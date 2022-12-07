В ТОП-50 лучших игр 2022 года по версии Polygon вошло 17 игр из Game Pass
Сегодня, 12:40 Вадим Карасев
Авторитетный игровой портал Polygon сегодня опубликовал ТОП-50 лучших игр 2022 года. Журналисты традиционно включают в ТОП года игры, которые вышли до конца ноября (30 ноября).
В этом году в ТОПе от Polygon оказалось сразу 17 игр из подписки Game Pass (они ниже выделены жирным). Стоит сказать, что в прошлом году игр в ТОПе Polygon из Game Pass было заметно меньше.
Так выглядит ТОП-50 лучших игр 2022 года по версии Polygon:
ELDEN RING
Citizen Sleeper
The Case of the Golden Idol
Vampire Survivors
Fortnite
Pentiment
Marvel Snap
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
PowerWash Simulator
God of War: Ragnarok
Strange Horticulture
Signalis
Neon White
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Norco
Return to Monkey Island
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Cult of the Lamb
Nobody Saves the World
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Total War: Warhammer III
Tunic
PlateUp!
NBA 2K23
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
The Quarry
Raft
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Stray
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Splatoon 3
Gran Turismo 7
League of Legends (сезон 12)
Perfect Tides
Rogue Legacy 2
Metal: Hellsinger
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Horizon: Forbidden West
Dorfromantik
Rollerdrome
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Ghostwire: Tokyo
Serial Cleaners
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Tinykin
Poinpy
Immortality
По материалам: newxboxone