300+ игр и DLC со скидками для Xbox — распродажи до 6 сентября

Вадим Карасев





На этой неделе, до 6 сентября, игроки могут купить более 300 игр и DLC в рамках распродаж в Microsoft Store. Обычная еженедельная распродажа для «золотых» подписчиков совмещена с распродажей издательства Paradox, скидками на оптимизированные для next-gen консолей игры и еще рядом распродаж.

Ниже можно видеть полный список того, что сейчас в Microsoft Store предлагается по сниженным ценам:

Название игрыБез скидкиСо скидкойСкидка (%)Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® — Цифровое стандартное издание$59.99$19.867%с GoldWWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition$79.99$39.9950%No Man’s Sky$59.99$30.050%с GoldFar Cry Primal — Apex Edition$54.99$18.1467%TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE$47.98$19.1960%с GoldTom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Осада Deluxe Edition$39.99$13.1967%Aliens: Fireteam Elite$47.98$23.9950%с GoldBioShock Remastered$49.99$20.060%с GoldDRAGON BALL XENOVERSE$64.99$6.590%с GoldTom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2$6.78$3.3950%с GoldValfaris & Slain Double Pack$35.98$10.7970%с GoldЮжный парк™: Палка Истины™$79.99$26.3967%Mini Madness$9.99$4.555%с GoldJust Dance® 2022 Ultimate Edition$74.99$33.7455%Aery — Vikings$9.99$7.4925%с GoldAlmost My Floor$9.99$6.9930%с GoldAlmost My Floor (Xbox Series X|S)$9.99$6.9930%с GoldBioShock$10.18$4.0760%с GoldBioShock 2$9.50$3.860%с GoldMinerva’s Den$6.78$3.3950%с GoldBioShock 2 Remastered$49.99$20.060%с GoldBioShock Infinite$20.37$6.1170%с GoldBioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition$49.99$20.060%с GoldBound by Flame$6.78$1.3680%с GoldCall of Cthulhu$19.99$5.075%с GoldChubby Pixel Mega Bundle$26.99$17.5435%с GoldDC лига Суперпитомцы: Приключения Крипто и Туза$39.99$31.9920%с GoldFar Cry® 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition$14.99$7.550%с GoldFar Cry® New Dawn$99.99$24.9975%Floppy Knights$19.99$15.9920%с GoldGarden Story$19.99$13.3933%с GoldSeasons after Fall$9.99$2.080%с GoldSTEEP$29.99$12.060%с GoldThe Council — Episode 2: Hide and Seek$4.99$1.2575%с GoldThe Council — Episode 3: Ripples$4.99$1.2575%с GoldThe Council — Episode 4: Burning Bridges$4.99$1.2575%с GoldThe Council — Episode 5: Checkmate$4.99$1.2575%с GoldThe Division®2: Воители Нью-Йорка – дополнение$29.99$9.070%с GoldThe Great Perhaps$9.99$3.070%с GoldThe Surge 1 & 2 — Dual Pack (Xbox)$59.99$15.075%с GoldMorbid: The Seven Acolytes$23.99$9.660%с GoldSolo: Islands of the Heart$17.99$3.680%с GoldDestiny 2: За гранью Света$29.99$14.9950%Destiny 2: Набор к 30-летию Bungie$24.99$14.9940%Destiny 2: Набор «Отвергнутые»$19.99$8.060%с GoldDestiny 2: Обитель Теней$24.99$10.060%с GoldDestiny 2: Коллекция «Классика»$59.99$23.9960%Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма$39.99$23.9940%Deluxe-издание Destiny 2: Королева-ведьма$79.99$53.5933%IMMORTALS FENYX RISING — SEASON PASS$39.99$19.9950%Doodle Mafia: Crime City$14.99$3.7575%с GoldCalturin$3.49$2.6126%Choice of Life: Middle Ages$4.99$3.7426%Cosmic Top Secret$11.98$3.9567%с GoldJourney of the Broken Circle$9.58$3.1668%Nippon Marathon$14.99$3.7575%с GoldBoom Ball for Kinect$24.99$2.590%с GoldLost Artifacts: Golden Island$9.99$3.9961%Lost Artifacts: Time Machine$9.99$2.9971%Outbreak: Contagious Memories$29.99$11.9960%Okinawa