.49
32%
Gems of War – Комплект Увядающее Прикосновение
$19.99
$8.0
60%
с Gold
Get Even
$35.98
$5.4
85%
с Gold
Gods Will Fall
$14.99
$3.75
75%
с Gold
HITMAN™ 2
$59.99
$11.99
80%
HITMAN™: издание «Игра года»
$71.98
$10.79
85%
Homefront®: The Revolution
$19.99
$1.99
90%
LEGO® Batman™ 2
$9.50
$4.27
55%
Средиземье™: Тени войны™
$49.99
$14.99
70%
MotoGP™17
$19.99
$3.0
85%
с Gold
MXGP 2019 — The Official Motocross Videogame
$35.98
$7.2
80%
с Gold
Narita Boy
$24.99
$10.0
60%
с Gold
Necropolis
$35.98
$8.99
75%
с Gold
ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD
$59.99
$9.0
85%
с Gold
Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Police Chase (Xbox One Edition)
$29.99
$7.5
75%
с Gold
Resident Evil Village
$44.99
$22.49
50%
Ride 2
$47.98
$4.79
90%
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
$39.99
$8.0
80%
с Gold
SnowRunner
$39.99
$29.99
25%
SnowRunner — Year 1 Pass
$24.99
$19.99
20%
SnowRunner — Year 2 Pass
$24.99
$19.99
20%
South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™ — Gold Edition
$89.99
$26.99
70%
Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!
$59.98
$35.98
40%
Tamarin®
$35.98
$14.39
60%
TimeSplitters 2
$9.99
$2.49
76%
TimeSplitters Future Perfect
$9.99
$2.49
76%
Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
Trackmania® Turbo
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Trials® Rising
$19.99
$6.0
70%
с Gold
UFC® 4
$59.99
$11.99
80%
Windbound
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
$34.99
$7.0
80%
с Gold
Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle
$44.99
$9.0
80%
с Gold
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
$99.99
$34.99
65%
BATMAN™: Рыцарь Аркхема
$19.99
$7.0
65%
с Gold
Anthem™: издание «Легион Рассвета»
$69.99
$6.99
90%
The Division 2 — Warlords of New York Edition
$59.99
$17.99
70%
Dying Light: Definitive Edition
$49.99
$12.49
75%
Adam’s Venture: Origins
$4.99
$0.49
92%
AereA
$29.99
$2.99
90%
Alan Wake Remastered
$24.99
$14.99
40%
Alien: Isolation
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Alien: Isolation — Коллекция
$49.99
$12.49
75%
Anthem™
$59.99
$5.99
90%
Back 4 Blood
$59.99
$26.99
55%
Годовой абонемент для Back 4 Blood
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Batman: Рыцарь Аркхема — Сезонный абонемент
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Blackguards 2
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Blood Knights
$6.78
$1.69
76%
Сезонный абонемент для Borderlands 3
$49.99
$16.49
67%
Borderlands 3: 2-й сезонный абонемент
$29.99
$19.49
35%
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
$99.99
$39.99
60%
Child of Light
$14.99
$4.5
70%
с Gold
Citizens of Space
$19.18
$3.84
80%
с Gold
CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition
$89.99
$13.49
85%
Dead Space™
$10.18
$2.54
75%
с Gold
Dead Space™ 2
$16.29
$4.07
75%
с Gold
Dead Space™ 3
$16.29
$4.07
75%
с Gold
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Digital Deluxe Edition
$66.99
$40.19
40%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
$29.98
$8.99
70%
с Gold
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
$40.78
$13.45
67%
[DMC5] — Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade
$17.98
$14.38
20%
Devil May Cry HD Collection
$35.98
$11.87
67%
Dragon Age™: Инквизиция — издание «Игра года»
$39.99
$8.0
80%
с Gold
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition
$89.99
$26.99
70%
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
$35.98
$5.4
85%
с Gold
Faery: Legends of Avalon
$5.42
$1.08
82%
Far Cry® New Dawn
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Far Cry Primal
$49.99
$16.49
67%
Greak: Memories of Azur
$19.99
$9.99
50%
с Gold
GreedFall
$39.49
$15.79
60%
Hunt: Showdown — Starter Hunter Edition
$59.99
$14.99
75%
Judgment
$39.99
$17.99
55%
King of Seas
$29.98
$11.99
60%
LEGO® Звездные Войны™: Скайуокер. Сага — Deluxe
$69.99
$52.49
25%
Lost in Random™
$29.99
$14.99
50%
Mafia II: Definitive Edition
$29.99
