570+ игр и DLC для Xbox со скидками на этой неделе: до 30 августа
Сегодня, 09:40 Вадим Карасев
На этой неделе в Microsoft Store для приставок Xbox One и Xbox Series X | S можно купить более 570 игр и DLC со скидками. Одновременно проходит еженедельная распродажа, плюс распродажа издательства Ubisoft, дополнительно скидки на DLC и End of Summer Sale.
Следующие игры можно купить по сниженным ценам до 30 августа в Microsoft Store:
Название игры
Без скидки
Со скидкой
Скидка (%)
Assassin’s Creed® Вальгалла
$59.99
$23.99
60%
FAR CRY® 6
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Assassin’s Creed® Одиссея – ULTIMATE EDITION
$119.99
$30.0
75%
с Gold
FAR CRY ANTHOLOGY BUNDLE
$149.99
$49.5
67%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed — набор «Мифология»
$159.99
$48.0
70%
с Gold
Rabbids Легендарное путешествие
$39.99
$29.99
25%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Ultimate Edition
$119.99
$30.0
75%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed® The Ezio Collection
$49.99
$14.99
70%
Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла Complete Edition
$139.99
$63.0
55%
с Gold
Far Cry® 6 Ultimate Edition
$119.99
$48.0
60%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла Ragnarök Edition
$99.99
$44.99
55%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Осада Deluxe Edition
$39.99
$13.19
67%
RIDERS REPUBLIC DELUXE EDITION
$79.99
$31.99
60%
MONOPOLY PLUS
$14.99
$4.5
70%
с Gold
Assassin’s CreedⓇ Одиссея – Наследие первого клинка
$24.99
$7.5
70%
с Gold
Assassin’s CreedⓇ Odyssey – Судьба Атлантиды
$24.99
$12.49
50%
Assassin’s Creed® Изгой. Обновленная версия
$29.99
$9.9
67%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed
$6.78
$2.03
71%
Assassin’s Creed®IV Черный флаг™ – «Крик свободы»
$9.99
$2.49
76%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Трилогия
$24.99
$7.5
70%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed® Chronicles: China
$9.99
$3.99
60%
Assassin’s Creed® Chronicles: Индия
$9.99
$3.99
61%
Assassin’s Creed® Chronicles: Россия
$9.99
$3.99
61%
Assassin’s Creed Revelations
$6.78
$2.03
70%
Assassin’s Creed® III Обновленная версия
$39.99
$15.99
60%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag — Season Pass
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed® Одиссея – DELUXE EDITION
$79.99
$19.99
75%
Assassin’s Creed® Одиссея – GOLD EDITION
$99.99
$24.99
75%
Assassin’s Creed® Одиссея – SEASON PASS
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Assassin’s Creed® Истоки
$59.99
$11.99
80%
Assassin’s Creed® Истоки — DELUXE EDITION
$69.99
$13.99
80%
Assassin’s Creed® Истоки — GOLD EDITION
$99.99
$24.99
75%
Assassin’s Creed® Истоки — Season Pass
$39.99
$11.99
70%
Assassin’s Creed® Синдикат Gold Edition
$69.99
$20.99
70%
Assassin’s Creed Единство
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
ASSASSIN’S CREED® ВАЛЬГАЛЛА – DELUXE EDITION
$79.99
$31.99
60%
Набор Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла + Watch Dogs: Legion
$129.99
$42.9
67%
с Gold
Набор Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла + Immortals Fenyx Rising
$109.99
$36.3
67%
с Gold
Assassin’s Creed Вальгалла: Заря Рагнарёка
$39.99
$25.99
35%
Assassin’s Creed® Вальгалла — Season Pass
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Beyond Good & Evil HD
$5.42
$1.62
70%
Boggle
$9.99
$3.99
61%
BRAWLHALLA — COLLECTORS PACK
$99.99
$89.99
10%
Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway
$6.78
$2.03
71%
MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Переполох
$49.99
$22.49
55%
Комплект: South Park™ : The Stick of Truth™ + The Fractured but Whole™
$79.99
$26.39
67%
Far Cry® 2
$6.99
$2.09
70%
Far Cry 3: ЧУМОВОЙ НАБОР ДОПОЛНЕНИЙ
$5.42
$1.62
70%
Far Cry® 3 Blood Dragon
$8.14
$2.44
71%
Far Cry®3 Classic Edition
$29.99
$9.9
67%
с Gold
Far Cry® 4
$39.99
$13.19
67%
НАБОР «FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL»
$69.99
$27.99
60%
FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION
$59.99
$19.79
67%
FAR CRY 4 SEASON PASS
$29.99
$9.9
67%
с Gold
Far Cry®5 — Season Pass
$29.99
$14.99
50%
Набор Far Cry® 5 + Far Cry® New Dawn Deluxe Edition
$99.99
$24.99
75%
Набор Far Cry® 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry ® New Dawn Deluxe Edition
$129.99
$32.5
75%
с Gold
Far Cry® 5
$59.99
$11.99
80%
FAR CRY 6 DELUXE EDITION
$79.99
$31.99
60%
Far Cry® 6 Gold Edition
$99.99
$39.99
60%
Far Cry® 6 Season Pass
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Far Cry® 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition
$14.99
$7.5
50%
с Gold
Far Cry Classic
$6.78
$2.03
71%
Far Cry Instincts Predator
$8.14
$2.44
71%