Rush$23.98$16.7830%Golden Force$23.98$16.7830%Guards$4.99$0.7486%WeakWood Throne$4.99$2.4952%HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition$29.99$7.575%с GoldHITMAN Trilogy Premium Add-ons Bundle$59.99$20.9965%HITMAN 3 — Deluxe Pack$34.99$13.9960%Revenant Dogma$14.99$7.550%с GoldSnooker 19 Gold Edition$41.99$14.6965%The Spectrum Retreat$12.99$4.5565%с GoldGet 10 Quest$2.99$1.4953%Hero Express$4.99$2.4952%Hoa$14.99$7.550%с GoldThe Skylia Prophecy$8.38$5.0240%Fishing: North Atlantic$35.98$17.9950%Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition$41.98$27.2835%Fishing: North Atlantic Scallops$14.38$7.1950%с GoldFishing: North Atlantic Scallop Enhanced Edition$14.38$7.1950%с GoldDead by Daylight: Resident Evil$11.99$6.050%с GoldDead by Daylight: глава Hour of the Witch$4.99$2.4952%Dead by Daylight: глава Hellraiser$4.99$3.4932%Dead by Daylight: Глава Portrait of a Murder$7.99$3.9951%Dead by Daylight: ALL-KILL$7.99$3.9951%Immortals Fenyx Rising: набор начинающего искателя приключений (3000 кредитов + предметы)$24.99$19.9920%Immortals Fenyx Rising: набор совершенного героя (6500 кредитов + предметы)$49.99$24.9950%Mass Effect™ издание Legendary$59.99$23.9960%Red Dead Redemption 2$59.99$23.9960%Watch Dogs: Legion$59.99$17.9970%Just Cause 4 — Полное издание$69.99$13.9980%METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN$19.99$5.075%с GoldAgents of Mayhem$19.99$1.9990%Agents of Mayhem — Total Mayhem Bundle$29.99$2.9990%Assassin’s Creed II$6.78$2.0370%BATMAN™: Рыцарь Аркхема$19.99$6.667%с GoldBatman: Рыцарь Аркхема — Сезонный абонемент$19.99$4.080%с GoldCloudpunk$23.99$9.660%с GoldCODE VEIN$59.99$11.9980%Dead Island Definitive Edition$19.99$4.080%с GoldDefunct$9.99$2.4976%Комплект BioWare$59.99$14.9975%Dragon Age™: Инквизиция — издание «Игра года»$39.99$8.080%с GoldDying Light: The Following — Улучшенное издание$29.99$9.967%с GoldFAR CRY 6 DELUXE EDITION$79.99$31.9960%Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition$29.99$14.9950%Green Hell$29.98$20.9830%Платежная карта «Мегалодон»$99.99$84.9915%GTA Online: платежная карта «Мегалодон» (Xbox Series X|S)$99.99$84.9915%Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition$59.99$29.9950%Hunt: Showdown — Gold Edition$69.99$17.4975%IMMORTALS FENYX RISING — GOLD EDITION$99.99$34.9965%Just Cause 3$19.99$3.085%с GoldJust Cause 3: XXL Edition$29.99$4.585%с GoldJust Cause 4. Золотое издание$59.99$11.9980%Just Cause 4: Новая обойма$39.99$8.080%с GoldKingdom Come: Deliverance$29.99$13.4955%Kingdom Come: Deliverance — Royal Edition$39.99$8.080%с GoldКомплект наборов Classic Space и «Монстры» для LEGO® Worlds$7.99$1.9976%LEGO® Worlds$29.99$9.967%с GoldMad Max$19.99$1.9990%Mass Effect™: Andromeda — стандартное издание рекрута$29.99$10.4965%Mass Effect™: Andromeda — издание рекрута Deluxe$39.99$10.075%с GoldMetal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes$19.99$3.085%с GoldMETAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE$35.98$7.280%с GoldMETAL GEAR SURVIVE$29.99$6.080%с GoldСредиземье™: Тени Мордора™ — Золотое издание$19.99$8.060%с GoldСредиземье™: Тени войны™$49.99$14.9970%Набор дополнений$39.99$6.085%с GoldMonster Crown$29.99$17.9940%ONE PIECE World Seeker Deluxe Edition$89.99$13.4985%Outward: Definitive Edition$39.99$19.9950%Pathfinder: Kingmaker — Definitive Edition$39.99$11.9970%Сюжетный режим Red