$9.9
67%
с Gold
Mafia III: Definitive Edition
$29.99
$9.9
67%
с Gold
Mars: War Logs
$4.88
$1.61
67%
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
$71.98
$35.99
50%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
$35.98
$14.39
60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
$47.98
$19.19
60%
Metro Exodus Gold Edition
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Средиземье™: Комплект Теней
$69.99
$23.09
67%
Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
$19.99
$7.0
65%
с Gold
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, издание Digital Deluxe
$47.98
$32.14
33%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, расшир. издание Digital Deluxe
$59.98
$44.98
25%
Need for Speed™
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Need for Speed™ Heat
$59.99
$11.99
80%
Need for Speed™ Heat — издание Deluxe
$69.99
$13.99
80%
Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
$39.99
$8.0
80%
с Gold
Need for Speed™ Payback
$19.99
$8.0
60%
с Gold
Need for Speed™ Payback — Издание Deluxe
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
Need for Speed Rivals
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Outward — Сороборцы
$14.99
$6.0
60%
с Gold
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Portal Knights
$19.99
$8.0
60%
с Gold
Rayman Legends
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Сюжетный режим Red Dead Redemption 2 и материалы из издания Ultimate Edition
$79.99
$27.99
65%
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition
$79.99
$31.99
60%
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition
$14.99
$4.95
67%
с Gold
Shadows: Awakening
$29.99
$9.9
67%
с Gold
SolSeraph
$15.99
$4.0
75%
с Gold
South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™
$59.99
$14.99
75%
Южный парк™: Палка Истины™
$29.99
$9.9
67%
с Gold
Starlink: Battle for Atlas™ — Deluxe edition
$79.99
$19.99
75%
STEEP
$29.99
$11.99
60%
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
$39.99
$25.99
35%
Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition
$89.99
$44.99
50%
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
$6.29
$1.25
81%
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
$42.49
$10.62
75%
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
$5.69
$1.42
75%
The Crew® 2 Special Edition
$59.99
$11.99
80%
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
$79.99
$47.99
40%
Titanfall™ 2
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Titanfall™ 2: Максимальное издание
$29.99
$6.0
80%
с Gold
Torment: Tides of Numenera
$29.99
$11.99
60%
Unravel
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Комплект Unravel Yarny
$29.99
$6.0
80%
с Gold
Unravel Two
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Valkyria Revolution
$39.99
$8.0
80%
с Gold
Vikings — Wolves of Midgard
$29.99
$11.99
60%
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
$7.89
$2.36
71%
Wasteland 3
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection
$49.99
$14.99
70%
Wasteland Remastered
$5.59
$1.11
80%
Цифровой комплект WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen
$79.99
$47.99
40%
WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition
$99.99
$64.99
35%
Yakuza 0
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Yakuza Kiwami
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Yakuza Kiwami 2
$17.99
$4.5
75%
с Gold
Gears 5: издание «Игра года»
$59.99
$19.79
67%
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
$69.99
$17.49
75%
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ — FighterZ Edition
$94.99
$14.24
85%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Deluxe Edition
$69.99
$17.49
75%
LEGO® Суперзлодеи DC
$59.99
$11.99
80%
A Fold Apart
$23.98
$6.0
75%
с Gold
Agony
$19.99
$1.99
90%
Airport Simulator 2019
$29.99
$7.5
75%
с Gold
Animal Doctor
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
$29.99
$11.99
60%
ASURA’S WRATH
$12.22
$2.44
80%
с Gold