Fighter Within
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Rozszerzenie For Honor Marching Fire
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
FOR HONOR : MARCHING FIRE EDITION
$59.99
$14.99
75%
For Honor® Complete Edition
$109.99
$27.5
75%
с Gold
FOR HONOR™ YEAR 1 : HEROES BUNDLE
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
For Honor®Year 3 Pass
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
GROW UP
$9.99
$3.99
61%
Hungry Shark® World
$9.99
$4.99
51%
I Am Alive™
$8.14
$2.44
70%
IMMORTALS FENYX RISING — GOLD EDITION
$99.99
$34.99
65%
IMMORTALS FENYX RISING — SEASON PASS
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Just Dance® 2022 Ultimate Edition
$74.99
$33.74
55%
Outland
$5.42
$1.62
70%
Tom Clancy’s RainbowSix Vegas
$6.78
$1.69
75%
RABBIDS INVASION — GOLD EDITION
$34.99
$8.75
75%
с Gold
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Эвакуация: набор «Единый»
$59.99
$29.99
50%
Rayman® Legends
$9.50
$2.37
76%
Rayman® Origins
$8.14
$2.68
68%
Riders Republic™ Ultimate Edition
$119.99
$48.0
60%
с Gold
Пропуск первого года Riders Republic™
$39.99
$19.99
50%
RISK
$14.99
$6.0
60%
с Gold
Risk: Urban Assault
$14.99
$7.5
50%
с Gold
Shape Up
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Shape Up Gold Edition
$44.99
$11.24
75%
South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™ — SEASON PASS
$29.99
$11.99
60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell® Double Agent™
$17.65
$7.06
60%
с Gold
Starlink: Battle for Atlas™ — Collection Pack
$59.99
$11.99
80%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 2 Pack
$49.99
$12.49
75%
The Crew
$29.99
$9.9
67%
с Gold
Абонемент THE CREW® 2
$39.99
$15.99
60%
The Crew® 2
$49.99
$10.0
80%
с Gold
Сезонный абонемент для The Crew™
$24.99
$10.0
60%
с Gold
The Crew® Ultimate Edition
$49.99
$16.49
67%
The Division®2: Воители Нью-Йорка – дополнение
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
The Division 2 — Warlords of New York — Ultimate Edition
$79.99
$23.99
70%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint
$59.99
$11.99
80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Gold Edition
$99.99
$24.99
75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Deluxe Edition
$69.99
$17.49
75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Year 1 Pass
$39.99
$15.99
60%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands — Season Pass
$39.99
$15.99
60%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands — Standard Edition
$49.99
$12.49
75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Ultimate Edition
$119.99
$30.0
75%
с Gold
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
$79.99
$19.99
75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands : Year 2 Pass
$29.99
$11.99
60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
$8.14
$3.25
61%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell® Chaos Theory™
$8.39
$3.35
61%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
$8.14
$3.25
61%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow®
$8.14
$2.44
71%
Tom Clancy’s The Division
$29.99
$7.5
75%
с Gold
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Season Pass
$19.99
$6.0
70%
с Gold
Transference™
$24.99
$6.25
75%
с Gold
Trials Fusion
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Trials® Rising — Expansion Pass
$14.99
$6.0
60%
с Gold
TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
$14.99
$6.0
60%
с Gold
TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2
$19.99
$12.99
35%
UNO™ Ultimate Edition
$19.99
$8.0
60%
с Gold
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
$14.99
$4.5
70%
с Gold
Watch Dogs®2
$59.99
$11.99
80%
Watch Dogs®2 — Deluxe Edition
$69.99
$13.99
80%
Watch Dogs®2 — Gold Edition
$99.99
$19.99
80%
Watch Dogs: Legion
$59.99
$17.99
70%
Watch Dogs: Legion — Deluxe Edition
$69.99
$20.99
70%
Watch Dogs: Legion — Gold Edition
$99.99
$32.99
67%
Watch Dogs: Legion — Ultimate Edition
$119.99
$39.6
67%
с Gold
Watch Dogs: Legion — Season Pass
$39.99
$19.99
50%
WATCH_DOGS™
$19.99
$7.0
65%
с Gold
Watch_Dogs®2 — Season Pass
$39.99
$15.99
60%
WATCH_DOGS™ COMPLETE EDITION
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
WATCH_DOGS™ Season Pass
$19.99
$8.0
60%
с Gold
ZOMBI
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Tropico 6 — Next Gen Edition
$49.99
$29.99
40%
Смурфики — Операция «Злолист»
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition
$59.99
$35.99
40%
Syberia 3
$49.99
$10.0
80%
с Gold
Агата Кристи — Эркюль Пуаро: Первое дело
$39.99
$27.99
30%
Agatha Christie — The ABC Murders
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All!