Dead Redemption 2$39.99$19.9950%Red Dead Online$19.99$9.9950%с GoldSaints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell$29.99$6.080%с GoldSaints Row IV: Re-Elected$19.99$3.085%с GoldSleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition$29.99$4.585%с GoldSWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris$59.99$14.9975%Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Gold Edition$99.99$24.9975%Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Deluxe Edition$69.99$17.4975%Truck Driver$39.99$19.9950%Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure$29.99$6.080%с GoldWatch Dogs®2 — Gold Edition$99.99$19.9980%Watch Dogs: Legion — Ultimate Edition$119.99$39.667%с GoldCall of Duty®: Vanguard — Ultimate Edition$99.99$49.9950%STAR WARS™: Squadrons$39.99$10.075%с GoldHITMAN 3 — Standard Edition$59.99$20.9965%Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Operator Edition$79.99$31.9960%Back 4 Blood$59.99$23.9960%Годовой абонемент для Back 4 Blood$39.99$19.9950%Back 4 Blood — Дополнение 1 «Туннели ужаса»$14.99$8.9940%с GoldBattlefield™ 2042 — Издание Gold для Xbox One и Xbox Series X|S$99.99$69.9930%Battlefield™ 2042 — Издание Ultimate для Xbox One и Xbox Series X|S$119.99$83.9930%с GoldBattlefield™ 2042 для Xbox One и Xbox Series X|S$69.99$34.9950%Besiege Console (Game Preview)$23.98$16.7830%Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition$69.99$20.9970%Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War — набор ‘Два поколения’$69.99$27.9960%Call of Duty®: Vanguard — набор ‘Два поколения’$69.99$34.9950%Chorus$39.99$11.9970%Crash Bandicoot™ 4: Это вопрос времени$59.99$29.9950%Cricket 22$69.99$48.9930%Crysis 2 Remastered$29.99$17.9940%Crysis 3 Remastered$29.99$17.9940%Dead by Daylight$29.99$11.9960%Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition$41.98$20.9950%Издание Diablo® Prime Evil$49.99$29.9940%Diablo® II: Resurrected™$39.99$23.9940%Dolmen$24.99$12.4950%Far Cry® 6 Ultimate Edition$119.99$48.060%с GoldGears 5: издание «Игра года»$59.99$19.7967%Gears 5: Истребители ульев$19.99$9.9950%с GoldGears Tactics$39.99$13.1967%Grand Theft Auto V$39.99$19.9950%GreedFall — The de Vespe Conspiracy$6.89$4.6133%GreedFall — Gold Edition$44.49$20.0255%Haven$29.98$14.9950%Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice$29.99$7.575%с GoldHITMAN Trilogy$99.99$34.9965%Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S$59.99$23.9960%Iron Harvest Complete Edition$49.99$24.9950%Life is Strange: True Colors$59.99$29.9950%Life is Strange: True Colors — Deluxe Edition$69.99$34.9950%Life is Strange: True Colors — Ultimate Edition$79.99$51.9935%Little Nightmares II$29.99$14.9950%Maneater$39.99$19.9950%Maneater Apex Edition$49.99$29.9940%Мстители Marvel$39.99$15.9960%«Мстители Marvel»: издание «Финал»$59.99$26.9955%Стражи Галактики Marvel$59.99$29.9950%«Стражи Галактики Marvel» и «Мстители Marvel» – набор Deluxe$109.99$54.9950%с Gold«Стражи Галактики Marvel» и «Мстители Marvel»$89.99$35.9960%«Стражи Галактики Marvel»: цифровое издание Deluxe$69.99$34.9950%Metro Exodus$29.99$7.575%с GoldMonster Energy Supercross 4 — Special Edition — Xbox Series X|S$69.99$17.4975%Monster Energy Supercross 4 — Xbox Series X|S$49.99$12.4975%Mortal Kombat 11$49.99$14.9970%Дополнение Mortal Kombat 11: Последствия$39.99$13.1967%Mortal Kombat 11 — Боевой набор 1$19.99$8.060%с