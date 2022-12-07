. В ТОП-50 лучших игр 2022 года по версии Polygon вошло 17 игр из Game Pass
Авторитетный игровой портал Polygon сегодня опубликовал ТОП-50 лучших игр 2022 года. Журналисты традиционно включают в ТОП года игры, которые вышли до конца ноября (30 ноября).

В этом году в ТОПе от Polygon оказалось сразу 17 игр из подписки Game Pass (они ниже выделены жирным). Стоит сказать, что в прошлом году игр в ТОПе Polygon из Game Pass было заметно меньше.

Так выглядит ТОП-50 лучших игр 2022 года по версии Polygon:



ELDEN RING



Citizen Sleeper



The Case of the Golden Idol



Vampire Survivors



Fortnite



Pentiment



Marvel Snap



Pokemon Legends: Arceus



PowerWash Simulator



God of War: Ragnarok



Strange Horticulture



Signalis



Neon White



Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope



Norco



Return to Monkey Island



Kirby and the Forgotten Land



Cult of the Lamb



Nobody Saves the World



Xenoblade Chronicles 3



Disney Dreamlight Valley



Total War: Warhammer III



Tunic



PlateUp!



NBA 2K23



Warhammer 40,000: Darktide



The Quarry



Raft



Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge



Stray



A Plague Tale: Requiem



Splatoon 3



Gran Turismo 7



League of Legends (сезон 12)



Perfect Tides



Rogue Legacy 2



Metal: Hellsinger



Pokemon Scarlet and Violet



Horizon: Forbidden West



Dorfromantik



Rollerdrome



I Was a Teenage Exocolonist



Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands



Ghostwire: Tokyo



Serial Cleaners



Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak



Tinykin



Poinpy



Immortality
# Технологии Xbox
По материалам: newxboxone