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
$39.99
$15.99
60%
Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir
$39.99
$11.99
70%
Asteroids: Recharged
$8.99
$4.49
51%
ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition
$29.99
$6.0
80%
с Gold
Beyond a Steel Sky
$39.99
$23.99
40%
Black Widow: Recharged
$8.99
$4.49
51%
Blacksad: Under the Skin
$39.99
$8.0
80%
с Gold
Breakout: Recharged
$8.99
$4.49
51%
Centipede: Recharged
$8.99
$4.49
51%
Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack
$29.99
$14.99
50%
Dungeons 3
$29.99
$14.99
50%
Escape Game Fort Boyard
$39.99
$15.99
60%
Flashback
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Garfield Kart Furious Racing
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 — Ultimate Edition
$39.99
$27.99
30%
Kombinera
$14.99
$7.5
50%
с Gold
Lornsword Winter Chronicle
$23.98
$11.99
50%
Marsupilami: Hoobadventure
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
Moto Racer 4
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Murder Mystery Machine (Машина таинственных убийств)
$19.99
$13.99
30%
Interior Designer (Дизайнер интерьеров)
$39.99
$19.99
50%
My Universe — My Baby
$39.99
$19.99
50%
My Universe — School Teacher
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Offroad Racing — Buggy X ATV X Moto
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
Port Royale 4
$49.99
$24.99
50%
Профессор Рубик: упражнения для ума
$39.99
$15.99
60%
Railway Empire – Complete Collection
$39.99
$25.99
35%
Astérix & Obélix XXL 2
$49.99
$10.0
80%
с Gold
Spacebase Startopia — Extended Edition
$4.99
$2.0
60%
с Gold
The Bluecoats: North & South
$29.99
$11.99
60%
The Inner World — The Last Wind Monk
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
The Sisters — Party of the Year
$39.99
$19.99
50%
TOKI Juju Densetsu
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Tropico 5 — Penultimate Edition
$24.99
$14.99
40%
Tropico 6
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
$39.99
$15.99
60%
XIII
$49.99
$24.99
50%
Yesterday Origins
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
The Crew® 2 Gold Edition
$89.99
$18.0
80%
с Gold
Dead Island Definitive Collection
$29.99
$6.0
80%
с Gold
Vampyr
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell® Conviction™
$9.79
$2.94
70%
с Gold
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
$39.99
$16.0
60%
с Gold
Hades
$29.98
$20.09
33%
с Gold
Autonauts
$19.99
$11.99
40%
с Gold
Агент-перехватчик
$19.99
$13.99
30%
с Gold
Crossroads Inn
$29.99
$14.99
50%
с Gold
A Plague Tale: Innocence
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Ayo the Clown
$19.99
$13.99
30%
с Gold
Boyfriend Dungeon
$23.98
$17.98
25%
с Gold
Breakneck City
$9.99
$5.99
40%
с Gold
Dead Island Definitive Edition
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
$19.99
$3.0
85%
с Gold
Get-A-Grip Chip
$11.98
$7.19
40%
с Gold
Mass Effect
$9.50
$2.38
75%
с Gold
Masters of Anima
$6.99
$1.75
75%
с Gold
Milky Way Prince — The Vampire Star
$14.99
$11.24
25%
с Gold
Omen of Sorrow
$19.99
$11.99
40%
с Gold
Pupperazzi
$18.58
$14.86
20%
с Gold
Splash Blast Panic
$17.98
$1.8
90%
с Gold
Summertime Madness (Xbox Series X|S)
$14.99
$10.49
30%
с Gold
The Surge
$14.99
$4.5
70%
с Gold
Toy Odyssey
$17.98
$1.8
90%
с Gold
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Cast of the Seven Godsends — Redux
$6.99
$1.39
80%
The Surge: A Walk in the Park
$4.99
$3.34
34%
The Surge — The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
$4.99
$3.34
34%
NERF Legends — Rex-Rampage Pack
$9.99
$4.99
51%
NERF Legends — Tricera-Blast Pack
$9.99
$4.99
51%
NERF Legends — Stego-Smash Pack
$9.99
$4.99
51%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All — Skull Noir Bundle
$11.99
$6.0
50%
с Gold
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – The 70s Car Bundle
$9.99
$4.99
51%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All — Blazing Freedom Bundle
$11.99
$6.0
50%
с Gold
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All — Lizzy Musi Bundle