GoldMortal Kombat 11 — Боевой набор 2$14.99$6.060%с GoldUltimate-комплект с дополнениями для Mortal Kombat 11$49.99$16.4967%MotoGP™21 — Xbox Series X|S$49.99$10.080%с GoldOUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER$59.99$44.9925%ДОПОЛНЕНИЕ WORLDSLAYER ДЛЯ OUTRIDERS$39.99$29.9925%Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2$39.99$10.075%с GoldTom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Ultimate Edition$99.99$44.9955%Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction$39.99$19.9950%Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Эвакуация: набор «Единый»$59.99$29.9950%Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Эвакуация Deluxe Edition$49.99$24.9950%Relicta$19.99$4.080%с GoldRIDERS REPUBLIC DELUXE EDITION$79.99$31.9960%Riders Republic™ Gold Edition$99.99$39.9960%Riders Republic™$59.99$23.9960%Riders Republic™ Ultimate Edition$119.99$48.060%с GoldПропуск первого года Riders Republic™$39.99$19.9950%Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S$79.99$39.9950%RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S$49.99$19.9960%Roguebook Xbox Series X|S$29.99$20.9930%Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S$49.99$34.9930%SCARLET NEXUS$69.99$20.9970%SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition$99.99$29.9970%SnowRunner$39.99$29.9925%SnowRunner — Year 1 Pass$24.99$19.9920%SnowRunner — Year 2 Pass$24.99$19.9920%Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition$24.99$7.570%с GoldTales of Arise Cross-Gen Bundle$69.99$34.9950%Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition$99.99$49.9950%Tennis World Tour 2 — Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S$59.99$14.9975%The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes$29.99$14.9950%Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 — Набор ‘Два поколения’ Deluxe$49.99$24.9950%Tour de France 2022 Xbox Series X|S$59.99$41.9930%Vampire: The Masquerade — Swansong Xbox Series X|S$59.99$41.9930%Watch Dogs: Legion — Deluxe Edition$69.99$20.9970%Watch Dogs: Legion — Gold Edition$99.99$32.9967%Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S$59.99$17.9970%WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S$59.99$17.9970%Цифровой комплект WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen$79.99$39.9950%Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition$62.50$21.8765%Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles — XBS|X$29.99$9.070%с GoldZorro The Chronicles Xbox Series X|S$39.99$29.9925%Stellaris: Console Edition — Expansion Pass Four$24.99$18.7425%Cities: Skylines — Mayor’s Edition$99.99$24.9975%Surviving the Aftermath$29.99$20.9930%Surviving Mars$29.99$9.070%с GoldPrison Architect: Total Lockdown Bundle$59.99$14.9975%Age of Wonders: Planetfall$49.99$12.4975%Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition Content$12.99$6.550%с GoldAge of Wonders: Planetfall — Revelations$14.99$7.550%с GoldAge of Wonders: Planetfall Season Pass$39.99$19.9950%Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition$59.99$14.9975%Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition$89.99$22.4975%Cities: Skylines — Campus$12.99$6.550%с GoldCities: Skylines — Coast to Coast$3.99$1.9952%Cities: Skylines — Content Creator Pack: Bridges & Piers$4.99$2.4952%Cities: Skylines — Content Creator Pack: European