Batman: Return to Arkham
$19.99
$6.0
70%
с Gold
MOPCKOЙ БOЙ
$14.99
$6.0
60%
с Gold
Before We Leave
$19.99
$9.99
50%
с Gold
BioShock 2 Remastered
$20.00
$8.0
60%
с Gold
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
$19.99
$8.0
60%
с Gold
BioShock Remastered
$20.00
$8.0
60%
с Gold
CAC: НАБОР «ВСЕ В 1»
$13.58
$2.72
80%
с Gold
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
$20.38
$13.65
33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
$20.38
$13.65
33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
$20.38
$13.65
33%
Тачки 3: Навстречу Победе
$39.99
$6.0
85%
с Gold
Chorus
$39.99
$17.99
55%
Dark Void
$13.58
$2.72
80%
с Gold
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
$84.99
$12.74
85%
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
$8.14
$1.62
80%
Epic Chef
$24.99
$14.99
40%
F.E.A.R. 2
$0.27
$0.10
63%
Flockers
$24.99
$5.0
80%
с Gold
Gears 5
$39.99
$13.19
67%
Gears Tactics
$39.99
$13.19
67%
Genetic Disaster
$14.99
$3.0
80%
с Gold
God’s Trigger
$14.99
$6.0
60%
с Gold
Gravel
$35.98
$3.59
90%
Gravel Special Edition
$47.98
$4.79
90%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack — Super Edition
$59.99
$14.99
75%
Hunt: Showdown — Deluxe Edition
$49.99
$12.49
75%
Hunt: Showdown — Platinum Edition
$89.99
$17.99
80%
Ikaruga
$5.42
$2.71
50%
Injustice™ 2
$39.99
$11.99
70%
Injustice — видеоигра
$16.29
$4.07
75%
с Gold
Just Cause 3
$19.99
$3.0
85%
с Gold
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
$29.99
$7.5
75%
с Gold
Kona
$14.99
$3.0
80%
с Gold
LA Cops
$14.99
$3.75
75%
с Gold
LEGO® Batman™ 3: Покидая Готэм
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Сезонный билет LEGO Batman 3
$14.99
$3.0
80%
с Gold
LEGO Batman
$9.50
$3.80
60%
LEGO® CITY Undercover
$29.99
$6.0
80%
с Gold
LEGO® Сезонный абонемент для игры «Суперзлодеи DC»
$14.99
$3.75
75%
с Gold
LEGO® Хоббит™
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Сезонный абонемент LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
$14.99
$3.75
75%
с Gold
LEGO® Marvel’s Мстители
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Сезонный абонемент на Мстителей LEGO® Marvel
$9.99
$2.99
71%
The LEGO Movie Videogame
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Лего Фильм 2. Видеоигра
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Комплект наборов Classic Space и «Монстры» для LEGO® Worlds
$7.99
$1.99
76%
LEGO® Worlds
$29.99
$9.9
67%
с Gold
Little Nightmares Complete Edition
$29.99
$7.5
75%
с Gold
Lost Planet 2
$10.18
$2.04
80%
с Gold
Lost Planet 3
$12.22
$2.44
80%
с Gold
Mad Games Tycoon
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
Mad Tower Tycoon
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
Mars Horizon
$10.49
$5.25
50%
с Gold
Стартовый героический набор «Мстители Marvel» Халка
$4.99
$0.99
82%
Metro Redux Bundle
$29.99
$6.0
80%
с Gold
Midway Arcade Origins
$9.50
$2.37
76%
MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK
$19.99
$6.0
70%
с Gold
МОНОПОЛИЯ® Переполох
$29.99
$14.99
50%
Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 3
$39.99
$6.0
85%
с Gold
Monster Energy Supercross 3 — Special Edition
$59.99
$9.0
85%
с Gold
Mortal Kombat 11
$49.99
$14.99
70%
Набор XL
$24.99
$5.0
80%
с Gold
MotoGP™20
$39.99
$8.0
80%
с Gold
Mugsters
$14.99
$3.0
80%
с Gold
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja Storm
$19.99
$6.0
70%
с Gold
ŌKAMI HD
$23.98
$11.99
50%
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
$59.99
$14.99
75%
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS
$59.99
$9.0
85%
с Gold
Onimusha: Warlords
$23.98
$9.59
60%
с Gold
Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
$34.99
$8.75
75%
с Gold
Overcooked! 2 — Gourmet Edition
$48.49
$12.12
75%
Overcooked! All You Can Eat
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
$21.49
$5.37
75%
с Gold
PC Building Simulator
$17.99
$5.4
70%
с Gold
Penarium
$9.99
$1.99
81%
Planet Alpha
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition
$107.98