$9.99
$4.99
51%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All — Ryan Martin Bundle
$9.99
$4.99
51%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All — Stargazer Bundle
$11.99
$6.0
50%
с Gold
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All — Steel Thunder Bundle
$11.99
$6.0
50%
с Gold
Lake Okeechobee Pack
$1.99
$0.49
80%
The Elder Scrolls® Online
$19.99
$6.0
70%
с Gold
The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle
$59.99
$38.99
35%
The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Upgrade
$39.99
$25.99
77%
The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Collector’s Edition
$79.99
$51.99
35%
The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Collector’s Edition Upgrade
$49.99
$32.49
92%
Trigger Witch
$14.99
$8.99
40%
с Gold
Teratopia
$14.99
$3.0
80%
с Gold
Ghost Sweeper
$5.98
$2.99
52%
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs — Royal Edition
$14.99
$6.0
60%
с Gold
Flying Islands Games Bundle
$12.99
$5.85
55%
с Gold
Mythic Ocean
$17.98
$5.93
67%
с Gold
Gnomes Garden
$5.98
$2.99
52%
8Floor Strategic Collection
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Outbreak
$9.99
$0.99
91%
Outbreak Gold Collection
$84.99
$42.49
50%
Shadow Gangs
$28.78
$21.58
25%
Chronus Arc
$14.99
$7.5
50%
с Gold
Legend of the Tetrarchs
$14.99
$7.5
50%
с Gold
Cuccchi
$7.99
$3.99
51%
Galaxy Shooter DX
$4.99
$2.49
52%
Mokoko X
$13.78
$9.65
30%
с Gold
Demon Turf
$22.78
$15.94
30%
BPM: Bullets Per Minute
$27.58
$17.92
35%
Alchemic Cutie
$19.99
$9.99
50%
с Gold
Guts ‘N Goals
$14.99
$6.0
60%
с Gold
Attack of the Earthlings
$17.99
$9.89
45%
с Gold
Headspun
$11.99
$7.19
40%
с Gold
Metaloid: Origin
$8.38
$4.19
51%
Treasure Hunter Simulator
$11.98
$7.19
40%
с Gold
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™
$24.99
$14.99
40%
с Gold
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™ – Эксклюзивное издание
$39.58
$23.75
40%
с Gold
Evil Dead: The Game
$39.99
$29.99
25%
Battlefield™ 2042 для Xbox One и Xbox Series X|S
$69.99
$34.99
50%
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Gold Edition
$49.99
$12.49
75%
Vampire: The Masquerade — Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION
$69.99
$48.99
30%
Набор 2K Ball N’ Brawl
$59.99
$29.99
50%
A Way Out
$29.99
$7.5
75%
с Gold
ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN — TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set-
$19.99
$14.99
25%
ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN — TOP GUN: Maverick Edition
$74.99
$29.99
60%
AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
$39.99
$15.99
60%
AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative
$59.99
$47.99
20%
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
$39.99
$15.99
60%
Assassin’s Creed® Синдикат
$49.99
$14.99
70%
Aven Colony
$29.99
$7.5
75%
с Gold
Back 4 Blood: Ultimate-издание
$99.99
$44.99
55%
Batman: Return to Arkham
$19.99
$6.0
70%
с Gold
Battlefield™ 1
$19.99
$8.0
60%
с Gold
Battlefield™ 1 Революция
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Battlefield™ 2042 — Издание Gold для Xbox One и Xbox Series X|S
$99.99
$69.99
30%
Battlefield™ 2042 — Издание Ultimate для Xbox One и Xbox Series X|S
$119.99
$83.99
30%
с Gold
Battlefield™ 2042 для Xbox One
$59.99
$29.99
50%
Battlefield 4
$19.99
$8.0
60%
с Gold
Battlefield 4™ Premium
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Стандартное издание Battlefield™ Hardline
$19.99
$8.0
60%
с Gold
Максимальное издание Battlefield™ Hardline
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Battlefield™ V — стандартное издание
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Battlefield™ V — самое полное издание
$49.99
$14.99
70%
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
$19.99
$9.99
50%
с Gold
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Праздничное издание
$39.99
$8.0
80%
с Gold
Самое полное издание STAR WARS™ Battlefront™
$19.99
$9.99
50%
с Gold
MOPCKOЙ БOЙ
$14.99
$6.0
60%
с Gold
Ben 10
$24.99
$12.49
50%
BEN 10: мощное приключение!
