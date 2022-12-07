. В ТОП-50 лучших игр 2022 года по версии Polygon вошло 17 игр из Game Pass

Вадим Карасев





Авторитетный игровой портал Polygon сегодня опубликовал ТОП-50 лучших игр 2022 года. Журналисты традиционно включают в ТОП года игры, которые вышли до конца ноября (30 ноября).

В этом году в ТОПе от Polygon оказалось сразу 17 игр из подписки Game Pass (они ниже выделены жирным). Стоит сказать, что в прошлом году игр в ТОПе Polygon из Game Pass было заметно меньше.

Так выглядит ТОП-50 лучших игр 2022 года по версии Polygon:

ELDEN RINGThe Case of the Golden IdolFortniteMarvel SnapPokemon Legends: ArceusGod of War: RagnarokStrange HorticultureNeon WhiteMario + Rabbids: Sparks of HopeKirby and the Forgotten LandCult of the LambXenoblade Chronicles 3PlateUp!NBA 2K23The QuarryRaftFinal Fantasy XIV: EndwalkerStraySplatoon 3Gran Turismo 7League of Legends (сезон 12)Perfect TidesRogue Legacy 2Pokemon Scarlet and VioletHorizon: Forbidden WestDorfromantikRollerdromeI Was a Teenage ExocolonistTiny Tina’s WonderlandsGhostwire: TokyoSerial CleanersMonster Hunter Rise: SunbreakPoinpy