$16.2
85%
с Gold
Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition
$39.99
$11.99
70%
Pure Farming 2018
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
Puyo Puyo Champions
$9.99
$1.99
81%
Radiant Silvergun
$8.14
$4.07
51%
Resident Evil 0
$23.98
$6.0
75%
с Gold
Resident Evil
$23.98
$6.0
75%
с Gold
RESIDENT EVIL 2
$41.98
$16.79
60%
RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition
$59.98
$23.99
60%
RESIDENT EVIL 3
$54.00
$21.60
60%
resident evil 4
$23.98
$9.59
60%
с Gold
Resident Evil 5
$23.98
$9.59
60%
с Gold
Resident Evil 6
$23.98
$9.59
60%
с Gold
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
$41.98
$16.79
60%
RESIDENT EVIL CODE: Veronica X
$9.50
$1.90
80%
Resident Evil Revelations
$23.98
$9.59
60%
с Gold
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
$47.98
$19.19
60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
$35.98
$14.39
60%
Набор Resident Evil «3 в 1»
$71.38
$23.55
67%
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
$47.98
$11.99
75%
Road 96
$17.99
$8.99
50%
с Gold
Rock of Ages
$9.50
$2.85
71%
Scribblenauts Showdown
$39.99
$6.0
85%
с Gold
Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
$5.42
$2.16
61%
Sheltered
$14.99
$3.75
75%
с Gold
Shinobi
$2.70
$1.08
63%
Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Platinum Edition
$49.99
$14.99
70%
Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
$29.99
$4.5
85%
с Gold
Steep X Games Gold Edition
$49.99
$14.99
70%
STREET FIGHTER IV
$10.18
$2.04
80%
с Gold
Strider
$17.98
$3.6
80%
с Gold
SUPER STREETFIGHTER IV ARCADE EDITION
$16.29
$3.26
80%
с Gold
TEKKEN 7 — Originals Edition
$99.98
$14.99
85%
TEMBO THE BADASS ELEPHANT
$14.99
$4.5
70%
с Gold
The Crew® 2 Gold Edition
$89.99
$17.99
80%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
$29.99
$9.9
67%
с Gold
The Disney Afternoon Collection
$23.98
$6.0
75%
с Gold
The Escapists 2 — Game of the Year Edition
$26.99
$6.75
75%
с Gold
The Escapists: Supermax Edition
$31.49
$6.3
80%
с Gold
The Survivalists — Deluxe Edition
$26.99
$6.75
75%
с Gold
Thief
$19.99
$3.0
85%
с Gold
TOHU
$12.99
$6.5
50%
с Gold
Ultra SFIV
$8.14
$1.62
80%
UNO®
$9.99
$3.99
60%
Worms Rumble — Digital Deluxe Edition
$21.99
$4.4
80%
с Gold
Saints Row The Third Remastered
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
$19.99
$3.0
85%
с Gold
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
$29.99
$6.0
80%
с Gold
Saints Row
$6.78
$1.01
85%
Saints Row 2: Corporate Warfare
$3.93
$0.98
77%
Saints Row 2: Ultor Exposed
$6.78
$1.69
76%
Plague of Frogs Pack
$1.99
$0.99
55%
Saints Row IV
$20.37
$3.06
85%
с Gold
College Daze
$2.24
$0.73
69%
Commander-in-Chief Pack
$1.62
$0.53
69%
Dubstep Gun (Remix) Pack
$1.62
$0.53
69%
Element of Destruction Pack
$2.24
$0.73
69%
Executive Privilege Pack
$1.08
$0.54
54%
Game On
$2.24
$0.73
69%
GAT V Pack
$1.62
$0.53
69%
How the Saints Save Christmas
$3.93
$0.98
77%
Pirate’s Booty Pack
$1.62
$0.53
69%
Saints Row IV Season Pass
$3.38
$0.84
76%
Stone Age Pack
$2.24
$0.73
69%
The Super Saints Pack
$1.62
$0.53
69%
Volition Comics Pack
$1.08
$0.54
54%
Wild West Pack
$1.62
$0.53
69%
Zinyak Attack Pack
$1.36
$0.68
56%
Набор кровососа
$1.08
$0.54
54%
Боевой взрывной набор
$1.08
$0.54
54%
Набор «Веселка!»
$1.62
$0.53
69%
Ганстеры в космосе
$3.79
$0.94
76%
Кубок Дженки VII
$3.79
$0.94
76%
набор «Девчонки Дженки»
$1.62
$0.53
69%
Набор ужасов
$1.62
$0.53
69%
Набор «В яблочко»
$1.08
$0.54
54%
Набор Ночного Клинка
$1.62
$0.53
69%
Набор Penthouse
$1.62
$0.53
69%
Сезонный билет
$3.38
$0.84
76%
Набор спецтехники
$1.08
$0.54
54%
набор «Банды Стилпорта»
$1.62
$0.53
69%
Проблемы с клонами
$3.79
$0.94
76%
Набор открываемых предметов
$1.08
$0.54
54%
Набор воина
$1.62
$0.53
69%
Чародейки и члены
$1.62
$0.53
69%
Набор «Стиль Зед»
$1.08
$0.54
54%
Gankster Pack
$3.38
$0.84
76%
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
$8.14
$1.22
85%
Saints Row®: The Third™
$8.14
$1.22
85%
Online Pass
$5.42
$1.35
76%
По материалам: newxboxone