$29.99
$17.99
40%
Big Buck Hunter Arcade
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Big Crown: Showdown
$12.99
$2.6
80%
с Gold
BioShock: The Collection
$49.99
$10.0
80%
с Gold
Black The Fall
$17.98
$5.39
70%
с Gold
Blasphemous
$24.99
$6.25
75%
с Gold
Вспыш и чудо-машинки: Гонщики Эксл Сити
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Borderlands 3
$59.99
$14.99
75%
Набор сезонных абонементов для Borderlands 3
$69.99
$34.99
50%
Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition
$79.99
$31.99
60%
BRAWLHALLA — ALL LEGENDS PACK
$19.99
$14.99
25%
Buildings Have Feelings Too
$19.99
$6.0
70%
с Gold
Bus Driver Simulator
$19.99
$6.0
70%
с Gold
Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition
$99.99
$39.99
60%
Золотое издание Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare
$59.99
$19.79
67%
Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 — Digital Deluxe
$99.99
$39.99
60%
Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4
$59.99
$19.79
67%
Издание Call of Duty®: BO III Zombies Chronicles
$59.99
$19.79
67%
Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition
$99.99
$39.99
60%
Call of Duty®: Ghosts
$59.99
$19.79
67%
Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare — Digital Deluxe
$99.99
$39.99
60%
Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare — Digital Legacy
$79.99
$31.99
60%
Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare — стартовое издание
$59.99
$19.79
67%
Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® Обновленная версия
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
$53.98
$26.99
50%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
$20.38
$13.65
33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
$20.38
$13.65
33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
$20.38
$13.65
33%
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
$20.33
$10.16
50%
с Gold
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
$23.09
$5.77
75%
с Gold
Chivalry 2
$39.99
$23.99
40%
Chivalry 2 Special Edition
$49.99
$29.99
40%
Circuit Superstars Top Gear Time Attack Edition
$23.98
$17.98
25%
Комплект улучшения Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology
$49.99
$24.99
50%
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS
$39.99
$6.0
85%
с Gold
Crown Trick
$19.99
$8.0
60%
с Gold
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
$14.99
$11.24
25%
Deadbeat Heroes
$17.98
$5.39
70%
с Gold
DEADCRAFT
$24.99
$19.99
20%
DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition
$39.99
$29.99
25%
Destiny 2: За гранью Света
$29.99
$14.99
50%
Destiny 2: Набор к 30-летию Bungie
$24.99
$14.99
40%
Destiny 2: Набор «Отвергнутые»
$19.99
$8.0
60%
с Gold
Destiny 2: Обитель Теней
$24.99
$10.0
60%
с Gold
Destiny 2: Коллекция «Классика»
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма
$39.99
$23.99
40%
Deluxe-издание Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма
$79.99
$53.59
33%
DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle
$43.18
$12.95
70%
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
$53.98
$26.99
50%
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
$53.98
$17.81
67%
Disintegration
$29.99
$14.99
50%
Disjunction
$15.99
$8.0
50%
с Gold
Комплект BioWare
$59.99
$14.99
75%
Dragon Age™: Инквизиция — издание «Игра года»
$39.99
$8.0
80%
с Gold
Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
$64.99
$9.75
85%
с Gold
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
$69.99
$23.09
67%
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition
$99.99
$49.99
50%
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
$35.98
$5.4
85%
с Gold
Спирит Большое приключение Лаки
$29.99
$17.99
40%
Evil Dead: The Game — The Classics Bundle
$9.99
$7.99
21%
Evil Dead: The Game — Deluxe Edition
$59.99
$49.79
17%
Evil Dead: The Game — Season Pass 1
$29.99
$24.89
17%
F.E.A.R. 2
$0.27
$0.10
63%
Far Cry Primal — Apex Edition
$54.99
$18.14
67%
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Подъём SH1FT3R
$39.99
$23.99
40%
Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition
$39.99
$15.99
60%
FOR HONOR™ Standard Edition
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Foreclosed
$19.99
$6.0
70%
с Gold
Genesis Alpha One