Suburbia$4.99$2.4952%Cities: Skylines — Content Creator Pack: Modern City Center$4.99$2.4952%Cities: Skylines — Content Creator Pack: Modern Japan$4.99$2.4952%Cities: Skylines — Content Creator Pack: Train Stations$4.99$3.3434%Cities: Skylines — Content Creator Pack: University City$4.99$2.4952%Cities: Skylines — Downtown Bundle$7.99$3.9951%Cities: Skylines — Green Cities$12.99$6.550%с GoldCities Skylines — Industries$14.99$7.550%с GoldCities: Skylines — Mass Transit$12.99$6.550%с GoldCities: Skylines — Natural Disasters$14.99$7.550%с GoldCities: Skylines — Parklife$14.99$7.550%с GoldCities: Skylines — Premium Edition 2$69.99$17.4975%Cities: Skylines — Rail Hawk Radio$3.99$2.6735%Cities: Skylines — Season Pass$39.99$19.9950%Cities: Skylines — Season Pass 2$39.99$19.9950%Cities: Skylines — Snowfall$12.99$6.550%с GoldCities: Skylines — Ultimate Content Bundle$99.99$49.9950%Cities: Skylines — Cities Upgrade Bundle$39.99$19.9950%Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition$39.99$10.075%с GoldCities: Skylines + Surviving Mars$59.99$14.9975%Empire of Sin$39.99$10.075%с GoldEmpire of Sin — Deluxe Edition$49.99$24.9950%Empire of Sin — Make It Count$14.99$11.2425%Empire of Sin — Premium Edition$69.99$46.8933%Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition$49.99$12.4975%Prison Architect: All Day And A Night DLC$6.99$3.4951%Prison Architect — Going Green$9.99$7.9921%Prison Architect — Island Bound$9.99$4.9951%Prison Architect: Psych Ward DLC$3.99$1.9952%Prison Architect — Second Chances$5.99$4.1932%Prison Architect: DLC Bundle$34.99$17.4950%Prison Architect: Escape Mode$8.99$2.2476%Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition$29.99$7.575%с GoldRace Arcade$9.99$2.4976%Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack$9.99$7.4926%Stellaris: Apocalypse$19.99$9.9950%с GoldStellaris: Console Edition — Deluxe Edition$59.99$14.9975%Stellaris: Console Edition — Expansion Pass One$24.99$12.4950%Stellaris: Console Edition — Expansion Pass Three$24.99$12.4950%Stellaris: Console Edition — Expansion Pass Two$24.99$12.4950%Stellaris: Console Edition$39.99$10.075%с GoldStellaris: Federations$19.99$14.9925%Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack$7.99$3.9951%Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack$9.99$4.9951%Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack$7.99$3.9951%Stellaris: MegaCorp$19.99$9.9950%с GoldStellaris: Necroids Species Pack$7.99$5.9926%Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack$7.99$3.9951%Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack$9.99$4.9951%Stellaris: Utopia$19.99$9.9950%с GoldSurviving Franchise Bundle$54.99$27.4950%Surviving Mars — Digital Deluxe Edition$39.99$11.9970%Surviving Mars: Below and Beyond$19.99$15.9920%Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set$4.99$3.7426%Surviving Mars — Deluxe Upgrade Pack$9.99$3.9961%Surviving Mars: Green Planet$19.99$9.9950%с GoldSurviving Mars: Green Planet Plus$23.99$17.9925%Surviving Mars: In-Dome Buildings Pack$4.99$2.4952%Surviving Mars: Mars Lifestyle Radio$3.99$3.1922%Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest$3.99$1.9952%Surviving Mars: Project Laika$5.99$4.4927%Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus$19.99$14.9925%Surviving Mars — Starter Bundle$58.49$29.2450%с GoldSurviving Mars — Stellaris Dome Set$3.99$1.9952%