$29.99
$7.5
75%
с Gold
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – улучшенное цифровое издание
$49.99
$12.49
75%
Going Under
$19.99
$7.0
65%
с Gold
Goosebumps: The Game
$14.99
$2.55
83%
с Gold
Комплект «Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition и платежная карта «Белая акула»
$44.99
$20.24
55%
Комплект «Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition и платежная карта «Мегалодон»
$89.99
$35.99
60%
Комплект «Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition и платежная карта «Акула-кит»
$59.99
$23.99
60%
GRID Legends
$59.99
$23.99
60%
GRID Legends: издание Deluxe
$79.99
$35.99
55%
HITMAN™ 2 — Золотое издание
$99.99
$14.99
85%
HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins Collection
$29.99
$11.99
60%
HITMAN 3 — Deluxe Edition
$79.99
$31.99
60%
Homefront®: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
$39.99
$3.99
90%
Монстры на каникулах: Приключения в страшных сказках
$39.99
$23.99
40%
Hunt: Showdown
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One
$79.99
$39.99
50%
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S
$79.99
$39.99
50%
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Imp of the Sun
$19.99
$14.99
25%
Injustice™ 2
$39.99
$11.99
70%
Набор «Ultimate»
$39.99
$6.0
85%
с Gold
Injustice — видеоигра
$16.29
$4.07
75%
с Gold
It Takes Two — Цифровая версия
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Джуманджи: Игра
$29.99
$17.99
40%
Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Just Dance® 2022
$49.99
$16.49
67%
Katamari Damacy REROLL
$29.99
$7.5
75%
с Gold
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
KeyWe
$24.99
$16.74
33%
Killing Floor 2
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Сезонный абонемент в оружейную Killing Floor 2
$29.99
$14.99
50%
Killing Floor 2 — Ultimate Edition
$59.99
$50.99
15%
Killing Floor 2 — улучшение Ultimate Edition
$49.99
$39.99
20%
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
$19.99
$3.0
85%
с Gold
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass
$11.98
$1.79
86%
LEGO® Batman™ 3: Покидая Готэм
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Сезонный билет LEGO Batman 3
$14.99
$3.0
80%
с Gold
LEGO® Builder’s Journey
$19.99
$9.99
50%
с Gold
LEGO® Суперзлодеи DC
$59.99
$11.99
80%
LEGO® Сезонный абонемент для игры «Суперзлодеи DC»
$14.99
$3.75
75%
с Gold
LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection
$39.99
$17.99
55%
LEGO® Jurassic World™
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
LEGO® Коллекция Marvel
$59.99
$20.99
65%
LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Сезонный абонемент LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
$14.99
$3.75
75%
с Gold
LEGO® Marvel’s Мстители
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Сезонный абонемент на Мстителей LEGO® Marvel
$9.99
$2.99
71%
Игра по фильму LEGO® NINJAGO®
$49.99
$10.0
80%
с Gold
LEGO® Звездные Войны™: Скайуокер. Сага
$59.99
$41.99
30%
LEGO® Звездные Войны™: Скайуокер. Сага — Коллекция персонажей
$14.99
$10.49
31%
LEGO® Суперсемейка
$59.99
$11.99
80%
Life is Strange 2: полное издание
$31.95
$12.78
60%
Life is Strange Remastered Collection
$39.99
$25.99
35%
Little Nightmares
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Lost in Random™
$29.99
$14.99
50%
Lost Judgment: издание Digital Deluxe
$66.99
$33.49
50%
Mafia: Definitive Edition
$39.99
$13.99
65%
Трилогия Mafia
$59.99
$23.99
60%
Mass Effect™ издание Legendary
$59.99
$23.99
60%
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
$35.98
$24.10
33%
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries — Call to Arms
$14.99
$11.24
25%
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries — Heroes of the Inner Sphere
$23.98
$16.06
33%
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries — JumpShip Edition
$71.98
$48.22
33%
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries — Legend of the Kestrel Lancers
$23.98
$16.06
33%
Mega Man 11
$35.98
$11.87
67%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
$23.98
$9.59
60%
с Gold
Mega Man X Legacy Collection
$23.98
$9.59
60%
с Gold
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
$23.98
$9.59
60%
с Gold
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
$35.98
$17.99
50%
Mega Man™ Legacy Collection
$17.98
$7.19
60%
с Gold
METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE
$9.50
$4.75
50%
MGS PW HD
$8.14
$2.68
68%
Metro Simulator
$19.99
$6.0
70%
с Gold
Minigolf Adventure
$4.99
$3.49
32%
MONOPOLY DEAL
$4.99
$1.49
72%
MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK
$19.99
$6.0
70%
с Gold
МОНОПОЛИЯ® Переполох
$29.99
$14.99
50%
Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 4
$49.99
$12.49
75%
Monster Energy Supercross 4 — Special Edition
$69.99
$17.49
75%
Monster Harvest
$19.99
$6.0
70%
с Gold
MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD™
$23.98
$17.98
25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
$35.98
$23.38
35%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, расшир. Издание
$47.98
$35.98
25%
Monster Sanctuary
$19.99
$7.0
65%
с Gold
Ultimate-издание Mortal Kombat 11
$59.99
$20.99
65%
Mortal Kombat X
$19.99
$6.6
67%
с Gold
Набор XL
$24.99
$5.0
80%
с Gold
MotoGP™21
$49.99
$10.0
80%
с Gold
Moving Out
$24.99
$6.25
75%
с Gold
MudRunner
$29.99
$7.5
75%
с Gold
MXGP 2020 — The Official Motocross Videogame
$59.98
$11.99
80%
Мой Друг Свинка Пеппа
$39.99
$23.99
40%
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE
$59.99
$5.99
90%
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Deluxe Edition
$74.99
$18.74
75%
My Time at Portia
$29.99
$7.5
75%
с Gold
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
$69.99
$13.99
80%
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Deluxe Edition
$89.99
$8.99
90%
Neon Abyss
$19.99
$9.99
50%
с Gold
NERF Legends
$49.99
$10.0
80%
с Gold
NERF Legends — Ultimate NERF Bundle
$19.99
$9.99
50%
с Gold
Nerf Legends Digital Deluxe
$59.99
$14.99
75%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
$49.99
$14.99
70%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack — Season Pass
$11.99
$9.95
17%
с Gold
Nickelodeon: Kart Racers
$39.99
$6.0
85%
с Gold
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
No Straight Roads
$24.99
$16.74
33%
Octahedron
$15.58
$6.23
60%
с Gold
Oh My Godheads
$17.98
$3.6
80%
с Gold
OlliOlli World
$29.99
$19.49
35%
OlliOlli World Rad Edition
$44.99
$29.24
35%
Олимпийские игры Tokyo 2020 – Официальная игра™
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
ONE PIECE World Seeker
$59.99
$5.99
90%
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Deluxe Edition
$74.99
$11.24
85%
OUTRIDERS
$39.99
$19.99
50%
Overcooked
$16.99
$4.25
75%
с Gold
Overcooked! 2
$24.99
$6.25
75%
с Gold
Фильм «Щенячий патруль» Город приключений зовет
$39.99
$23.99
40%
Щенячий патруль: Мега-щенки спасают Бухту Приключений
$29.99
$17.99
40%
Paw Patrol: On a Roll
$29.99
$17.99
40%
PGA TOUR 2K21
$59.99
$14.99
75%
PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition
$79.99
$23.99
70%
Набор PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Pack
$24.99
$14.99
40%
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
$35.98
$17.99
50%
ГЕРОИ В МАСКАХ: ГЕРОИ НОЧИ
$39.99
$23.99
40%
Project CARS 2
$71.98
$7.19
90%
Plants vs. Zombies™: Битва за Нейборвиль
$29.99
$7.5
75%
с Gold
Plants vs. Zombies™: Битва за Нейборвиль Издание Deluxe
$39.99
$13.99
65%
RACCOON CITY EDITION
$72.00
$28.80
60%
Radical Rabbit Stew
$15.99
$4.0
75%
с Gold
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
$29.99
$6.0
80%
с Gold
RESEARCH and DESTROY
$19.99
$9.99
50%
с Gold
Resident Evil 0
$23.98
$6.0
75%
с Gold
Resident Evil
$23.98
$6.0
75%
с Gold
RESIDENT EVIL 2
$41.98
$16.79
60%
RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition
$59.98
$23.99
60%
RESIDENT EVIL 3
$54.00
$21.60
60%
resident evil 4
$23.98
$9.59
60%
с Gold
Resident Evil 5
$23.98
$9.59
60%
с Gold
Resident Evil 6
$23.98
$9.59
60%
с Gold
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
$41.98
$16.79
60%
Resident Evil Revelations
$23.98
$9.59
60%
с Gold
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
$47.98
$19.19
60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
$35.98
$14.39
60%
Набор Resident Evil «3 в 1»
$71.38
$23.55
67%
Resident Evil Village
$44.99
$33.74
25%
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
$47.98
$11.99
75%
RIDE 3
$59.98
$9.0
85%
с Gold
RIDE 3 — Gold Edition
$95.98
$14.39
85%
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
$29.99
$6.0
80%
с Gold
Roguebook Xbox One
$24.99
$17.49
30%
Rumble Roses XX
$8.14
$4.07
50%
Отряд спасателей Райана
$39.99
$23.99
40%
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition
$14.99
$4.95
67%
с Gold
Scribblenauts Showdown
$39.99
$6.0
85%
с Gold
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
$39.99
$13.19
67%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
$29.99
$9.0
70%
с Gold
Silent Hill: HD Collection
$16.29
$5.38
67%
с Gold
SILT
$14.99
$11.24
25%
skate. (2007)
$10.18
$2.04
80%
с Gold
Skate 3
$16.29
$3.26
80%
с Gold
Sonic Colours: Ultimate™ — Digital Deluxe
$43.99
$26.39
40%
Цифровое издание Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe
$53.38
$42.70
20%
Набор Classic Music для Sonic Origins
$4.78
$3.82
21%
Набор Premium Fun для Sonic Origins
$4.78
$3.82
21%
SOULCALIBUR VI
$59.99
$9.0
85%
с Gold
South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™ — Gold Edition
$89.99
$26.99
70%
ЗВЁЗДНЫЕ ВОЙНЫ Джедаи: Павший Орден™ — издание Deluxe
$59.99
$14.99
75%
ЗВЁЗДНЫЕ ВОЙНЫ Джедаи: Павший Орден™
$49.99
$10.0
80%
с Gold
ТРОЙНОЙ КОМПЛЕКТ EA STAR WARS™
$89.99
$29.69
67%
STAR WARS™: Squadrons
$39.99
$10.0
75%
с Gold
Starlink: Battle for Atlas™
$59.99
$11.99
80%
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
$35.98
$24.10
33%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe
$59.99
$14.99
75%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All
$49.99
$10.0
80%
с Gold
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition
$49.99
$29.99
40%
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition
$99.99
$49.99
50%
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET
$39.99
$8.0
80%
с Gold
Tales from the Borderlands
$19.99
$14.99
25%
Tales of Arise — SAO Collaboration Pack
$19.18
$12.46
35%
Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition
$99.99
$49.99
50%
Team Sonic Racing™
$43.99
$21.99
50%
Семейка Аддамс: Переполох в особняке
$39.99
$23.99
40%
The Escapists
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
The Escapists 2
$19.99
$5.0
75%
с Gold
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
$29.99
$17.99
40%
The Outer Worlds
$59.99
$19.79
67%
The Quarry: Deluxe Edition
$79.99
$53.59
33%
The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition
$59.99
$11.99
80%
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure
$9.99
$4.99
51%
Titanfall™ 2
$19.99
$4.0
80%
с Gold
Titanfall™ 2: Максимальное издание
$29.99
$6.0
80%
с Gold
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
$19.99
$3.0
85%
с Gold
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
$59.98
$23.99
60%
Tour de France 2022 Xbox One
$49.99
$34.99
30%
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
$14.99
$7.5
50%
с Gold
UNO®
$9.99
$3.99
60%
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
$8.14
$4.07
51%
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr Complete Collection
$69.99
$17.49
75%
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
$19.99
$8.0
60%
с Gold
We should talk.
$6.99
$2.79
61%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Xbox One
$49.99
$14.99
70%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Xbox Series X|S
$49.99
$14.99
70%
World War Z: Aftermath
$39.99
$23.99
40%
World War Z: Aftermath — Deluxe Edition
$49.99
$29.99
40%
World War Z — Explorer Weapon Skin Pack
$4.99
$3.24
36%
World War Z: Aftermath — Zeke Hunter Weapons Pack
$4.99
$3.24
36%
WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath
$19.99
$12.99
35%
Worms Rumble
$14.99
$3.0
80%
с Gold
Worms W.M.D
$29.99
$6.0
80%
с Gold
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One
$49.99
$14.99
70%
WWE 2K22 для Xbox One
$59.99
$26.99
55%
WWE 2K22 для Xbox Series X|S
$69.99
$34.99
50%
Издание WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition
$119.99
$77.99
35%
с Gold
XCOM® 2 Collection
$99.99
$9.99
90%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
$49.99
$17.49
65%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition
$89.99
$31.49
65%
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
$29.99
$22.49
25%
ZOE HD
$16.29
$5.38
67%
с Gold
Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One
$39.99
$29.99
25%
По материалам: newxboxone